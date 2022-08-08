Read full article on original website
Related
Five true freshmen that have caught our eyes in the early goings of fall camp
Ole Miss now has seven August practices in the books and we (the media) has seen six of them in their entirety. Today we will examine five true freshmen who have impressed us. While this usually means we'll see these freshmen on the field in some capacity this fall, that's not necessarily the case with deep Ole Miss position rooms. Nevertheless, these five true freshmen have caught our attention.
Four-star WR sets decision date
On Wednesday night, four-star wide receiver Ayden Williams released a decision date. Williams, who’s the No. 20-ranked wide receiver in the class of 2023, will announce a commitment on Aug. 21. South Carolina hosted him for an official visit in June. However, Ole Miss has received multiple prediction on...
Ole Miss among five schools for 2023 SF Macaleab Rich
It's down to five schools for Macaleab Rich. Ole Miss made the cut for the 2023 three-star small forward out of East St. Louis, Illinois. Rich will choose between the Rebels, Kansas State, Missouri, Eastern Michigan and Illinois-Chicago on his birthday, September 26. According to 247Sports, Rich is the No....
hottytoddy.com
Ole Miss, Bianco Agree to Contract Extension
Ole Miss and national champion head baseball coach Mike Bianco have agreed to a new contract, announced Wednesday by Vice Chancellor for Intercollegiate Athletics Keith Carter. “We are blessed to have Mike Bianco as our head coach, and we intend for him to lead our baseball team for many, many...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
And the sign says...'I'm In'
It is now day five of Ole Miss 2022 fall camp and every single one of these days I’ve noticed one thing that never changes. Players, coaches, team photographers/videographers, and waterboys (and girls) always hit this sign before they step on the practice field. As seen in the cover...
Fall Camp Report: A few tempers flare Monday as the temperature rises
Tempers flared Monday at practice No. 5 of fall camp for the Ole Miss Rebels on Monday. Yes, it was hotter, and so was the action. While the Rebels won't put on full.
panolian.com
Jack’s announces Aug. 22 opening
Final touches to the new Jack’s are underway at the corner of Hwy. 6E and Woodland Road, and Batesville will soon have a new quick service restaurant. The corporation that owns the more than 220 locations in Alabama, Georgia, Tennessee, and Mississippi announced this week an opening date of Monday, Aug. 22.
Six Rebels get winks from Pro Football Focus on preseason All-SEC team
Congratulations to Ole Miss running backs Zach Evans and Ulysses Bentley, linebacker Troy Brown, offensive tackle Jeremy James, safeties Isheem Young and A.J. Finley for being acknowledged and recognized on Pro Football Focus' preseason All-SEC team released on Monday. Evans and Brown were named to the outlet's first team. Bentley, James and Young found their way onto PFF's third team, while Finley notched an honorable mention.
IN THIS ARTICLE
thelocalvoice.net
Historic Now & Ever Well Campaign Secures $1.2 Billion for Ole Miss
The largest fundraising campaign in the history of Mississippi universities, Now & Ever: The Campaign for Ole Miss, just secured $1.2 billion toward its $1.5 billion goal. Elevating the total is more than $150.6 million in gifts – the second-highest fundraising year on record – during the University of Mississippi‘s 2022 fiscal year that closed June 30.
desotocountynews.com
New Trophy Blue Catfish record set
Christopher Halley of Brookhaven has claimed the new Mississippi state record for catching the new State Trophy Record Blue Catfish. The giant fish weighed 104 pounds and was caught in the Mississippi River near Natchez on a trotline. The fish broke the previous state trophy record Blue Catfish caught by...
wtva.com
Interview: Tupelo chef represents Mississippi in Great American Seafood Cook-Off
Tupelo's Chef Cooper Miller is the King of Mississippi Seafood. He joined WTVA 9 News TODAY to talk about his recent experience while competing for a national title.
After Ole Miss student’s killing, many LGBTQ students no longer feel safe
Eleven LGBTQ students, faculty and alumni told Mississippi Today they now fear for the community’s safety in Oxford, a town known for being more inclusive than most in Mississippi. Many also worry that Lee’s killing will lead community members, seeking safety from violence and harassment, to conceal their sexuality or gender identity. The post After Ole Miss student’s killing, many LGBTQ students no longer feel safe appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
yalnews.com
Looking Back In Yalobusha History
Herald Editor Jack Dale had gone off to war in 1942 and his wife had taken over his job. Many of the stories published by the newspaper had to do with the young men from Water Valley who were serving their country. In the Aug. 13 edition, Mrs. Dale penned a story about one young man who was home on leave:
hottytoddy.com
Oxford Community Celebrates Life of Beloved Middle School Teacher
This week, the Oxford community celebrates the life of a beloved teacher, colleague, friend and neighbor, Ellen Douglas. After a nearly five-year battle with stage IV breast cancer, the well-loved and respected teacher passed away on Friday. Public visitation will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. tonight at Waller...
actionnews5.com
MDES announces 2022 Mid-South Area Job Fair
SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - If you are looking for a job, the Mississippi Department of Employment Security and others will host Mid-South Area Job Fair on Thursday. The job fair will be on Aug. 11 from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Brown Missionary Baptist Church located on 950 Stateline Road East.
panolian.com
Oxford’s Chick-fil-A closing for 10 weeks
Oxford’s Chick-fil-A will close on Sept. 1 for extensive renovations and expansion to the site. The restaurant will be closed for approximately ten weeks. During this time, the Chick-fil-A food truck will not be in operation due to a lack of available technology. The West Jackson Avenue Chick-fil-A intends...
Moving company owner wanted in Oxford
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– A man is facing an embezzlement charge and another man is on the run after an investigation into a moving company in Oxford, Mississippi. After a lengthy Oxford Police investigation into Spyder Moving Services, 54-year-old Charles Joiner was charged Friday with accessory to embezzlement under contract. Joiner was taken into custody at […]
Mississippi ‘guard cat’ credited with prevent would-be robbery
A Mississippi man said his pet cat helped prevent a robbery at his home, and he credits the calico with possibly saving his life. Bandit, a 20-pound cat, lives with her retired owner Fred Everitt in the Tupelo suburb of Belden. When at least two people tried to break into their shared home last week, the cat did everything she could to alert Everitt of the danger, he told the Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal.
Mississippi receives $15.4M for infrastructure projects
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – U.S. Senators Roger Wicker (R-Miss.) and Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.) announced $15.4 million was awarded to Mississippi for infrastructure projects in Yazoo City, Tupelo, and Ripley. The three grants are specifically designed for local projects. The grants were awarded by the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) through the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with […]
wtva.com
Tupelo pedestrian dies almost a week after collision
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - A pedestrian died almost a week after being struck by a vehicle in Lee County. Lee County Coroner Carolyn Green identified the victim as Kevon Page, 21, of Tupelo. She said Page was walking along Highway 371 on Aug. 4 when the incident happened. The coroner...
247Sports
44K+
Followers
359K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0