Soap Opera Actor and Girlfriend Break up, Delete All Photos of Each Other
Bobby Brazier and Liberty Love have called it quits. Just two months after they went public with their relationship, the 19-year-old model and actor, who recently landed a role on the popular British soap opera EastEnders, and his model girlfriend have broken up. The Sun was the first to report the news, citing insiders who confirmed their relationship was "over."
‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Spoilers: Sheila’s Dead – but Is She Really Gone for Good?
'The Bold and the Beautiful' spoilers reveal that Sheila Carter's days of terrorizing the Forresters might be over.
SheKnows
As He Returns to General Hospital, Chad Duell Tries Out a New Role — See the Photos
Sometimes it pays to look through new eyes at the place you call home. As the last of Robert Adamson’s General Hospital episodes was airing, Michael’s regular portrayer, Chad Duell, tried out a new role on July 13: Via a photo-filled Instagram post, he shared that he “was a tourist today.”
Why The Bold And The Beautiful Spoilers Have Fans Convinced Sheila Carter Will Never, Ever Really Be Dead
Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown) has been terrorizing everyone on "The Bold and the Beautiful" since returning to the show last year (via Daytime Confidential). Nobody has been off limits throughout her reign of terror. From the moment everyone learned she was Dr. Finn's (Tanner Novlan) biological mother, nobody was safe. Sheila had a one-track mind for getting close to Finn and his infant son Hayes, and anything that stood in the way of that goal became a target. Unfortunately for the Logans, Spencers, and Forresters, that would be most characters on the canvas.
Is Carly Being Recast on GENERAL HOSPITAL? — Laura Wright Speaks Out!
When news broke that Laura Wright had caught COVID, many viewers immediately wondered if Carly would be recast on GENERAL HOSPITAL, even if only temporarily while the actress was required to isolate as she recovered. While there has been no official announcement from the soap or ABC, Wright herself reassured her fans via social media not to worry.
SheKnows
Is Days of Our Lives Really About To Kill [Spoiler]?
The pruning of this family tree is just about getting out of hand. Somebody call Bananarama because it looks like we’re trapped in a cruel summer on Days of Our Lives. According to spoilers for next week, the Grim Reaper isn’t through with Salem just yet and we’re going to have to contend with another death so soon on the heels of Abigail’s murder! Worse? It’s another DiMera!
‘Days of Our Lives’ Leaving NBC, But You Can Still Watch It: Here’s How
After 57 years on the TV airwaves, the residents of Salem on the iconic serial soap opera Days Of Our Lives are moving to Peacock. This news comes after the announcement that the popular soap is leaving its longtime home on NBC. In a Wednesday announcement, the NBC network announced this major change as Days Of Our Lives heads into the streaming genre, airing exclusively on the popular platform.
SheKnows
Nearly Six Years After Leaving Young & Restless, Justin Hartley Returns to CBS
From daytime to primetime, this award-winning actor does it all. This is definitely going to be a weekend to celebrate for The Young and the Restless alum Justin Hartley (ex-Adam) — CBS has ordered a pilot for his new drama The Never Game! Our sister site Deadline reported the exclusive that Hartley would not only executively produce the project, based on Jeffery Deaver’s 2019 novel of the same name, but he will also star as Colter Shaw.
Soap Opera Actress Arrested in Raid
A former star of the U.K. show, EastEnders, was arrested on suspicion of an alleged "large-scale" fraud. Authorities held the actress Friday during an early morning raid on her London home, The Sun reported. A detailed description of the alleged fraud conspiracy has not been provided. Officers from the Eastern...
‘Days of Our Lives’: How Old Is Kate Roberts?
'Days of Our Lives' character Kate Roberts is an important part of Salem, here are a few facts about the character and her portrayer.
Where to watch Days of Our Lives
NBC’s Days of Our Lives is one of the longest-running TV series in the world. Airing nearly every weekday since 1965, the soap opera has aired over 14,000 episodes and even given birth to a spinoff series and a holiday film. Now on its 57th season, the program doesn’t seem to be ending anytime soon, as it continues to entertain millions of audiences across the country every single day. Whether you’re a fan looking to catch up on past episodes or a casual viewer interested in checking out the series for the first time, here’s where to watch Days of Our Lives:
Ellen DeGeneres Breaks Silence on Ex Anne Heche Car Crash, Hospitalization
After nearly a week of silence, Ellen DeGeneres finally spoke out about Anne Heche’s life-threatening car crash. The TV host was seen in Santa Barbara, California, having lunch with a friend when she was approached by Daily Mail regarding Anne Heche’s condition. When asked if she had heard...
Dean Winters living in pain after multiple amputations
A dozen years ago, actor Dean Winters had surgery resulting in several amputations and he now says "I haven't taken a step since 2009 without being in pain."
SheKnows
General Hospital’s Maurice Benard Defends Castmate Against On-Line Haters
Let’s face it: No one is ever quite what they seem in Port Charles. Mobster or coffee importer? Doting girlfriend or sociopathic daughter of a psycho? Then there’s Dex. The General Hospital newbie is ostensibly one of Sonny’s men, all the while secretly working with Michael to bring the don down. And that, naturally, ticks off a good chunk of Sonny’s fans.
Soap Opera Veteran Actor Joining 'The Young and the Restless' in Mystery Role
Fans of The Young and the Restless will be excited to learn that a veteran soap opera actor is joining the show in a mystery role. According to Deadline, former One Life To Live star Trevor St. John has been cast in the beloved CBS daytime drama. At this time, the details of St. John's role are being kept quiet, but Deadline reported that he will begin taping this month, with his episodes set to air later this fall.
The Days Of Our Lives Star Who Was The First Male Model On The Price Is Right
Robert Scott Wilson has definitely taken the soap opera world by storm. The actor is best known for his role as Ben Weston on "Days of Our Lives." Wilson's arc on the NBC soap opera has been a wild ride as he started off as a new guy in town who came to Salem looking for his sister Jordan Ridgeway (Chrishell Stause), per Soap Central.
‘Days of Our Lives’ Fans React To News the Show Is Leaving NBC
NBC shook up day-time TV, Wednesday, with the network announcing that Days of Our Lives, the iconic soap opera, was shifting to streaming. Days of Our Lives has been on the NBC airwaves for 57 years. It’s the longest-running show on NBC in history, on either day time or prime-time. But soap operas are sort of like the TV dinosaurs. They’re becoming extinct. Starting next month, there will be only three on network TV. ABC broadcasts General Hospital, while CBS features The Bold and the Beautiful and The Young and the Restless. In this instance, NBC switched the soap opera to Peacock, its streaming platform.
SheKnows
Young & Restless’ Robert Newman Confirms His Exit as Ashland… But ‘Maybe I’ll See You Again One Day’
The end has come for Ashland Locke. Portrayer Robert Newman confirmed that his character has in fact met his fate — at the hands of Nick — and the scenes from the Monday, July 25, episode were his last. Newman took to Twitter to post a video to...
SheKnows
Days of Our Lives Just Killed Off Brandon Barash a Second Time — But There’s More to the Story
For weeks, Days of Our Lives fans have been playing a rather morbid guessing game. Tipped off by headwriter Ron Carlivati to the fact that another major character would, like Abigail, soon be exiting in a body bag, viewers have attempted to figure out whose name will be written on the corpse’s toe tag. Now we know that Brandon Barash’s Jake DiMera is the morgue-bound Salemite, with Ava being told the bad news by Kayla at the end of the July 27 episode.
See GENERAL HOSPITAL’s A.J. and Michael Reunited!
It was a blast from the past when former GENERAL HOSPITAL castmates Sean Kanan (ex-A.J.) and Chad Duell (Michael) reunited recently! “So good to run into my son,” Kanan shared on Instagram on July 10 with a snapshot of the reunion. Then he joked: “They grow up so quickly!”
