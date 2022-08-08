Read full article on original website
Hoops Recruiting: Why Tennessee target Silas Demary Jr. could get fourth star
Silas Demary Jr. has emerged in recent weeks as one of the biggest targets on Tennessee basketball’s recruiting board. The 6-foot-4 combo guard, out of Charlotte, N.C., is ranked No. 113 overall in the 247Sports ratings as a three-star prospect. He’s the No. 20 combo guard in the country and is the No. 6 overall prospect in the state of North Carolina.
Vols balancing health vs. preparation with Jaylen Wright’s injury
A Tennessee backfield already dealing with a season-ending injury has been saddled with the preseason absence of one of its top returning players. Running back Jaylen Wright has been limited by a quad injury to largely working on the side with a strength-and-conditioning coach while the rest of the Vols go through their training camp practices this month. The sophomore could get back to a more normal workload soon, but until then Tennessee will have to continue its balancing act of wanting to get Wright ready to play and making sure he’s fully healthy.
Tennessee Lands New Prediction for Four Star Cornerback
Just a few days after announcing his final Top 3, class of 2023 cornerback Rickey Gibson has received a new prediction to land at Tennessee. On Monday afternoon, 247 Sports Director of Football Recruiting Steve Wiltfong switched his crystal ball prediction for Gibson from Georgia to Tennessee. Wiltfong’s prediction is the first and only crystal ball prediction for Gibson so far.
Bryson Eason making move as ‘athletic big man’ on Tennessee’s D-line
Bryson Eason came to Tennessee in 2020 as a four-star linebacker prospect out of perennial Memphis winner Whitehaven High School, but heading into his third season with the Vols he’s making a move to earn a role on the defensive line – as a 300-pound defensive tackle to be exact. Coming off a redshirt season in 2021, Eason has pushed this offseason to get himself firmly in the mix for an increased role in the middle of Tennessee’s new-look defensive line. Rodney Garner typically isn’t one to gush praise on individual players at his media availabilities, but the veteran defensive line coach was very complimentary of Eason after the Vols wrapped up their seventh preseason practice on Monday morning.
Long-Time Vols DL Target Parker Reopens Recruitment
Just a month before he committed to Penn State, all signs pointed towards Tennessee being the team to beat for coveted Alabama edge rusher Tomarrion Parker. Now, a little more over a month after committing to the Nittany Lions, Parker has announced his de-commitment from James Franklin ...
Tennessee Infielder Stepping Away From Baseball
Tennessee infielder Logan Steenstra has left the Vols’ program and accepted a job in Kansas City, sources told RTI earlier this week. Steenstra spent two years in Knoxville after playing at Crowley Junior College in Kansas for two seasons. The Liberty, Missouri native spent his college career as a...
Tennessee Vols assistant gives statement that all UT fans will appreciate
Tennessee Vols defensive line coach Rodney Garner delivered a quote on Monday that I’m pretty sure all UT fans will love. Garner met with reporters after the Vols’ seventh fall practice to discuss a variety of topics. The veteran defensive line coach touched on the expectations at Tennessee....
Missouri Tigers Week 10 Preview: Tennessee Volunteers
Game 7 of the SEC slate has Missouri traveling to play Tennessee.
Where Tennessee basketball is ranked in ESPN's 'Way-Too-Early Top 25'
Tennessee will enter the new college basketball season as a top-15 team, according to ESPN’s latest “Way-Too Early Top 25.”. The Vols came in at No. 12 in the ranking from ESPN college basketball writer Jeff Borzello, moving up one spot from their ranking in a previous edition.
Knoxville, August 09 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Northview Academy football team will have a game with Fulton High School on August 09, 2022, 15:00:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
Clinton High School softball field construction dispute goes to court
CLINTON, Tenn. (WVLT) - At Clinton High School, the softball team doesn’t have a field of our own. For at least the last 15 years, the team has played their games at the public field at Lakefront Park. Anderson County Schools and Director of Schools Tim Parrott was eagerly...
2 Knoxville teens are the future leaders of tomorrow
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A national company is giving 2 local teens the opportunity to dive into the real world before anyone else. Bank of America has chosen their 2022 Student Leaders that will take part in career-building, real life expirences before college. Perri-Hann Mahfouz, senior at Webb School...
Giant bone-crushing dog roamed East Tennessee fossil site
The extinct species is called Borophagus, meaning "gluttonous eater" -- and now researchers have learned the giant bone-crushing dog was present at the Pliocene-era Gray Fossil site.
What you need to know before you kayak, paddleboard in East Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — From lakes to rivers to quarries, East Tennessee has no shortage of opportunities to hit the water. With the rise in popularity of kayaks and stand-up paddleboards (SUPs), these outdoor adventures are more accessible than ever. Whether you're an experienced paddler or thinking of trying it...
Cold front brings pockets of heavy rain and storms Wednesday
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A cold front arrives Wednesday bringing heavy rain and storms through Thursday morning. Cooler, drier, and less humid air arrives just in time for the weekend!. Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the...
Knoxville, one of 3 Tennessee cities on list of cheapest U.S. cities to live in
While Americans continue to feel the sting of inflation, Knoxville was named one of the cheapest cities in America to live in by business and personal finance site Kiplinger.
Residents want answers as rumors spread about changes to Knoxville High Senior Living
Knoxville High Senior Living could be changing and some people living there have concerns. Residents say they're worried their independent senior living facility could be turning into one of those residential apartment or condo complexes--leaving them without some of the services they depend on.
Yassin's Falafel House getting ready to open its new Blount County location soon
BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. — Yassin's Falafel House is getting ready to open its new location in Blount County. Owner Yassin Terou said Blount County will soon "be full of love and deliciousness" as crews remodel the restaurant's first location in the county at 212 Hamilton Crossing in Alcoa. All...
3 TN cities on the list of the cheapest places to live
While Americans continue to feel the sting of inflation, three Tennessee cities are among the cheapest U.S. cities to live in by business and personal finance site Kiplinger.
Fullservice Barbeque closing for business
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Full Service BBQ is closing all of their locations, the restaurant’s manager told WVLT News Wednesday. The staple barbeque restaurant had three locations: one each in Lenoir City, Farragut and Maryville. As of now, the Lenoir City and Maryville locations are out of business. The Farragut location’s last day of business will be Sunday.
