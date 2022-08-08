ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Magee, MS

Statement from Board of Aldermen Concerning Mayor Dale Berry’s Actions

The board of aldermen both collectively and individually; Sue Honea, Alderman-at-large, Matthew Hickman, Alderman Ward One, Mark Grubbs, Alderman Ward Two, Lane Steele, Alderman Ward three and Mayor Pro Tem and Patrick Brown, Alderman Ward Four have agreed based on current negative publicity to release the following:
MAGEE, MS
Laurel City Council approves zoning changes and ok clean-up of some properties

The Laurel City Council this week approved several zoning changes including one involving the Old Lamar School Property. The City Council approved the Second Reading of an Ordinance to grant a zoning change from R-2, Medium Density Residential District, to R-4, High Density Residential District to Affordable Housing Developers, LLC (in conjunction with Laurel Housing Authority).
LAUREL, MS
Jackson announces water distribution site for Tuesday

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The City of Jackson will distribute cases of bottled water to city residents on Tuesday afternoon. Residents are limited to one case of water per vehicle. Please see below for details:. WHAT: Water distribution site. WHEN: 2 p.m. Tuesday, August 9. WHERE: Fire Station #1 (Headquarters)
JACKSON, MS
MDOT reschedules ‘mandatory repair’ on major roadway in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) has rescheduled the temporary closure of all lanes of Interstate 20 westbound/Interstate 55 southbound at State Street in Jackson that was originally scheduled for July 29. The press release states that the lane closure will now take place on Saturday,...
JACKSON, MS
Jackson mayor says water is safe; state-issued boil-water notice remains in place

JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba said the city's water is safe, despite a state-issued boil-water notice. The Mississippi State Department of Health issued the notice July 29 because of higher than normal turbidity levels, or cloudy water. Lumumba held a news conference Monday outside the O.B....
Southern Miss prepares for Roberts Hall demolition

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - An old student residence building on the University of Southern Mississippi Hattiesburg campus will soon be a pile of rubble and then hauled away. The university’s physical plant will begin demolition on Roberts Residence Hall next week. The building is located behind M.M. Roberts Stadium.
HATTIESBURG, MS
Prayer for our City & Leaders

The Simpson County Christian Coalition is sponsoring a time of prayer for our City and leaders in front of Magee City Hall beginning at 6 PM.
MAGEE, MS
MC Restores Victorian-Era Structure, Preserves Popular Social Spot for Generations to Come

One of the oldest structures on the Mississippi College campus and a beloved gathering place for alumni receptions, bridal and baby showers, and other local events has received a much-needed restoration.
CLINTON, MS
Wreck on Hwy 49 Tuesday AM

Around 3 Am Tuesday, August 9, 2022, Magee police, fire department, and Covington County ambulance were dispatched to Highway 49 concerning an accident involving a car and 18 wheeler.
MAGEE, MS
Clinton to Speak at Memorial of Late Mississippi Gov, Wife

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Democratic former President Bill Clinton, Republican former Mississippi Gov. Haley Barbour and former Mississippi Supreme Court Justice Reuben Anderson are scheduled to speak May 3 at an event celebrating the lives of the late Gov. William Winter and his wife, Elise Winter. William Winter, a...
JACKSON, MS
Mattie Carolyn Henderson Martin Hankins of Raleigh, MS

Mattie Carolyn Henderson Martin Hankins left this earth for her true home in heaven at the feet of her Jesus and was reunited with the love of her life, Jerry Martin, on Sunday, August 7, 2022. She was a sixty-two year resident of Raleigh MS who was residing at Strong River Villa in Mendenhall at the time of her death.
RALEIGH, MS
Be Strong Today

There are times when we feel overwhelmed because we have so many demands placed on each of us. We wonder if we can handle everything that comes our way.
MISSISSIPPI STATE

