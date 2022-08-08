Read full article on original website
Related
studyfinds.org
Taking aspirin or beta-blockers for heart health may actually cause a heart attack on hot summer days
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — The summer can be a dangerous time for those with heart issues, especially if they’re taking certain medications. Researchers from the Yale School of Public Health have discovered that people taking beta-blockers or antiplatelet medications like aspirin have a greater risk of suffering a heart attack when it’s hot out.
MedicalXpress
Dementia risk may be higher if an upper heart chamber is abnormal
Structural or functional abnormalities within the heart's left atrium, with or without symptoms, may increase a person's risk of developing dementia later in life by 35%, according to new research published today in the Journal of the American Heart Association. Dementia risk increased even among those who did not experience atrial fibrillation or stroke, two conditions known to be associated with dementia.
Does Premature Menopause Increase Heart Problem Risk?
Women going through menopause before reaching 40 are more likely to experience heart problems, according to a new study. Published in the European Heart Journal, a journal of the European Society of Cardiology (ESC), the new study found that the younger the age at menopause, the higher the risk for new-onset heart failure and atrial fibrillation.
MedicalXpress
Peripheral artery disease can signal cardiovascular trouble for heart, brain and legs
If you have not heard of peripheral artery disease, or PAD, you are not alone. While clinicians and health organizations have made headway in raising awareness that heart disease is the No. 1 cause of death worldwide, PAD—despite being part of cardiovascular disease—is not as well-known. PAD affects...
IN THIS ARTICLE
pharmacytimes.com
Study Results Link Menopause Before 40 to Increase in Atrial Fibrillation, Heart Failure
Analysis supports positive lifestyle habits, such as exercising and quitting smoking, investigators say. Menopause before aged 40 years is associated with elevated risks of atrial fibrillation (AF) and heart failure (HF), according to the results of a study published in the European Heart Journal. In the study of more than...
Video of infant that looks like an 'Alien baby' has gone viral
A video of a newborn baby with redness and cracks on the skin has gone viral because of its ‘alien-like’ appearance. People are calling it ‘demon child’ and ‘alien baby.’ According to the video, this unusual baby was born to Sajeda, wife of Shafiq, in the Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh, a state in India.
Struggling to open jars? How it could be a sign of serious disease
IF you struggle to open the jam jar, it could be an ominous sign of serious illness. Researchers have once again added weight to the idea that hand grip strength is an indicator of disease and lifespan. Experts have long been warning that difficulty with tasks requiring hand strength may...
How Many Minutes You Need To Walk Daily To Cut Your Risk of Heart Disease by 30%
From pumping your system full of mood-boosting endorphins to building muscular endurance to optimizing your oxygen uptake, the benefits of aerobic exercise are numerous, especially when it comes to keeping your heart healthy. Not to get too morbid, but heart disease is the leading cause of death among Americans, according to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC). On the bright side, though, walking is one of the best ways to show your ticker some TLC.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
7 reasons your left arm is tingling, from a pinched nerve to a heart attack — and when to call 911
Tingling in your left arm can have several causes, some more serious than others. Here are seven possible explanations and the key signs of each.
verywellhealth.com
Is Dizziness a Sign of High Blood Pressure?
Dizziness is not a direct sign of high blood pressure, but it is actually a common symptom of low blood pressure. Dizziness can also happen as a side effect of blood pressure–lowering medication or from certain complications of high blood pressure, like stroke and heart attack. High blood pressure...
nypressnews.com
Stroke: How often you should eat a certain food to reduce the risk – expert
“Unhealthy weight is among the conditions that increase the chances of stroke,” Doctor Wassermann said. “Being obese or overweight increases proneness to high cholesterol, heart disease, hypertension, and type 2 diabetes – conditions linked to the risk of stroke. “Even studies indicate that a body mass index increase...
MedicalXpress
Research captures unfolding cardiovascular toll from meth use
A massive new study spotlights the toll methamphetamine use may take on heart health, suggesting men, people with kidney disease and those with high blood pressure are especially at risk. The findings, published Monday in the Journal of the American Heart Association, indicated people who used meth faced a 32%...
WebMD
Frequent Napping Linked to High Blood Pressure, Stroke
July 25, 2022 -- People who nap frequently have a 12% higher chance of having high blood pressure and a 24% higher chance of having a stroke than people who never or rarely nap, according to a study published in Hypertension, a journal of the American Heart Association. Researchers in...
When Should You Worry About Heart Palpitations?
In most cases, heart palpitations are harmless and temporary, but they can occasionally be a sign of a more serious underlying heart condition.
People With Gout Are At Higher Risk Of Stroke And Heart Disease, According To New Study
Experts from the University of Nottingham and Keele University have found that in the four months after a gout flare, the risk of heart attacks and strokes temporarily goes up. Those who had a heart attack or stroke were found to be more than twice as likely to have flared...
The simple diet hack that could ‘slash your risk of heart attack, stroke and dying young’
IT has long been recognised by experts that eating a high salt diet is bad for you. Eating lots of salt has been linked to heart issues and can increase your risk of stroke, heart attacks and even death. But now scientists have discovered a way in which we can...
Which State Had The Most Deaths From Heart Disease In 2021?
Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States.
scitechdaily.com
Yale Scientists Warn: Common Heart Medications Linked to Greater Heart-Attack Risk During Hot Weather
For people with coronary heart disease, beta-blockers are important medications that can improve survival and quality of life. Likewise, aspirin and other antiplatelet drugs can reduce the risk of a heart attack. However, those protections could backfire during hot-weather events, a time when heart attacks are already more likely. A...
Symptoms Of A Stroke In Women You May Not Know About
If you know someone who has had a stroke, you know how frightening the experience can be. In the event of a stroke, it's crucial to act quickly, so knowing the symptoms of a stroke could save a life (per Mayo Clinic). Some common stroke symptoms are slurred speech and...
Comments / 0