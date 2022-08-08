ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Islington floods: Residents stuck in their homes by ‘tsunami’ floods caused by broken water main

By Sarah Grealish
 2 days ago

RESIDENTS are trapped in their homes after a broken water main caused a "tsunami" on a busy street.

Shocking pictures show a sea of water gushing through Holloway in North London after a water pipe bust.

Members of the London Fire Brigade help ferry local residents along Hornsey Road, Holloway Credit: PA
A woman looks at the flood from her flat Credit: LNP
A cyclist negotiates the substantial flooding Credit: Getty
Hornsey Road between Tollington Road and Seven Sisters road has been closed Credit: Getty

Hornsey Road this morning turned into a fast moving river with people on their way to work having to fight through the 4ft deep water.

Now it has been closed between Tollington Road and Seven Sisters road while ten fire engines and around 70 firefighters try to fix the problem.

Video shows the speed of the water as it rips through the street.

Cars are seen with water reaching well up on their bumpers - while a brave delivery man was seen zipping through on a motorbike.

A member of staff for the Tollington Arms, in Hornsey Road, said: "It happened about 7am and within minutes there was flooding like a tsunami.

"The fire service were down very quickly and we hope along with Thames Water, they can get things back to normal as quickly as possible.

"It happened when the pub was shut but as we get through the morning, it may impact us but fingers crossed it gets sorted. We have got one eye on our cellar as that would get hit first. Let's hope for a positive outcome."

A spokesperson for LFB said: "Flood water is affecting Hornsey Road and Tollington Road.

"There are multiple road closures in place while crews work to make the scene safe. People are urged to avoid the area.

"The Brigade's 999 control officers have taken 12 calls to the incident.

"Fire crews from Holloway, Islington, Kentish Town, Stoke Newington and surrounding fire stations are at the scene."

A spokesperson from Thames Water has told residents on social media that the supplier is aware of the incident and a team is on site.

Meanwhile last night residents in Dartford were also met with an burst water main on Priory Road.

It comes as Brits are set to be treated to another ten day heatwave.

Today temperatures will reach a balmy 29C - but by Thursday the mercury will have soared to 30C.

The hot weather is expected to last well into next week, but won’t reach the red hot temperatures Brits saw in July.

More than two million Brits across Kent and Sussex have already been banned from watering their gardens, cleaning their cars or filling up pools with hose pipes.

And they face fines of up to £1,000 if the break the rules from Friday.

South East Water insisted it had "no choice" to implement the ban, which it says will reduce the amount of water that needs to be taken from "already stressed local water sources".

A Met Office map has also revealed when and where Brits can enjoy 30C heat by mid-afternoon on Wednesday.

Southwestern areas including Gillingham in Dorset, Oxford, and Gloucester are most likely to climb to the hotter temperatures.

