Brown Advisory Inc. Purchases 1,808 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Waste Management during the first quarter valued at $32,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Teacher Retirement System of Texas Reduces Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Omnicom Group by 103.5% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 200,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,725,000 after purchasing an additional 102,237 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Omnicom Group by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Omnicom Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 462,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,876,000 after purchasing an additional 4,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Omnicom Group by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. 93.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Kentucky Retirement Systems Boosts Stock Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 431,497 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $54,589,000 after buying an additional 58,495 shares during the period. Prudent Man Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter worth $419,000. Lindenwold Advisors grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 13,458 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 808 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,441 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.
Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Shares Gap Down to $18.69
Several research firms have weighed in on NRIX. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Nurix Therapeutics from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Nurix Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $46.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.44.
Kentucky Retirement Systems Has $1.53 Million Stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 341.8% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 58,127 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,302,000 after buying an additional 44,971 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 19,488 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,113,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $291,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 54.5% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,301 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.27% of the company’s stock.
Big Lots Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:BIG)
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Big Lots during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,993,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Big Lots by 113.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 104,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,696,000 after purchasing an additional 55,379 shares during the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Big Lots in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Big Lots during the 4th quarter worth $818,000. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Big Lots during the 4th quarter worth about $30,615,139,000. 94.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Restaurant Brands International Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:QSR)
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Restaurant Brands International. Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,575 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 32,393 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,513 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,590 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,568 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wealthsource Partners LLC Purchases 360 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 341.8% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 58,127 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,302,000 after acquiring an additional 44,971 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 19,488 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,113,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth about $291,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 83.9% during the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,233 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,387 shares during the last quarter. 81.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Digital Turbine Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:APPS)
APPS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Digital Turbine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Digital Turbine from $85.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Macquarie dropped their price target on Digital Turbine from $70.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Digital Turbine from $117.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Digital Turbine from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Digital Turbine presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.50.
Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Acquired by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank boosted its holdings in Paychex by 31.4% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 1.2% in the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 6,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 15.8% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 564 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 0.4% in the first quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 1.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Buys 721 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in Autodesk by 1,136.4% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the software company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the first quarter worth $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Autodesk by 81.4% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 156 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.
Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Holdings Boosted by Kentucky Retirement Systems
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at $449,935,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,969,178 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,442,615,000 after acquiring an additional 173,771 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,388.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 165,070 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $261,281,000 after acquiring an additional 153,979 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 841,133 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,470,511,000 after acquiring an additional 117,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 79.8% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,093 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $223,939,000 after acquiring an additional 56,849 shares in the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings
The company reported ($2.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.90) by ($0.12). Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 137.52% and a negative net margin of 2,650.72%. The business had revenue of $0.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.00) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year.
Csenge Advisory Group Boosts Stock Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)
Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KHC. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 521.7% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 383.7% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 100.5% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.09% of the company’s stock.
Kentucky Retirement Systems Increases Stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter valued at about $281,919,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,083,940 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $113,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,976 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,456,844 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $203,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157,290 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,305,409 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $531,311,000 after buying an additional 943,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the first quarter worth approximately $29,668,000. 68.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
CX Institutional Trims Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth about $744,840,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,540,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,316,074,000 after buying an additional 1,340,520 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,032,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,232,221,000 after buying an additional 210,839 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 751.3% during the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 175,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,810,000 after buying an additional 155,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,650,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.
Kentucky Retirement Systems Purchases 1,141 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,078,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,789,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,474 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,720,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,154,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,863 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,331,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $940,538,000 after purchasing an additional 274,575 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,599,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $459,789,000 after purchasing an additional 44,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,287,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $403,713,000 after purchasing an additional 95,545 shares during the last quarter. 98.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Brown Advisory Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Workday during the 4th quarter valued at $748,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Workday in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in Workday by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 115,304 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,499,000 after purchasing an additional 33,158 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Workday by 790.6% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,743 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 2,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Workday by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,847 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.64% of the company’s stock.
Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Holdings Lifted by Kentucky Retirement Systems
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 33.8% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 85,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,883,000 after buying an additional 21,600 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Arista Networks by 10.5% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 117,969 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,395,000 after purchasing an additional 11,242 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in Arista Networks by 188.5% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 11,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Arista Networks by 37.6% in the first quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC grew its stake in Arista Networks by 5.1% in the first quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 18,983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.
American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Acquired by Csenge Advisory Group
Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AWK. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in American Water Works in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in American Water Works in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in American Water Works in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.77% of the company’s stock.
