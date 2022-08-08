Chelsea transfer news LIVE: Fofana £85m bid prepared, Blues ‘to go big’ for Frenkie de Jong, Aubameyang still wanted

CHELSEA are said to be ready to up their bid for Wesley Fofana to £85m, making him the most expensive centre-back of all time.

Thomas Tuchel hinted after the win at Everton that he wanted to bring some younger players to his experienced backline which includes Thiago Silva, 37, and Kalidou Koulibaly, 31.

And according to reports, the Blues are ready to "go big" to agree a deal with Frenkie de Jong.

However, the club are said to want personal terms agreed with the player before making any offer to Barcelona.

It is also claimed that Chelsea have not given up on signing former Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, despite reports that the player is keen to fight for his place at Barca.

IN : Raheem Sterling (Man City), Kalidou Koulibaly (Napoli), Omari Hutchinson (Arsenal), Marc Cucurella (Brighton)

: Raheem Sterling (Man City), Kalidou Koulibaly (Napoli), Omari Hutchinson (Arsenal), Marc Cucurella (Brighton) OUT: Antonio Rudiger (Real Madrid), Andreas Christensen (Barcelona), Romelu Lukaku (loan to Inter), Danny Drinkwater (released), Charly Musonda (released), Jake Clarke-Salter (released), Lucas Bergstrom (Peterborough, loan), Sam McClelland (Barrow, loan)

Marcos close to Barca move

Marcos Alonso will complete his long-awaited move to Barcelona this week.

Fabrizio Romano has revealed that the Spanish wing-back will sign on at the Nou Camp after a final fee of less than €10m was agreed.

The Blues are now willing to let the 31-year-old leave after securing the services of Marc Cucurella.

Captain Cesar Azpilicueta was also expected to make the same move, but surprised everyone by U-turning last week and signing a new contract at Stamford Bridge.

Blues 'encouraged' to land Zaha

Chelsea are being 'encouraged' to make a move for Crystal Palace star Wilfried Zaha.

Thomas Tuchel is on the search for further firepower in attack, and talkSPORT understands that he has been told that the Eagles ace is the perfect fit.

Palace would be unwilling to sell their talisman, particularly to a London and Premier League rival, but know he has just one year remaining on his current deal at Selhurst Park.

And, according to the report, the 29-year-old Ivorian is keen on making the move across the capital to Stamford Bridge.

Prem pair chase Hudson-Odoi

Premier League pair Southampton and Leicester are the first clubs to show an interest in Callum Hudson-Odoi after it was revealed the player wants to quit Chelsea.

The Guardian report that the Foxes and Saints are both monitoring the winger's situation with a loan move away from Stamford Bridge highly likely.

The 21-year-old England international was not included in the Blues matchday squad for their season opener at Everton on Saturday.

Hudson-Odoi is desperate for regular first-team football with November's World Cup on the horizon.

Leicester's offer could be of particular interest to Chelsea, who may choose to use their youngster as a makeweight in a move for Wesley Fofana.

The Blues are 'going big' for Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong - but have been knocked back over Leicester defender Wesley Fofana.

It's claimed Chelsea have bid £59m plus Marcos Alonso for Manchester United's main target De Jong.

And Barca reportedly want Spain wing-back Alonso by TODAY.

Chelsea have also been linked with Barcelona right-back Dest - in what could be a complicated exchange deal.

But the Foxes have reportedly rejected a £63million offer for French centre-back Fofana.

Meanwhile, Stamford Bridge chief Thomas Tuchel and left-back Ben Chilwell both insist the Blues must "improve" despite Saturday's 1-0 win at Everton.

Chilwell told Chelsea's website: “We’ve got a lot to work on but the main thing was the three points.

“We’re a team in transition and we’re still trying to work together."

Toon fans are stout of this world

Geordies are the largest fans in the Premier League, a poll found.

Beer and pie-loving Newcastle United supporters have waistlines of 38½ inches on average.

Brighton fans are the slimmest at just 30in.

Leicester City fans are the second tubbiest with 38in waists, and Wolverhampton Wanders supporters are third on 37½.

Bournemouth are the second slimmest at 32in in the survey by freebets.com betting site.

Spokesman Tim Agnew said: “It is pretty clear who ate all the pies — it is Newcastle fans.

“But what really surprised us is just how slim the south coast supporters are, with Bournemouth and especially Brighton fans being super slimline.”

BIGGEST TEN

1 Newcastle, 38½in.

2 Leicester, 38in.

3 Wolves, 37½in.

=4 Aston Villa and Leeds, 37in.

6 Liverpool, 36½in.

7 West Ham, 36in.

8 Everton — 35½in.

=9 Man United and Fulham, 35in.

3 hours ago (07.08.2022 19:31)

Rodgers happy with Maddison & Fofana attitude

Brendan Rodgers praised the attitude of James Maddison and Wesley Fofana amid huge transfer speculation.

Newcastle target Maddison appears to be edging towards signing a new Foxes’ contract , but Chelsea have been linked with £85million-rated defender Fofana.

It’s thought two £50m-plus bids were received for Maddison.

And it’s claimed Stamford Bridge chiefs have so far reached £70m in their offer for Fofana.

And Leicester chief Rodgers said: “I think it’s always a challenging time until the window shuts.

“There’s always speculation and gossip around players leaving but I always assess the players everyday and if their mentality and commitment doesn’t change, then that’s all you want.”

Chilwell admits Blues must improve

Ben Chilwell claims Chelsea have 'a lot to improve on' despite their opening-day 1-0 win at Everton.

The England left-back told the club's website: “We’ve got a lot to work on and improve on but the main thing was the three points and we got them so we’re happy.

“We’re a team in transition and we’re still trying to work together.

"We’ve got new players that have been integrated in and a new ownership so we’re still working hard and basically we’re just taking every game as it comes.”

'Hudson-Odoi wants exit'

Callum Hudson-Odoi has told Stamford Bridge chiefs he wants to quit Chelsea, according to reports.

The English winger, 21, was considered one of the hottest properties in world football just a few years ago.

Bayern Munich were ready to make him one of their highest-paid players at the age of just 18, but he signed a new contract at Stamford Bridge.

And now he has told the club he wants an exit, with Southampton reportedly one of the clubs ready to step in and sign the star. Leicester are also interested.

Blues 'need new striker'

Premier League legend Alan Shearer says Chelsea need to sign a striker this summer.

Romelu Lukaku has already left the club for Inter Milan on loan.

Timo Werner has also proven unreliable in the striker department.

That leaves academy ace Armando Broja, who Shearer says isn’t ready.

Speaking after the 20-year-old came off the bench in Chelsea’s Prem opener against Everton, Shearer said: “I think they’ve made some very good signings.

“But, like Everton, there is no doubt that Chelsea need that [centre] forward as well.

“I know they’ve got [Armando] Broja, but it might take time for him, and in the meantime, they’ve lost [Romelu] Lukaku, they need [to bring in] a centre-forward.”

Dortmund Call-ing?

Borussia Dortmund have reignited their interest in Chelsea’s Callum Hudson-Odoi.

The German giants came close to signing the player last summer.

But with the player now asking to leave Stamford Bridge, Dortmund could revisit a deal, according to Sky Sports’ Dharmesh.

Premier League clubs are also interested in taking the former England youth star on loan.

Marcos set for move

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has confirmed Marcos Alonso has asked to leave the club with the player set for a move to Barcelona.

Alonso, 31, was left out of the squad for the Everton game at his own request.

Chelsea went on to win their Premier League opener 1-0 thanks to a Jorginho penalty, and £62million new boy Marc Cucurella made his debut.

Tuchel has confirmed Chelsea have agreed to let left-back Alonso leave this summer, with Barca his most likely destination.

He said: “He tries to leave and we agreed to this wish and that’s why it would not have made sense to put him on the pitch today.

“He would have been on the pitch otherwise but I think in this situation it was the right thing to do.”

Redknapp rates Chelsea's chances

Harry Redknapp reckons any one of Liverpool, Manchester City, Tottenham, Chelsea or Arsenal could win the Premier League.

Redknapp said on GB News: “I’ve just got a feeling it will be Liverpool this year.

“It was so close last season, it came down to one point.

“I think Liverpool could edge it. They are two fantastic teams and even though Real Madrid won the Champions League, I still believe Man City and Liverpool are the two best teams in the world.

“There’s nothing between them really but I just favour Liverpool.’

Redknapp added: “I think Spurs look strong. They’re going to get a lot closer this year.

“I fancy Tottenham to finish third, and then it’s Chelsea, Arsenal. But I think any of that top five could win [the Premier League].

“I’m waiting to see who Chelsea bring in, that’s really going to be the key for them.

“They have made a couple of signings, there’s two or three more top players that keep getting mentioned with Chelsea.”

Club captain trophy haul

Cesar Azpilicueta will continue at Chelsea this season.

Here's a list of his accolades in the famous blue colours.

West Ham Gallagher approach

West Ham have seen an enquiry over Chelsea's Conor Gallagher knocked back.

According to the Guardian, West Ham attempted to explore a loan deal for the England international.

However, they were informed that the player intends to stay at Stamford Bridge this season.

Isco to join Sevilla

Ex-Real Madrid midfielder Isco will join Sevilla on a free transfer.

The Spaniard’s deal at the Santiago Bernabeu expired this summer.

Ex-Spain boss Julen Lopetegui was instrumental in striking a deal with Isco, who’ll pen a two-year deal, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Isco has previously been linked with the likes of Chelsea, Arsenal and Manchester United.