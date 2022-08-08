Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Missing Inglewood Woman Last Seen With Two Men Caught On Ring Doorbell Camera Removing Items From Her HomeThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedInglewood, CA
Three Romantic Date Night Restaurants in Los Angeles When You Are On a Tight BudgetLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
L.A. bans homeless camps near schools as city officials approved new lawJosue TorresLos Angeles, CA
These are 5 cool places to chill out in LAVishnuLos Angeles, CA
University of La Verne President Devorah Lieberman to Attend Department of Education's Raise the B.A.R. SummitUniversity of La VerneLa Verne, CA
Related
Thrillist
Alaska Airlines Has Fall Flights Starting at Just $39 Right Now
Alaska Airlines is giving you the opportunity to save big on your fall travel plans, with a flight sale that starts with one way flights at $39. From now until August 4, at 11:59 pm PT, you can book flights directly through the website to take advantage of the savings of the airline's Take Care sale.
JetBlue Just Bought Spirit Airlines—Here’s What That Means for Travelers
It’s happened: JetBlue buys Spirit, merging a budget airline known for great perks (JetBlue) with an ultra-low-cost airline (Spirit) that’s often the butt of travel jokes. The $3.8 billion all-cash offer comes after Spirit and Frontier canceled their merger, making JetBlue Spirit Airlines the fifth-largest carrier in the country.
FOXBusiness
JetBlue, Alaska offer fall flight deals to pull in consumers during slower season
Some U.S. passenger carriers are already trying to boost demand during the slower fall season. JetBlue Airways and Alaska Airlines offered sales this week on flights, both of which end on Wednesday and Thursday, for travel booked from August through early November, which is commonly known as "shoulder season." Airlines...
Will JetBlue Take Away the One Thing People Like About Spirit?
No one likes Spirit Airlines. Okay, that’s probably an unfair statement. But if you were to, say, do a Google search for the phrase “why do people hate Spirit Airlines,” you’d certainly not be lacking for results, as a survey of airline social media mentions found that 69% of Spirit-related tweets were negative.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Delta gave a passenger $4,800 in air miles after forgetting to put his wheelchair on a flight from New York to Ireland, then breaking it on the way home
Delta forgot to put Tim Kelly's wheelchair onto a flight to Dublin, then broke it on the way back. The airline has now given him 400,000 air miles in compensation, the same amount his tickets cost. Delta previously offered him 117,500 air miles and $4,000 in vouchers and said his...
You’ll No Longer Need to Show TSA Your Boarding Pass at These Airports
It seems like a simple enough request—be ready to show the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officer your boarding pass and a government ID when you get to the front of the security line at the airport. And yet, sometimes you’ve tucked the paper boarding pass into a pocket, and you can’t remember which. Or decided to fold it up into your wallet and need dig it out. Or it’s on your phone, which is now locked.
A Delta Air Lines flight had to make a U-turn over the Atlantic and return to New York because of a fuel problem
One passenger said in a YouTube video the captain walked down the aisle to look out the window at the wings before saying the plane would turn around.
A Major Airline Just Launched a 15-Hour Nonstop Flight
At a time of constant flight delays and airports brimming with unclaimed luggage, a longer direct flight is almost always safer bet than a short transfer — even if, as those who've been on a flight of more than 10 hours know, it can feel like an entire life has passed by the time you land at your destination.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Best and Worst Airlines for Getting You to Your Destination On Time
The summer of revenge travel is seemingly exacting its own revenge on vacationers with canceled flights, long delays, and massive amounts of lost luggage. U.S. airlines have already canceled over 100,000 flights this year, while 260,000 have been delayed. These are the U.S. airports with the worst flight delays. As passenger counts are nearing pre-pandemic […]
Delta Air Lines CEO just revealed a harsh truth about why your flight was canceled
Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. So far, travel this summer has been characterized by long lines at airports, a spate of flight delays and cancellations, and unprecedented amounts of lost luggage. All of which make for one of the most chaotic travel seasons in recent memory.
Black Excellence: Meet The Identical Twin Brothers Who Are Alaska Airlines Pilots
If you ever manage to see double on an Alaskan Airlines flight, know that your eyes are not deceiving you. And no, you don’t have to worry if you’ve had too much to drink at the airport (maybe.) The airline hired two identical brothers as pilots – a...
Delta Is Changing Its Boarding Process. Here's What You Need To Know
Airlines around the world are changing their policies and processes post-pandemic. Newly designed interiors, baggage claim procedures, and now even the boarding process is changing. You know the drill of boarding. Those who need extra assistance and people traveling with children board early. Next, active military members are boarded. Then,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
FOXBusiness
United Airlines places $10M deposit for 100 electric air taxis from Archer Aviation
ACHR ARCHER AVIATION 4.23 -0.14 -3.20%. Last year, United agreed to order up to 200 of Archer's flying taxis to transport travelers to the airport quickly, safely, and ideally with minimal environmental impact. The deal is worth approximately $1 billion, with an option to purchase an additional $500 million worth of aircraft.
United Airlines bets $10 million on flying taxis
Airline signs preliminary agreement for 200 aircraft.
JetBlue CEO says he’s ‘over-hiring’ just to keep staff numbers level after another weekend of airline chaos sees 8,700 U.S. flights delayed or cancelled in a single day
Staff shortages have wreaked havoc at airports across the globe in recent months, disrupting countless summer vacations. But one airline is taking matters into its own hands by hiring more people than it actually needs in a bid to guarantee it has enough employees to keep operations running. Robin Hayes,...
biztoc.com
Sneak Peek: Hawaiian Airlines Dreamliner Is On
Hawaiian Airlines to introduce new widebody A330-200 planes. The planes will add a new level of comfort and luxury. They will also have better fuel economy, and the potential for longer distance flights. Not to mention blazing-fast, free Starlink satellite WiFi. Hawaiian has firm orders for 10 planes with flatbeds...
Southwest Airlines Celebrates First Mother/Daughter Pilot Duo
We’ve seen the stories from time to time about families sharing the seats in the flight deck, whether it be father and daughter, mother and son, or brother and sister (among other combinations). Today, Southwest Airlines celebrates their own spin of the story, highlighting a mother and daughter pilot duo.
Comments / 0