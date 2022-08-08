ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
voguebusiness.com

Ralph Lauren sales gain on Europe and Asia

To receive the Vogue Business newsletter, sign up here. Ralph Lauren said revenues increased 8 per cent to $1.5 billion for the first quarter, driven by a rebound of in-store sales and strong performances in Europe and Asia, beating analyst expectations. The US luxury brand said profit rose 3.3 per...
pymnts

Dana Raises $250M to Expand Digital Wallet Use

Indonesian digital wallet company Dana is looking to expand after raising $250 million from local firm Sinar Mas and Alibaba’s Lazada Group. Dana CEO Vince Iswara said the company wants to invest in new technology and debut new financial services, Bloomberg reported Wednesday (Aug. 10). “We are going to...
voguebusiness.com

Inside Casa Air: Casablanca’s new pop-up brings “golden age of travel” to Selfridges

To receive the Vogue Business newsletter, sign up here. London-based luxury brand Casablanca is bringing a vintage airport inspired pop-up to Selfridges, as luxury labels invest further in conceptual retail and hospitality. Casa Air will feature a champagne bar, serving Casablanca branded champagne, a security-style conveyor belt, airport seating and...
The Independent

Mother dies on plane in front of her children as she flew home to UK after 15 years overseas

A British mother “died in her sleep” while flying back to the UK with her husband and children, a friend said.Mother of two and midwife Helen Rhodes was returning home with her family following a 15-year “adventure” living in Hong Kong.A few hours into the long-haul flight, Ms Rhodes became unresponsive and could not be resuscitated."This all unfolded in front of her children,” her friend Jayne Jeje said on a GoFundMe page set up to support the family.For the remaining eight hours, Ms Rhodes’ “lay in a breathless sleep in her seat”.“Although this was extremely traumatizing to the family, they...
americanmilitarynews.com

US loses half its fighter jets, tons of warships in China war game

American military strategists are actively gaming U.S. military response scenarios to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2026. The wargames have already found that the U.S. would have to lose more than 900 fighter jets — up to half of its fighter jet fleet — and a large number of U.S. warships to turn back China, a new report revealed Monday.
The Guardian

Cost of living crisis: four things the government could do to help

The cost of living crisis hitting millions of households is about to get a whole lot worse. Gas is the bedrock of power generation in the UK, supplying millions of homes directly and accounting for about 45% of electricity supply. It has rocketed in price, up 400% in the past year and 1,000% since 2019, according to the ICE futures market.
Fortune

As the office goes extinct, the WeWork era rises again

Offices may be over for many workers, but coworking spaces are roaring back. Over 800 coworking spaces shuttered over the past two years, per flexible workspace tracker Upsuite. Even some of the once-ubiquitous brands, like WeWork and women-only club The Wing, were already struggling when the pandemic hit. No longer....
Vice

Billionaire Marc ‘It's Time to Build’ Andreesen Is a NIMBY

On Friday, The Atlantic reported that Silicon Valley billionaire and venture capitalist Marc Andreessen went out of his way to try and derail an effort by Atherton, California to allow just over 100 multifamily housing units in the town over the next decade. Atherton, where Andreessen lives, is the most expensive zip code in the nation.
InsuranceNewsNet

PGIM Quantitative Solutions Strengthens London Team With Senior Appointment

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- PGIM Quantitative Solutions (PQS), the quantitative and multi-asset solutions specialist of PGIM, has strengthened its. based team with the appointment of Dr. Apostolos Katsaris. as senior client portfolio manager for the PGIM Wadhwani investment platform, effective immediately. PGIM is the. US$1.3 trillion. global investment management business of. Prudential...
