mageenews.com
Statement from Board of Aldermen Concerning Mayor Dale Berry’s Actions
The board of aldermen both collectively and individually; Sue Honea, Alderman-at-large, Matthew Hickman, Alderman Ward One, Mark Grubbs, Alderman Ward Two, Lane Steele, Alderman Ward three and Mayor Pro Tem and Patrick Brown, Alderman Ward Four have agreed based on current negative publicity to release the following:
impact601.com
Laurel City Council approves zoning changes and ok clean-up of some properties
The Laurel City Council this week approved several zoning changes including one involving the Old Lamar School Property. The City Council approved the Second Reading of an Ordinance to grant a zoning change from R-2, Medium Density Residential District, to R-4, High Density Residential District to Affordable Housing Developers, LLC (in conjunction with Laurel Housing Authority).
WLBT
Jackson announces water distribution site for Tuesday
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The City of Jackson will distribute cases of bottled water to city residents on Tuesday afternoon. Residents are limited to one case of water per vehicle. Please see below for details:. WHAT: Water distribution site. WHEN: 2 p.m. Tuesday, August 9. WHERE: Fire Station #1 (Headquarters)
WLBT
Jackson City Council says mayor brought in Richard’s Disposal, he should pay them
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson City Council says the mayor conspired with Richard’s Disposal to bring the firm to the city, and he, not the council, should have to pay the bill. In July, Richard’s filed suit in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Mississippi seeking...
WLBT
MDOT reschedules ‘mandatory repair’ on major roadway in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) has rescheduled the temporary closure of all lanes of Interstate 20 westbound/Interstate 55 southbound at State Street in Jackson that was originally scheduled for July 29. The press release states that the lane closure will now take place on Saturday,...
WAPT
Jackson mayor says water is safe; state-issued boil-water notice remains in place
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba said the city's water is safe, despite a state-issued boil-water notice. The Mississippi State Department of Health issued the notice July 29 because of higher than normal turbidity levels, or cloudy water. Lumumba held a news conference Monday outside the O.B....
WDAM-TV
Southern Miss prepares for Roberts Hall demolition
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - An old student residence building on the University of Southern Mississippi Hattiesburg campus will soon be a pile of rubble and then hauled away. The university’s physical plant will begin demolition on Roberts Residence Hall next week. The building is located behind M.M. Roberts Stadium.
mageenews.com
Prayer for our City & Leaders
The Simpson County Christian Coalition is sponsoring a time of prayer for our City and leaders in front of Magee City Hall beginning at 6 PM.
WLBT
Councilwoman suggested subpoenaing staffers if mayor blocked them from speaking at meeting
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Emails obtained by WLBT reveal that a Jackson city councilwoman was considering asking her colleagues to subpoena city staffers and open an investigation into the city’s ongoing water and sewer issues if the mayor blocked department heads from answering questions at a meeting in late July.
Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves celebrates completion of highway expansion
Officials gathered in Richland Monday to cut ribbon on the recently expanded U.S. Highway 49 in Rankin County. Central Transportation Commissioner Willie Simmons was joined by Gov. Tate Reeves to celebrate the completion of this massive infrastructure improvement project. “This 7.5 mile stretch of improvements from Florence to Richland consists...
mageenews.com
MC Restores Victorian-Era Structure, Preserves Popular Social Spot for Generations to Come
One of the oldest structures on the Mississippi College campus and a beloved gathering place for alumni receptions, bridal and baby showers, and other local events has received a much-needed restoration.
WLBT
Jackson mayor, chief of staff wants all council requests to city staffers to come through his office, emails reveal
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Tensions between the Jackson City Council and administration staffers continue to run high, as evidenced by what is now being called an “unfortunate email exchange” between Ward 7 Councilwoman Virgi Lindsay and Mayor Chief of Staff Safiya Omari. The emails come as the mayor...
WLBT
City advertising for bids to tear down former Charles Tisdale Library
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - More than five years after it closed, the city of Jackson is seeking bids to demolish the building that housed the former Charles Tisdale Library. The city recently began advertising for bids for the demolition and cleaning of the property located at 807 E. Northside Dr.
IT’S OFFICIAL: Recent catfish caught by Mississippi fisherman breaks state record set in 1997
Brookhaven resident Christopher Halley drove an hour to Natchez on July 30. He purchased bait from Jo Bob’s Bait Shop on John R. Junkin Drive. He launched his War Eagle 961 Blackhawk on the Mississippi River for a day of trotlining. Then he hauled in a 104-pound humpback blue...
mageenews.com
Wreck on Hwy 49 Tuesday AM
Around 3 Am Tuesday, August 9, 2022, Magee police, fire department, and Covington County ambulance were dispatched to Highway 49 concerning an accident involving a car and 18 wheeler.
Mississippi police chief: Federal lawsuit is an effort ‘to destroy me and our town’
A Mississippi police chief says a recent federal lawsuit filed against him is part of an ongoing effort to “destroy me and our town.”. Brookhaven Police Chief Kenneth Collins posted a statement on social media Monday afternoon responding to articles about the lawsuit filed in late July against him and the City of Brookhaven.
Jackson Free Press
Clinton to Speak at Memorial of Late Mississippi Gov, Wife
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Democratic former President Bill Clinton, Republican former Mississippi Gov. Haley Barbour and former Mississippi Supreme Court Justice Reuben Anderson are scheduled to speak May 3 at an event celebrating the lives of the late Gov. William Winter and his wife, Elise Winter. William Winter, a...
mageenews.com
Mattie Carolyn Henderson Martin Hankins of Raleigh, MS
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Mattie Carolyn Henderson Martin Hankins left this earth for her true home in heaven at the feet of her Jesus and was reunited with the love of her life, Jerry Martin, on Sunday, August 7, 2022. She was a sixty-two year resident of Raleigh MS who was residing at Strong River Villa in Mendenhall at the time of her death.
mississippifreepress.org
Rental Assistance Funds Still Available In Harrison County After Gov. Reeves Ends Program
Renters in Harrison and Hinds counties are not likely to suffer from Gov. Tate Reeves’ order this week to end access to a key pandemic-era rental assistance program 10 days from now. Most Mississippians who need help paying their rent or utilities will no longer be able to apply...
mageenews.com
Be Strong Today
There are times when we feel overwhelmed because we have so many demands placed on each of us. We wonder if we can handle everything that comes our way.
