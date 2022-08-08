ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

Whiskey Riff

Incredible Video Captures Elk Slamming Into Moving Car As It Tries To Escape A Wolf At Yellowstone National Park

Never a dull moment in Yellowstone National Park. Or Yellowstone the show, but that’s another story…. Spanning across Wyoming, Montana and into Idaho, Yellowstone National Park is home to some of the most incredible wildlife you’ll find anywhere in the United States. We’re talking bears, wolves, elk, deer, bison, pronghorn, as well as a ton of fish, birds, and reptiles.
Jackson Hole Radio

Famous Teton grizzly bear killed

One of famed grizzly bear 399’s four offspring was euthanized Tuesday as the result of behavior problems. According to US Fish and Wildlife Service Spokesman Joe Szuszwalak, the action follows more than thirteen documented conflicts involving bear #1057 since May. He says this increasingly dangerous behavior included an interaction where a resident attempted to haze the bear from their front porch with warning shots, but the bear remained on the porch and showed no reaction.
Ultimate Unexplained

Creepy Video Taken in the Mountains of Idaho Remains Unexplained

Check out this video taken in the Idaho mountains back in 2019. The YouTube channel “Muskrat Outdoors” posted the video on June 10, 2019, and shows us an eerie scene in the middle of nowhere. What makes it odd is that the man in the video finds a milk canister tied to a tree that is completely stuffed with furs and other animal parts including coyotes.
105.5 The Fan

Creepy Invasion leaves Idaho Officials Searching for Answers

It must be summertime in Idaho as the nation is focusing on a recent incursion on a Gem State highway. If you're new to the area, you may not know what Mormon Cricket is. A recent video by the Idaho Transportation Department has gone viral. The video is not of a big-time Hollywood starlet; it's a grader riding over thousands of crickets who've taken Highway 51.
Anita Durairaj

The only state in the U.S. that produces gem-quality sapphires in significant amounts

Extracting sapphiresCredit: Unknown; Public Domain Image. There is one state in the U.S. known for producing gem-quality sapphires; that place is Montana. The history of sapphires in Montana begins with gold miners in the 1860s who noticed the sapphires while mining for gold. Thus, Montana sapphires were officially discovered in 1865 but were not mentioned in writing until 1873 when the American Journal of Science reported its discovery.
105.5 The Fan

The State of Idaho Places a ‘Sin-Tax’ on These 7 Bad Habit Items

When Idaho gas prices started to rise at a disgusting rate earlier this summer, the words “gas-tax holiday” started getting thrown around. In June, Democrat state lawmakers asked Governor Little to call a special session where the legislature could consider suspending the state’s 32 cents per gallon excise tax on gas for six months. If you’re filling up an average commuter car from empty, that could save you $4-5 per visit. It was a nice thought since everyone’s wallets are feeling a little thinner thanks to high gas prices and inflation on other necessities.
Smithonian

Rio Grande Runs Dry in Albuquerque

After years of drought in the Southwest, a stretch of the Rio Grande once flowing through Albuquerque has run dry for the first time in 40 years. Officials warn that the conditions will likely get worse in the upcoming days. “Most folks in Albuquerque who have lived here have grown...
Whiskey Riff

Utah Bull Elk Front Flips Over Fence Chasing A Cow During The Rut

Eye on the prize, don’t lose focus, buddy. This lad certainly knew what he wanted, it just so happened that paying attention might have helped get him to her faster. Wildlife is pretty cool to watch, especially when it comes to the rut. They just act so different, and much more aggressive with only one thing on their minds. Just like a frat boy at the bars, they’re looking to meet women, and willing to even fight over them.
Field & Stream

Lightning Strike Kills Camper in His Tent

Lightning struck a group of back-country campers attending an outdoor skills school in Wyoming near Yellowstone National Park on Tuesday, killing one student and injuring a second. John “Jack” Murphy, 22, of Boston died of cardiac arrest after lightning hit his tent. Murphy was among 11 students and...
Daily Montanan

Former Oath Keeper says conversation at Montana grocery store was the ‘last straw’

Jason Van Tatenhove’s involvement with the far-right paramilitary group the Oath Keepers started and ended in Montana. He first met up with the group in Montana to participate in the 2014 standoff between Cliven Bundy and the Bureau of Land Management over grazing fees. He then left the group in 2018 after overhearing a conversation […] The post Former Oath Keeper says conversation at Montana grocery store was the ‘last straw’ appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Wake Up Wyoming

Wake Up Wyoming

Wyomings only statewide morning show - bringing the Cowboy State together to talk about what matters. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

