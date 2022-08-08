ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

247Sports

Vols balancing health vs. preparation with Jaylen Wright’s injury

A Tennessee backfield already dealing with a season-ending injury has been saddled with the preseason absence of one of its top returning players. Running back Jaylen Wright has been limited by a quad injury to largely working on the side with a strength-and-conditioning coach while the rest of the Vols go through their training camp practices this month. The sophomore could get back to a more normal workload soon, but until then Tennessee will have to continue its balancing act of wanting to get Wright ready to play and making sure he’s fully healthy.
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

Tennessee Lands New Prediction for Four Star Cornerback

Just a few days after announcing his final Top 3, class of 2023 cornerback Rickey Gibson has received a new prediction to land at Tennessee. On Monday afternoon, 247 Sports Director of Football Recruiting Steve Wiltfong switched his crystal ball prediction for Gibson from Georgia to Tennessee. Wiltfong’s prediction is the first and only crystal ball prediction for Gibson so far.
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

Bryson Eason making move as ‘athletic big man’ on Tennessee’s D-line

Bryson Eason came to Tennessee in 2020 as a four-star linebacker prospect out of perennial Memphis winner Whitehaven High School, but heading into his third season with the Vols he’s making a move to earn a role on the defensive line – as a 300-pound defensive tackle to be exact. Coming off a redshirt season in 2021, Eason has pushed this offseason to get himself firmly in the mix for an increased role in the middle of Tennessee’s new-look defensive line. Rodney Garner typically isn’t one to gush praise on individual players at his media availabilities, but the veteran defensive line coach was very complimentary of Eason after the Vols wrapped up their seventh preseason practice on Monday morning.
MEMPHIS, TN
rockytopinsider.com

Tennessee Infielder Stepping Away From Baseball

Tennessee infielder Logan Steenstra has left the Vols’ program and accepted a job in Kansas City, sources told RTI earlier this week. Steenstra spent two years in Knoxville after playing at Crowley Junior College in Kansas for two seasons. The Liberty, Missouri native spent his college career as a...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

2 Knoxville teens are the future leaders of tomorrow

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A national company is giving 2 local teens the opportunity to dive into the real world before anyone else. Bank of America has chosen their 2022 Student Leaders that will take part in career-building, real life expirences before college. Perri-Hann Mahfouz, senior at Webb School...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Cold front brings pockets of heavy rain and storms Wednesday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A cold front arrives Wednesday bringing heavy rain and storms through Thursday morning. Cooler, drier, and less humid air arrives just in time for the weekend!. Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Fullservice Barbeque closing for business

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Full Service BBQ is closing all of their locations, the restaurant’s manager told WVLT News Wednesday. The staple barbeque restaurant had three locations: one each in Lenoir City, Farragut and Maryville. As of now, the Lenoir City and Maryville locations are out of business. The Farragut location’s last day of business will be Sunday.
FARRAGUT, TN
247Sports

247Sports

