Jack Noe, 61
Jack Noe, 61 of Waynedale, and a longtime Bluffton resident, passed away on Friday evening, August 5, 2022, at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne. He was nicknamed “Rabbit” by his Uncle Tom and the name followed him through life. He loved to laugh, fish, attend concerts at Kehoe Park with friends, and to talk about his children and grandchildren.
Jacqueline R. Fornwalt, 82
Jacqueline R. Fornwalt, 82, of Bluffton, passed away Sunday afternoon, Aug. 7, 2022, at the Ossian Health & Rehab Center. She was born March 19, 1940, in Johnstown, Pa., to John P. Given and Vera Cohick Given. She graduated from Johnstown High School. Jacqueline worked at K-Mart and Ossian Health Care and retired from the Keebler Co. She was a member of Grace Baptist Church.
