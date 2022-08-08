ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

CBS New York

Mayor Adams threatens to campaign against Gov. Abbott in Texas

NEW YORK -- As bus loads of migrants pour into the city from Texas, Mayor Eric Adams is getting ready to fight back and make life difficult for the governor of the Lone Star State.As CBS2's Marcia Kramer reported Tuesday, the mayor is ready to get political.In some respects, you could call this the political version of Texas Hold 'Em poker -- Adams cheekily saying to Gov. Greg Abbott I'll see the bus loads of migrants you're sending to my city with bus loads of New Yorkers coming to your state."I am deeply contemplating taking a bus load of New...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Reform Austin

Is Cornyn Taking Credit for Projects He Opposed?

Texas Sen. John Cornyn on Tuesday took credit for three U.S. Department of Transportation grants awarded to Texas that he opposed. All three projects are part of the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity, or RAISE grants. The grants are part of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act enacted...
HOUSTON, TX
Tom Handy

Breaking News: Governor Abbott Agrees to Debate Challenger Beto O'Rourke

Governor Abbott Beto O'RourkeScreenshot from Twitter. It looks like September 3 will be a big day for Texas as you’ll get to witness the Republican Texas Governor Greg Abbott and Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke meet face to face in a debate. If both parties agree, they will debate on Friday evening September 30 in Rio Grande Valley. The debate will be broadcasted by NexStar Media Group with KSTAR.
TEXAS STATE
KHOU

Texas Republicans are trying to sell school choice measures, but rural conservatives aren’t buying

TEXAS, USA — As a Texas school superintendent, Adrain Johnson is no stranger to the struggles small, rural public schools face, from trying to recruit teachers, especially after more than two years of navigating school during a global pandemic, to a general lack of resources. And now, after the school shooting in Uvalde, there’s a renewed conversation about campus security.
TEXAS STATE
Tom Handy

Adams said It's Unimaginable what the Governor of Texas has Done

On Sunday morning, Texas Governor Greg Abbott had sent a second bus that arrived in Manhattan, New York. The bus drove an average of 2,000 miles to bring migrants to New York. New York’s homeless shelter had 46,000 occupants in May and now has increased to 50,000 as of last Tuesday. Some of the homeless could be due to a normal summer increase but some are also due to buses that Governor Greg Abbott and Arizona Governor Doug Ducey have sent to Eastern Democratic-run cities.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
San Angelo LIVE!

Flailing Texas Democrats Finally Unfurl Platform Filled with Utopian Socialist Designs

AUSTIN – Texas Democrats failed to approve a party platform during their state convention in Dallas July 14 - 16 because of a lack of a quorum.  There were not enough Texas Democrats in attendance to vote on the platform.   Over the weekend during the sleepy weekend news cycle, the leadership of the minority party released an update of it's marching orders for candidates up and down the ballot and it is very consistent with the current hard left, socialist policies being chiseled out in Washington; wealth redistribution, disarming the public, 'fixing' the electric grid which has been working…
TEXAS STATE
Tom Handy

O'Rourke was Asked What are You Doing with Our Guns?

Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke continued his drive across Texas as he plans to travel 5,600 miles over 49 days on his run for Texas governor against Republican Governor Greg Abbott. This past Saturday evening, O’Rourke spoke in Waco to share his similar message with the crowd of 500 people at Da Shack Farmer’s Market on Houston Drive.
TEXAS STATE
Reform Austin

Are Texas Billionaires Out To Destroy Public Schools?

In another segment of rightwing activists attacking Texas educators we present: the takedown of Social and Emotional Learning (SEL). Although K-12 teachers have employed SEL since the 1990s, the Texas Public Policy Foundation suddenly decided it has a problem with it. SEL was implemented to encourage children to develop self-esteem,...
TEXAS STATE
Reform Austin

Did The TCEQ Violate Houstonians Civil Rights In Concrete Batch Permitting?

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is investigating the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality for possible civil rights violations in its recently updated permitting process for concrete batch plants, according to the Houston Chronicle. There are at least 188 of these heavily-polluting industrial facilities in Houston and Harris County, most of which are clustered in minority and working class neighborhoods.
Click2Houston.com

EPA launches investigation into Texas environment agency’s permitting process for concrete batch plants

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality is the subject of an investigation by the Environmental Protection Agency following complaints that the state agency violated civil rights laws in its permitting of concrete batch plants.
TEXAS STATE
NBC News

New Texas study finds women face higher health risks in abortion-restrictive states

A new study in Texas finds that pregnant patients in abortion-restrictive states face much higher health risks than patients in states without abortion bans. Researchers looked at 28 recent cases in Dallas where doctors had to delay care until there was an “immediate threat” to patients’ lives. The results showed nearly 60 percent developed severe complications.Aug. 8, 2022.
DALLAS, TX
