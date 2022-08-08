Read full article on original website
Eiteljorg Museum of Native American and Western Art in the heart of downtown IndyArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
The Indiana State Fair in Indy thru August 21, 2022Arnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
The Indianapolis Museum of Art at Newfields is a place where art and nature convergeArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
An award-winning author whose heart beats in unison with drums from the motherlandArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
A culturally-diverse sector in Indianapolis lies within 2 ½-square miles in the heart of the cityArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
Fox 59
A brand new farmer’s market on the northwest side of Indy
INDIANAPOLIS — If you have been on the lookout for a farmer’s market on the northwest side of Indianapolis, look no further than the brand new Pike Farmer’s Market. Founded by two local farmers, the Pike Farmer’s Market is a brand new showcase of local farmers and vendors. With everything available from plants and flowers to fresh vegetables, the market offers a wide variety of products and produce to attendees.
Fox 59
Cold-pressed, organic juices now offered locally
INDIANAPOLIS — For a nice, fresh, cold-pressed organic juice in Indianapolis, 317 Juicery could be your new go-to. The local Indianapolis business provides non-pasteurized juices which 317 Juicery co-owner Tyler Richardson said will taste entirely different than other store-bought juices. Richardson explained Tuesday on Indy Now that cold-pressed juices...
WISH-TV
$50K Powerball ticket bought in Indiana set to expire Thursday
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A winning power ball ticket purchased in February is set to expire Thursday. The Hoosier Lottery is encouraging players to check to see if they have the winning ticket. The $50,000 Powerball ticket that matched four out of five numbers was purchased at Speedway #7553 located...
indyschild.com
IU Health Momentum Indy offers weekend of fun for kids
While IU Momentum Indy might seem like a weekend dedicated to grown-ups on bikes, a big part of the two-day event focuses on kids. Being held Aug. 27-28 in downtown Indianapolis, IU Health Momentum Indy is built around three key elements: two days of high-level bicycle racing, a pair of community bike rides and a collection of kids’ activities designed to show kids how much fun they can have being active and outdoors.
Fox 59
New restaurants opening in Indy, Carmel and Westfield
INDIANAPOLIS — New restaurants are popping up all over town. Jolene Ketzenberger of Culinary Crossroads knows all the new spots and events you want to check out in central Indiana. The Indianapolis City Market launched the SOUL of the City Kitchen Incubator. It will offer Black chefs a fully-equipped...
indyschild.com
Local festivals and events to celebrate all things fall
Indianapolis has some of the best festivals in Indiana, and even the Midwest. Fun, family-friendly festivals can be found happening around Indy all year long. If you are up for a road trip. Check out of of many small town festivals listed in our guide for a brand new festival experiences in Indiana.
WLFI.com
Friendly Market opens downtown Lafayette convenience store
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A new convenience store opened its doors Monday at 400 Main Street. Friendly Market's downtown location, near the courthouse square at the corner of Fourth and Main streets, is in a historic building that used to house a bank. The store is similar to other...
WTHI
Bloomfield Pool hosts a day full of events before it closes for the year
BLOOMFIELD, Ind. (WTHI) - The Bloomfield Pool is inviting everyone to participate in a day full of events. It's a part of an effort to raise some money for pool additions. The main events are the duck derby, boat race, and belly buster competition. The duck derby will send 1,000...
indyschild.com
Smithsonian Museum Day 2022 – Free Museum Admission
Smithsonian Museum Day is an annual day of free admission at select museums across the country. This year, Museum Day will be celebrated on Saturday, September 17, 2022. For one day only, participating museums across the United States will channel the spirit of the Smithsonian Institution’s Washington DC-based facilities (which offer free admission every day) and open their doors for FREE to those who download a Museum Day ticket.
readthereporter.com
Did HSE Schools make the grade?
A data-driven analysis of Indiana’s top 20 elementary schools. US News & World Report publishes rankings for Best Colleges, Best High Schools, Best Elementary Schools, Best Middle Schools as well as other educational rankings. The data for schools, kindergarten through 12th grade, can be found at usnews.com/education/k12. Using filters, the data can be sorted by many factors, including school name, grade level, location, and public school type. This provides a valuable data resource for parents as well as school administrators and school board members.
indyschild.com
14 Awesome After-School Activities Ideas
Are you looking for a new after-school activity this year? Check out these local programs your kids are sure to love!. Wright’s offers NinjaZone, preschool gymnastics, school-age gymnastics, tumbling, and dance classes in 6 central Indiana locations! Camps, birthday parties, open play, and Kids’ Night Outs are also available!
New Hilton hotel proposed for Clay Terrace area
CARMEL, Ind. – Along the stretches of Clay Terrace, Anne White said there’s everything for everyone. “The traffic, the retailers that they bring in, the interest, the beauty of our locations, if people haven’t shopped at Clay Terrace, they need to find it,” she said. White co-owns AH Collection, a women’s boutique she started alongside […]
Current Publishing
New Indian fusion restaurant opens in Castleton
Lawrence residents don’t have to travel far to enjoy authentic Indian cuisine. A new restaurant — 1947 Fusion Eatery and Lounge — at 5846 E. 82 St., Indianapolis, has an array of Indian and Indo-Chinese selections. The menu has classics like curries and tandoori chicken, but adventurous diners can order chargrilled octopus tentacles and a whole grilled fish marinated overnight.
I won two $1 million jackpots in just three months defying odds of one in 2.1 million – how my spending habits changed
A LUCKY couple are celebrating an incredible run of luck after scoring a $1million lottery jackpot twice in just three months. Robert Hamilton, of Indianapolis, Indiana, took his first prize home in April after winning $1million on the Hoosier Lottery's $120 Million Cash Spectacular Scratch-off game. Lottery officials said that...
Central Indiana rescue helping senior dogs live out their golden years
INDIANAPOLIS — It's heartbreaking when a dog owner has to surrender their senior dog because they can no longer care for them, but a shelter is not where you hope an aging pup lives out their final days. Indianapolis resident Chelle Allen started her own rescue, called Silver Snout...
There are Catacombs Under Indianapolis – This is What They Look Like
Did you know that running underneath central Indiana are some rather eerie catacombs? It's true, and you can even tour them. Typically, when you think of catacombs you think of Europe. My mind instantly goes to places like France, and I think about the Paris Catacombs. While the catacombs under Indianapolis aren't quite as old, and they aren't home to any bones (that we know of), they still have a lot of history running through them.
indyschild.com
Our very favorite events happening around Indianapolis
Looking for something to do? Well Indianapolis has hundreds of events each day, so how do you choose what the best ones are? Indy’s Child top rated events list is a curated list based on the events our staff members and readers find most interesting.
Fox 59
Local, veteran-owned brewpub with a variety of food options
PLAINFIELD, Ind. — If you are looking for a variety of breakfast, lunch and dinner options as well as a vast selection of locally brewed beers, look no further than Brew Link Brewing. With over 20 different original beers on tap at its Plainfield location and over 15 at...
WISH-TV
Noblesville trying to boot adult baby store out of town
NOBLESVILLE, Ind (WISH) — The owners of My Inner Baby received a cease and desist order from the City of Noblesville Friday, days after the Board of Zoning appeals ruled the business was in violation of its current zoning guidelines. The store opened almost two years ago in a...
Cummins joins Eli Lilly in Indiana abortion ban opposition
COLUMBUS, Ind. — Another large Indiana-based employer is speaking out in opposition to a near-total abortion ban signed into law by Governor Eric Holcomb. Engine maker Cummins has joined Eli Lilly in releasing a statement that indicates the law could have an impact on the company’s future growth in Indiana. A statement on the company’s […]
