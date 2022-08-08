Read full article on original website
F This Guy: Ahmaud Arbery’s Murderer Gregory McMichael Begs For Life Sentence Leniency In Federal Hate Crimes Case
The audacity of caucasity is galling, to put it mildly. It’s high-key infuriating that people who have committed some of the most atrocious crimes in modern history believe that they should get a soft spot to land. That’s not how this works. Pardon, that’s not how any of this is supposed to work. The late great Paul Mooney is famous for coining the phrase “the complexion for the protection” but best believe there will be problems if that applies to this case…
A lawyer for Ahmaud Arbery's killer says being sent to a Georgia prison would be a 'backdoor death sentence.' A judge disagreed.
A judge denied Travis McMichael's request to send him to a federal prison after his lawyer argued he'd die in a state facility.
US school shooter faces death penalty at sentencing trial
A young man who gunned down 17 people at his former high school in Parkland, Florida goes on trial Monday, with jurors set to hand down either the death penalty or a life sentence. The death penalty requires a unanimous decision by the jury; Cruz will otherwise be handed life without parole.
$1.5M settlement granted to correctional officers barred from guarding Derek Chauvin
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- A Minnesota board of county commissioners on Tuesday approved a nearly $1.5 million settlement for correctional officers who were told they were not to have contact with former Minneapolis Police officer Derek Chauvin. The officers at Ramsey County Adult Detention Center alleged that Superintendent Steve Lydon...
Three Teenage Girls Face Hate Crime After Assaulting Elderly White Woman On Bus
Three Black teenage girls face hate crime charges due to an “anti-white” assault on a woman riding a bus. Presently, only two girls have been arrested on Tuesday, according to a press release issued by the New York Police Department, the New York Post reports. The suspects, 15...
JonBenét Ramsey’s brother tells cops ‘it’s time to talk’ after new cold case law spurs hope murder will be cracked
A NEW federal law that can force police to reinvestigate a cold case is a "promising step" towards finding JonBenét Ramsey's killer. John Andrew Ramsey - JonBenét's half-brother - told The U.S. Sun in an exclusive interview that the Homicide Victims' Families Rights Act provides "accountability and transparency."
Former FBI official shares what struck him about FBI search
Former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe reacts to the FBI executing a search warrant at Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, as part of an investigation into the handling of presidential documents, including classified documents, that may have been brought to Florida, three people familiar with the situation say.
Afghan man charged in killings of Muslims in New Mexico
The ambush killings of four Muslim men in Albuquerque, New Mexico, shook the community but inspired a flood of information, including a tip that led to the arrest of a local Muslim man originally from Afghanistan who knew the victims, authorities said.Muhammad Syed, 51, was arrested on Monday after a traffic stop more than 100 miles (160 kilometers) away from his home in Albuquerque. He was charged with killing two victims and was identified as the prime suspect in the other two slayings, authorities announced Tuesday.The Muslim community is breathing “an incredible sigh of relief,” said Ahmad Assed, president of...
Former Marine is accused of leading neo-Nazi group and planning to attack a New York synagogue
A former Marine is accused of leading a neo-Nazi group that was alleged to have been planning an attack on a New York synagogue. Matthew Belanger is charged with gun violations and could spend up to 20 years in prison if he is convicted, according to court documents. A criminal...
My mother was killed by a white supremacist. Now we need advocacy, not sympathy.
When I testified before the Senate 10 years ago, I said my mother deserved the dignity of at least being a statistic. But we deserve more than that.
Father and son convicted in Ahmaud Arbery killing get life in prison for federal hate crime charges
Two of the three White men who chased and killed Ahmaud Arbery in a Georgia neighborhood in 2020 were sentenced Monday to life in prison for committing federal hate crimes – just months after the three defendants received life in prison for state murder charges. Travis McMichael, who killed...
Fear Of A Black Planet: Ex-Marine Plotted To Create ‘White Ethno-State’ By Rape, Court Documents Say
Former Marine Matthew Belanger is accused of buying illegal weapons and planning hate crimes, including using rape to create a "white ethno-state." The post Fear Of A Black Planet: Ex-Marine Plotted To Create ‘White Ethno-State’ By Rape, Court Documents Say appeared first on NewsOne.
Inside the FBI’s Decades-Long Hunt To Find Dad Accused of ‘Honor Killing’ His Daughters
It did not take long for authorities to suspect Yaser Said was involved in the murder of his two teenage daughters, whose bullet-ridden bodies were found inside an orange Jet Taxi cab on New Year’s Day in 2008.Said, who was the last person to be seen with 17-year-old Sarah and 18-year-old Amina, was nowhere near the taxi when it was found outside a Dallas-area hotel—despite a 911 call placed by one of the daughters insisting he “shot” them. When officials finally arrived at the Said house, authorities were surprised to learn that the father-of-three had vanished into thin air. The...
Texas man sentenced to 25 years in prison for assaulting an Asian family at Sam's Club
Jose Gomez III was sentenced to 25 years in prison on hate crime charges for assaulting an Asian family of three in Sam's Club, officials said.
Grand jury issues hate crimes, firearms charges on Buffalo mass shooting suspect
WASHINGTON, July 14 (Reuters) - A federal grand jury on Thursday issued a 27-count hate crimes and firearms indictment on the man who shot and killed 10 Black people and wounded three others in an alleged racist attack in May at a Buffalo, New York, supermarket, the U.S. Justice Department said in a statement.
Ahmaud Arbery’s killers receive life sentence for hate crime
On Aug. 8, Gregory and Travis McMichael, the White father and son convicted of killing Ahmaud Arbery, were sentenced to life in prison for hate crimes. William “Roddie” Bryan Jr., the third man involved in Arbery’s killing, is set to be sentenced later in the afternoon. All three men are already serving life sentences for their convictions in state court on charges related to the killing of Arbery.
Former Wichita car pitchman has been sentenced
Former Wichita car pitchman has been sentenced
