Man Utd transfer news LIVE: Arnautovic £7m BID, Sesko offer on the table, Cristiano Ronaldo to Sporting update

MANCHESTER UNITED have reportedly made a £7m offer for Marko Arnautovic.

The hot-headed Austrian currently plays for Bologna and is said to be seen as an ideal character for a dressing room short of confidence.

Arnautovic, who was more popular on the pitch than off it during successful spells at Stoke and West Ham, could be used as a stopgap before the signing of Benjamin Sesko is delivered in a later transfer window.

Sesko is said to have received an offer from Man Utd, but his club Salzburg are reported to be of the view that they can earn a higher fee next summer.

Meanwhile Sporting Lisbon's manager has given an update on his club's pursuit of Cristiano Ronaldo.

And on the pitch, Erik ten Hag's lost his first game as manager 2-1 at home to Brighton.

Get all the latest transfer news from around the world...

IN : Tyrell Malacia, Christian Eriksen, Lisandro Martinez,

: Tyrell Malacia, Christian Eriksen, Lisandro Martinez, OUT: Paul Pogba (released), Juan Mata (released), Jesse Lingard (released), Nemanja Matic (Roma), Edinson Cavani (released), Lee Grant (released), D'Mani Mellor (released), Reece Devine (released), Paul McShane (released), Connor Stanley (released), Paul Woolston (released)

Target Sesko to stay put

Benjamin Sesko will not be heading to Old Trafford - yet.

RB Salzburg's 19-year-old wonderkid has emerged as a target for Manchester United and other Premier League clubs this summer.

And there had been reports that a £45m had been tabled for the Slovenian striker.

However, according to Fabrizio Romano, Sesko will NOT be leaving Salzburg in this transfer window.

The Austrian club are planning to keep their star until at least 2023 with the aim of securing an even bigger transfer fee.

Laporta wants to keep Frenkie

Barcelona president has struck a blow to Manchester United's hopes of capturing Frenkie de Jong after revealing he wants to keep the Dutchman at the club.

It has previously been understood that the LaLiga giants needed to sell the midfielder in order to ease their financial burdens.

However, this weekend Laporta said: “Frenkie’s our player and we want him to stay at Barcelona, he wants to stay too.

"With him and his teammates, we have a very powerful midfield. He has offers, but we want him to stay.”

United have been locked in negotiations with club and player for three months, but also face competition from Chelsea.

Good morning, Manchester United fans

Erik ten Hag claims losing to Brighton shows he has a 'hell of a job' AND needs Cristiano Ronaldo.

And United skipper Harry Maguire blamed a 'nightmare first half' for the 'worst possible start' to the season.

Pascal Gross' double set up Brighton's well-deserved 2-1 win before wantaway sub Ronaldo inspired some improvement from the struggling Red Devils.

But United's growing pressure brought only Alexis Mac Allister's own goal in reply.

New bos Ten Hag said: “It’s definitely a set-back. It’s a real disappointment and we have to deal with it.

“We gave two easy balls away and the organisation was a big mistake.

“We have to take the lessons and learn quickly from it. We don’t have time and we have to deliver.”

Ten Hag believes United clicked better once Ronaldo came on and debutant Christian Eriksen retreated into a deeper midfield role.

And centre-back Maguire said: “We started well and had control of the game. Then we conceded the first goal and that knocked us badly.

"We stopped playing from then. We need to look at not letting that first goal set us back as much as it did. But we have to be better on the ball."

But pundits like Old Trafford legends Paul Scholes and Roy Keane, plus fans on social media, slated midfield pairing Fred and Scott McTominay.

Meanwhile, Marko Arnautovic’s brother appears to have confirmed United have come in for the 33-year-old Bologna striker.

Journalist Andreas Heidenreich says Danijel Arnautovic told him: “It’s true that there’s a bid from a well-known club."

Finally, Ten Hag reportedly "appreciates" the talent of PSV Eindhoven winger Cody Gakpo, who has also been linked to Arsenal and Leeds.

Marko brother 'confirms Utd bid'

Marko Arnautovic's brother appears to have confirmed Manchester United have come in for the Bologna striker.

Journalist Andreas Heidenreich says Danijel Arnautovic told him: “It's true that there’s a bid from a well-known club.

“I’m in contact with Bologna to see if that can be realised."

Toon fans are stout of this world

Geordies are the largest fans in the Premier League, a poll found.

Beer and pie-loving Newcastle United supporters have waistlines of 38½ inches on average.

Brighton fans are the slimmest at just 30in.

Leicester City fans are the second tubbiest with 38in waists, and Wolverhampton Wanders supporters are third on 37½.

Bournemouth are the second slimmest at 32in in the survey by freebets.com betting site.

Spokesman Tim Agnew said: “It is pretty clear who ate all the pies — it is Newcastle fans.

“But what really surprised us is just how slim the south coast supporters are, with Bournemouth and especially Brighton fans being super slimline.”

BIGGEST TEN

1 Newcastle, 38½in.

2 Leicester, 38in.

3 Wolves, 37½in.

=4 Aston Villa and Leeds, 37in.

6 Liverpool, 36½in.

7 West Ham, 36in.

8 Everton — 35½in.

=9 Man United and Fulham, 35in.

Blues ‘offer £59m plus Alonso for Utd target De Jong’

Chelsea have bid £59m plus Marcos Alonso for Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong, reports in Spain say.

Barca still need to cut their pay bill to register summer recruits like Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha, Andreas Christensen and Franck Kessie.

And although the Spanish giants say they want to keep Manchester United target De Jong, freeing the Holland midfielder’s wages would be a major financial boost.

Now it’s claimed Chelsea are in contact with Barca, have made an offer and are willing to include Spain wing-back Alonso in any package.

‘Utd target’ Sangare signs new PSV deal

Ivory Coast midfielder Ibrahim Sangare, who was linked to Manchester United and West Ham, has signed a new five-year PSV Eindhoven contract.

The anchorman, 24, was reportedly a United target early in the transfer window before the Hammers were said to have shown interest in the past week.

Danny played through the chain barrier

Brighton manager Graham Potter praised Danny Welbeck, who put together a stunning performance against former club Manchester United even though he suffered from a stomach bug.

The Seagulls spoiled new United manager Erik ten Hag's debut at Old Trafford as they beat the Red Devils 2-1 thanks to a brace by Pascal Gross.

Potter praised his players but was especially impressed with Welbeck as he played sick and still dominated Harry Maguire as well as Lisandro Martinez.

The Brighton boss wasn't surprised by the forward's resilience as he knew he would have "strapped the toilet on to his backside" to play for his team.

Potter said: “He [Welbeck] would have strapped the toilet on to his backside to play, it would have slowed him down though. He was amazing.”

The Brighton boss added: "You can see how many times we have won here as a club, it is not easy so when you do get the three points it is nice to celebrate.

"The guys were amazing, it was a top performance, one of real charisma and personality and I am really proud of them. It was a fantastic effort from the players and we deserved the win over the course of the game. It’s a historic win for us so it’s something to be happy about.

“We had an idea about how to attack and then, when we could, we tried to press and put them under pressure. We were brave in what we did.”

Erik realises it's a 'hell of a job'

Erik ten Hag admits he has a ‘hell of a job’ on his hands after Manchester United slumped to an opening day defeat.

Skipper Harry Maguire blasted a ‘nightmare start’ as Pascal Gross struck twice to give Brighton a first win at Old Trafford in 113 years.

New boss Ten Hag pointed to costly individual errors and warned fans the team’s problems cannot be turned around quickly.

The Red Devils were booed off at the interval while there were more jeers at the end despite an improved second half.

Ten Hag said: “It is a hell of a job. It’s definitely a set-back. It’s a real disappointment and we have to deal with it.

“I am not satisfied, totally, because we lose and it’s not necessary. We should have done things better.

“We gave two easy balls away and the organisation was a big mistake. We made it clear how to deal with situations. It was unnecessary.

“We have to take the lessons and learn quickly from it. We don’t have time and we have to deliver.”

Chelsea 'want Dest for Alonso'

Barcelona "hope" to sign Chelsea wing-back Marcos Alonso by Monday - with Sergino Dest possibly going the other way.

That's the claim from the Mirror, amid other reports that the Blues could use Alonso as leverage in a swoop for midfielder Frenkie de Jong.

It's even suggested Spaniard Alonso has told Chelsea team-mates he'll be off before the transfer window closes.

The Blues and United are also interested in USA right-back Dest, 21.

'Fans in shocking brawl at Old Trafford'

This is the shocking moment a brawl erupted between Manchester United fans at Old Trafford.

The scrap broke out as the Red Devils crashed to a 2-1 opening day defeat against Brighton.

A video posted on social media showed two men grappling in the South Stand as the game carried on in the background.

Stunned onlookers attempted to get involved by trying to break up the unsightly melee.

The short clip ended with the two men squaring up to each while shouting in front of dozens of supporters.

It is unclear what triggered the fight between the pair.

Man Utd and Arsenal eye Cody

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag ‘appreciates’ PSV Eindhoven winger Cody Gakpo - also linked to Arsenal and Leeds.

The seven-cap Dutchman, 23, is rated at £40million.

And it's thought United are showing greater interest because Ajax are standing firm on valuing Brazil wideman Antony at £55m-plus.

Arnautovic brother 'confirms Marko bid'

Marko Arnautovic's brother appears to have confirmed Manchester United have come in for the Bologna striker.

Journalist Andreas Heidenreich says Danijel Arnautovic told him: “It's true that there’s a bid from a well-known club.

“I’m in contact with Bologna to see if that can be realised."

Blues 'get serious' over De Jong

Chelsea are “ready to go big” in pursuing Manchester United target Frenkie de Jong after making contact with barcelona.

That’s according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, who also claims the Holland midfielder is in no mood to slash his wages as needed to stay at Barca.

The Red Devils remain favourites to land boss Erik ten Hag’s former Ajax superstar.

And it’s still thought De Jong would prefer to stay with the Spanish giants.

But Romano said: “Frenkie has no intention to accept a salary cut.”

'Utd target' Sangare signs new PSV deal

Ivory Coast midfielder Ibrahim Sangare, who was linked to Manchester United and West Ham, has signed a new five-year PSV Eindhoven contract.

The anchorman, 24, was reportedly a United target early in the transfer window before the Hammers were said to have shown interest in the past week.

Blues 'offer £59m plus Alonso for Utd target De Jong'

Chelsea have bid £59m plus Marcos Alonso for Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong, reports in Spain say.

Barca still need to cut their pay bill to register summer recruits like Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha, Andreas Christensen and Franck Kessie.

And although the Spanish giants say they want to keep Manchester United target De Jong, freeing the Holland midfielder's wages would be a major financial boost.

Now it's claimed Chelsea are in contact with Barca, have made an offer and are willing to include Spain wing-back Alonso in any package.

Stats amazing

United had 63% of the possession and 17 goal-attempts - two more than Brighton - yet were still well-beaten.

The Red Devils also won the corner count, 6-2, despite the Seagulls' 2-1 away victory.

But Brighton's top performers, like ex-United striker Danny Welbeck and two-goal Pascal Gross, did far more than any of the home players.

That includes Red Devils' sub Cristiano Ronaldo, who helped United up their game but understandably lacked full fitness after so little pre-season training.

Bayern rule out Sane joining Red Devils

Bayern Munich have dismissed talk of Manchester United nabbing Leroy Sane.

The Red Devils have been linked with the ex-Etihad winger, 26, who has 45 Germany caps.

But Bayern sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic told Sky90: “There's no truth to that. He’s an important player for us."

Utd interest in Arnautovic 'up to £6.8m'

Manchester United have made a surprise move to land former West Ham striker Marko Arnautovic.

The Red Devils are desperate to land a new central striker and have earmarked the 33-year-old Austrian who is currently with Bologna.

A move worth around £6.8million has been discussed by the two clubs but a deal has yet to be agreed.

Not surprisingly, Arnautovic is believed to be keen to be reunited with Erik Ten Hag at Old Trafford.

The pair previously worked together at FC Twente when current United No2 Steve McClaren was in charge.

He went on to play for Stoke and West Ham in the Premier League before moving to China in 2019 and he then went to Italy last season.

Maguire: We lacked creativity

Skipper Harry Maguire admits United lacked the creativity for their 'nightmare' first half' in the 2-1 defeat to Brighton.

The centre-back said: “We spoke about getting the next goal (at 2-0 down at the break).

"I think in the second half you saw good parts to our game but overall we didn’t do enough.

"We had a lot of pressure and a lot of ball but we need to be a bit more creative and we need to improve on that

“It’s something we need to address or it’ll keep happening."

Ten Hag insists Utd showed right attitude

Erik ten Hag claims it was mistakes not poor effort that cost United defeat at home to Brighton.

The Old Trafford boss told sky Sports. "I am not satisfied, totally not happy because we lost and it was totally not necessary. We should have done things better.

"I knew before it was not easy to construct it and develop it, this takes time but I know at the top you don't have time.

"The reaction in the second half we were acting as one team, we were battling for the result.

It wasn't that we didn't battle or didn't have the right attitude, we made mistakes.

"We have to take the lessons and learn from it."

Erik: Dismal defeat showed we're better WITH Ron

Erik ten Hag called United's opening-day 2-1 home loss to Brighton a 'real disappointment' and admitted they improved once wantaway legend Cristiano Ronaldo came on.

New boss Ten Hag is determined to keep Ronaldo but wants the 37-year-old to build u his fitness quickly.

The Dutchman told Sky Sports: "Definitely a setback. A real disappointment this but we have to deal with it.

"I knew from the start it would not be easy, it is a process and it takes time but we don't have time, we have to win games. We should have done it better.

"I analysed it and it was unnecessary how we gave away two easy balls. I think the organisation was a big mistake. We have to analyse and have to take the lessons."

And of Ronaldo, he added: "I think so. It was clear to see the second half we were better in the midfield with Eriksen down and Ronaldo up, then we created. It was a pity we didn't score then.

"It all takes time, you cannot force it. He is one week in training, a little bit more now. He has to do more to get fit and this game will help him. He will be better next week."

Chelsea 'make contact' with Barca over Frenkie

Chelsea are "ready to go big" in pursuing Manchester United target Frenkie de Jong after making contact with barcelona.

That's according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, who also claims the Holland midfielder is in no mood to slash his wages as needed to stay at Barca.

The Red Devils remain favourites to land boss Erik ten Hag's former Ajax superstar.

And it's still thought De Jong would prefer to stay with the Spanish giants.

But Romano said: “Frenkie has no intention to accept a salary cut."

Maguire praises 'competition for places' at back

It might not be the best of circumstances to say it - but Harry Maguire chose the miserable 2-1 home loss against Brighton as the time to hail Lisandro Martinez's arrival.

Our man Kostas Lianos rated both Maguire and new centre-back partner Martinez just a 4 - with midfielder Fred's 3 the only lower mark.

But skipper Maguire told Sky Sports: “It’s great to have Lisandro Martinez at the club. We have competition for places at centre-back.

"We’ve not played much together and in that first period (2-0 down at half-time) we weren’t on the same wavelength.

"Centre-back partnerships are built over time and we will get a lot better and keep clean sheets.

“Everyone knew the task. We had a bad season last season.

"We’ve got a new manager trying to put his philosophy on the team but when we don’t get it right we look far too open.”

Scholes fries 'criminal' McFred

Paul Scholes labelled the performance of Scott McTominay and Fred 'criminal' as he stepped up the criticism of United's midfield duo.

Fellow Red Devils' legend Roy Keane has already blasted the pairing as not good enough following this afternoon's 2-1 home defeat against a simply-better Brighton side.

And Scholes said: “Fred constantly giving the ball away.

“McTominay running with the ball in attack when he’s got Sancho, Rashford ahead of him.

“Should pass the ball to Eriksen. It’s criminal.”