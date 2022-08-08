Read full article on original website
Georgia gas prices continue to drop, 14 cents less per gallon statewide than last week
ATLANTA, Ga. (WTGS) — Heading into this week, Georgians will continue to see lower prices at the pump, according to a press release from AAA. Georgia drivers are now paying an average price of $3.63 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline as of Monday. The state average on Monday...
Gov. McMaster sues Biden Administration's OSHA
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Governor Henry McMaster, along with the South Carolina Department of Labor, Licensing and Regulation announced a lawsuit and a motion for a preliminary injunction against the U.S. Department of Labor, Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA). “South Carolina OSHA has run its own state plan...
New facility in Ellabell creates 213 new jobs in Bryan County
BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTGS) — Governor Brian Kemp announced Wednesday that WebstrauntStore will construct a new distribution facility in Ellabell, bringing 213 new jobs to Bryan County. WebstaurantStore, a supplier to food service professionals around the world, will invest more than $87 million into the project, according to a...
Deputies searching for Georgia man say they found remains in pond
WAYNESBORO, Ga. (AP) — Investigators searching for a Georgia man missing since 2016 may have found human remains buried in the mud at the bottom of a pond near Augusta. Officials have been looking for Simon Powell, a logger known to carry large amounts of cash since his truck was found on fire several miles from his home six years ago.
State wants bond revoked for Murdaugh associate Eddie Smith for breaking house arrest
COLUMBIA, SC (WCIV) — State prosecutors in South Carolina want a judge to revoke bond for Curtis Edward "Eddie" Smith, an alleged co-conspirator of disgraced attorney Alex Murdaugh in an apparent drug trafficking and money laundering scheme. The S.C. Attorney General's Office announced Wednesday a bond revocation hearing for...
Pet Helpers takes in 18 beagle puppies rescued from mass-breeding facility in Virginia
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Pet Helpers has received 18 rescued beagles to its Charleston facility after thousands were found in a mass-breeding facility in Virginia. The facility- which was rife with welfare concerns- allegedly bred dogs to be sold to laboratories for animal experimentation. About 4,000 were recently rescued and have been distributed to rescue organizations through The Human Society of the United States.
Beaufort County fire leaves 2 injured, displaces family
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTGS) — Two people are injured and a family displaced after a house fire in the Burton area of Beaufort County Tuesday morning, according to officials. Around 2 a.m., Burton fire crews responded to a reported fire on L.H. Nelson Drive in Shell Point and reported...
Maryland hospitals face critical staffing shortage as 62% of nurses consider leaving
LANHAM, Md. (WJLA) — As COVID surge after surge exposed a critical shortage of nurses, the Maryland Hospital Association set up a task force to get real numbers and a plan to attack the crisis. "What we’ve discovered is there is action that’s needed today not just on the...
'A lifetime to think about what he did:' NC man sentenced after smothering infant son
MACON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A man from Western North Carolina will be spending the rest of his life in prison after admitting to killing his infant son. District Attorney Ashley Hornsby Welch announced Jesse Wilson, 26, of Franklin, pleaded guilty on Aug. 10, 2022 in Macon County Superior Court to first-degree murder in the May 11, 2017 death of three-month-old son Liam Wilson.
Hilariously sarcastic police post details fake cop vs. man with hand in his pants
BANGOR, Maine (TND) — A Maine police department's "marginally world-famous" Facebook page is raising eyebrows and generating thousands of reactions on social media. Retired Lt. Tim Cotton, the social media manager for the Bangor Police Department, is the sole creator of the "Got Warrants?" column on the department's page.
Daughter of fallen Tennessee lieutenant gets police escort on first day of kindergarten
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — Monday marked the first day of kindergarten for a young Tennessee girl who lost her father nine months ago—and her send-off to school was one to remember. Little Anna is the daughter of Lt. Kevin Stolinsky, a longtime La Vergne Police detective who...
