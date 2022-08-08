Read full article on original website
Missing Inglewood Woman Last Seen With Two Men Caught On Ring Doorbell Camera Removing Items From Her HomeThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedInglewood, CA
Three Romantic Date Night Restaurants in Los Angeles When You Are On a Tight BudgetLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
L.A. bans homeless camps near schools as city officials approved new lawJosue TorresLos Angeles, CA
University of La Verne President Devorah Lieberman to Attend Department of Education's Raise the B.A.R. SummitUniversity of La VerneLa Verne, CA
These are 5 cool places to chill out in LAVishnuLos Angeles, CA
Most romantic restaurants in Los Angeles to wine and dine Your date
Los Angeles has one of the most romantic, unique, and the most appealing environments in the entire world. As a matter of fact, it's a city that attracts all kinds of people from all over the world. This means that if you're planning on spending time with your significant other this summer, what better way than to take her out for an amazing date night at one of these most romantic restaurants in Los Angeles?
Three Romantic Date Night Restaurants in Los Angeles When You Are On a Tight Budget
3 best romantic but affordable date night restaurants in Los Angeles / image: Elina Sazanov unsplash. (Los Angeles, CA) - Worrying about how to afford a date night out together that won’t drain your bank account?
restaurantclicks.com
A Complete Guide to the Most Expensive Restaurants in Los Angeles
Los Angeles is one of the most popular cities in the world for anyone interested in visiting its beaches, experiencing its fine nightlife, and walking through the streets of Hollywood. Los Angeles is one of the best places to enjoy a wide selection of local and international fusion cuisine. Several...
Nipsey Hussle To Be Celebrated With A Los Angeles Metro Station Named In His Honor
Nipsey Hussle and his impact are still being celebrated and remembered over three years after the rapper's unexpected murder in Los Angeles.
3 Great Seafood Restaurants in California
If you live in California and you absolutely love seafood then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing seafood restaurants in California that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. The food is top notch and the service is extraordinary, so there is no reason to not visit them. Are you curious to see if your favorite restaurants are on the list? Continue to read to find out.
This is the Best Chinese Takeout in California
This Chinese Takeout in Los Angeles has been a local institution since it was first opened in 1977. Chinese takeout in Los Angeles / image Artem Labunsky Unsplash. (Los Angeles, Ca) - We often don't want to go out to a restaurant after a long day or week. However, there's always a good answer to the question of what to eat during the week: Chinese takeout.
hotnewhiphop.com
L.A. Metro Station To Honour Late Nipsey Hussle With Name Tribute
The City of Los Angeles is doing its part to honour the legacy of the deceased rapper, who will now have a brand new Metro Rail station named in his honour. As per CBS Los Angeles, the stop will serve the Hyde Park K Line and is to be located in Nipsey Hussle Square.
tornadopix.com
In Los Angeles, the shopping center is reborn as a workplace
The original building was designed by Victor Gruen & Associates, the pioneering company that partially created the indoor shopping mall. Although the building has not been designated a Historic-Cultural Landmark by the City of Los Angeles, the exterior is likely to be significant. GPI and HLW chose to preserve key elements of the original exterior structure, which features classic-inspired white concrete columns 25 feet apart that flare outward to support a roof-style roof. On a much smaller scale, the remodel retained some of May’s original terrazzo floors.
7 Leaves Cafe Opening Two New Los Angeles Locations
The company will start with a new site in Montebello, then Monterey Park
The Most Popular Fast Food In California Isn't What You'd Expect
Anyone who thinks they can narrow the food culture of an entire region into a single cuisine is running a fool's errand, and California is no exception. Those who have never visited the Golden State might be inclined to count controversial juice cleanses and sprout-filled veggie sandwiches as staples of its collective diet, but the stereotypical dining scene carried on in wealthy, health-conscious pockets of Los Angeles only makes up a tiny fraction of the state's eclectic landscape of eats.
Five star Italian restaurants in Los Angeles
If you're in the mood for some authentic Italian cuisine, Los Angeles has some great options. From brick oven pizza to homemade pasta, these restaurants will definitely satisfy your cravings. Pizzeria Mozza.
Headlines: Rainwater Is No Longer Safe to Drink; Burning Body Found Hanging in Tree in Griffith Park
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —Rainwater is no longer safe to drink ANYwhere on Earth, due to PFAs, say scientists. [EuroNews]. —Protests at a...
Buying groceries in Tijuana helps Californians fend off inflation
Nauni says inflation has driven food prices way too high in her native Los Angeles, and that's why she makes a two-hour drive to Tijuana every couple of weeks to buy groceries.
The Best Bottomless Mimosa Brunch in Los Angeles, According to Yelp
Looking for the best Bottomless Mimosa Brunch in Hollywood? / Eat This Cafe. (Los Angeles, CA) - Eat This Cafe is a true hidden star in Hollywood. It's a relaxing respite from the hustle and bustle of Theatre Row.
foxla.com
This is the salary you need to afford a home in California
LOS ANGELES - It is cheap to live in California - said no one ever. The Golden State is notorious for its exorbitant housing prices up and down the coast - from San Francisco down to San Diego - it isn't a surprise to see houses for sale triple the amount than in other parts of the country.
Caught on camera: Man directs racist rant towards Long Beach street vendor
A disturbing video out of Long Beach shows a man directing a racist tirade towards the workers at a taco stand, raising additional concerns for the safety of street vendors in the Southland. "Let's get La Migra here!" the man shouted at the workers, using a slang term used to refer to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. "Let's get ICE here."As the video, first released by LA Taco continues, the man can be seen with arms raised asking the workers, who were more than five hours into their shift last Tuesday, if they "got a problem with it," questioning if they...
localemagazine.com
This Beloved Restaurant, with Old-World Charm, Celebrates 100 Years in LA
Old-World Charm, Whisky Events and Craft Cocktails in the Speakeasy Await at the Tam O’Shanter. In 1922, the Tam O’Shanter set up shop in Los Angeles as a roadside stand selling hot dogs, hamburgers and potato chips. Since then, the family-owned restaurant has evolved into a Scottish pub and restaurant, now celebrating 100 years of service! When you walk through the doors of this iconic eatery, you can feel the Old World charm. From its world-famous prime rib and notable whisky selection to the tartan collection decorating the walls, the Tam O’Shanter is a special place families have enjoyed for generations. Tam O’Shanter Los Angeles.
L.A. Weekly
Anne Heche Injured in Solo-Car Accident on South Walgrove Avenue [Los Angeles, CA]
53-Year-Old Actress Anne Heche Seriously Hurt in Auto Collision near Appleton Way. The incident was reported shortly after 11:00 a.m., at the 1700 block of South Walgrove Avenue. Dispatchers responded to the scene near Appleton Way shortly after. Investigators say Heche was driving on a one-way street on Preston Way...
Roger E. Mosley, of ‘Magnum P.I.’ fame, dead at 83
LOS ANGELES — Actor Roger E. Mosley, best known for his role as Theodore “T.C.” Calvin in the CBS television series “Magnum P.I.,” died Sunday at the age of 83, his daughter confirmed. Mosley died at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles of injuries suffered...
focushillsboro.com
Johnnie Cochran Net Worth: What Was Johnnie Cochran Worth When He Died?
Johnnie Cochran Net Worth: Known for his work on high-profile and widely publicized cases of police brutality against members of the African-American community, Johnnie L. Cochran, Jr. was an American lawyer. In addition to Michael Jackson, Sean Combs, Snoop Dogg, Tupac Shakur, Riddick Bowe, and Todd Bridges, he represented a...
