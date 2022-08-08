Jack Noe, 61 of Waynedale, and a longtime Bluffton resident, passed away on Friday evening, August 5, 2022, at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne. He was nicknamed “Rabbit” by his Uncle Tom and the name followed him through life. He loved to laugh, fish, attend concerts at Kehoe Park with friends, and to talk about his children and grandchildren.

BLUFFTON, IN ・ 8 HOURS AGO