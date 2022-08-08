Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 1.7% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 3,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 1.7% in the first quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 1.6% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO