Brown Advisory Inc. Purchases 1,808 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Waste Management during the first quarter valued at $32,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights T-Mobile US, NextEra Energy, Advanced Micro Devices, The Boeing, and Johnson Controls International
Chicago, IL – August 9, 2022 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: T-Mobile US, Inc. TMUS, NextEra Energy, Inc. NEE, Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD, The Boeing Co. BA and Johnson Controls International plc JCI.
Teacher Retirement System of Texas Reduces Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Omnicom Group by 103.5% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 200,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,725,000 after purchasing an additional 102,237 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Omnicom Group by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Omnicom Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 462,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,876,000 after purchasing an additional 4,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Omnicom Group by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. 93.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Bought by Csenge Advisory Group
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 129.6% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 380.0% during the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.55% of the company’s stock.
Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Has $759,000 Stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its holdings in United Rentals by 7.6% during the first quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 989,184 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $351,368,000 after buying an additional 70,025 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 718,467 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $238,739,000 after purchasing an additional 29,207 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at $238,172,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 16.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 710,833 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $251,024,000 after purchasing an additional 101,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 436,039 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $144,891,000 after purchasing an additional 68,782 shares during the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) Shares Gap Down to $1.44
The firm has a market cap of $514.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.44 and a beta of -0.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.59 and a 200 day moving average of $1.53. OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data...
Kentucky Retirement Systems Has $1.53 Million Stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 341.8% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 58,127 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,302,000 after buying an additional 44,971 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 19,488 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,113,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $291,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 54.5% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,301 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.27% of the company’s stock.
American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Acquired by Csenge Advisory Group
Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AWK. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in American Water Works in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in American Water Works in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in American Water Works in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.77% of the company’s stock.
Lincoln National Corp Purchases 377 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IP. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of International Paper during the fourth quarter worth $188,782,000. Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 196.0% during the first quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 4,995,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $230,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307,625 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper during the fourth quarter worth $97,949,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 21.7% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,272,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $291,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,816 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas FRM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper during the fourth quarter worth $36,208,000. 82.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
CX Institutional Makes New Investment in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GLW. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Corning by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,896 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 1.7% in the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,536 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Corning by 3.0% during the first quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. now owns 10,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Corning by 2.0% during the first quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,012 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC raised its position in Corning by 1.3% during the first quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 25,366 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Acquired by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank boosted its holdings in Paychex by 31.4% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 1.2% in the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 6,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 15.8% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 564 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 0.4% in the first quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 1.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wealthsource Partners LLC Purchases 360 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 341.8% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 58,127 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,302,000 after acquiring an additional 44,971 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 19,488 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,113,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth about $291,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 83.9% during the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,233 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,387 shares during the last quarter. 81.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
CX Institutional Purchases 177 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Optas LLC increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 88.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Brown Advisory Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Workday during the 4th quarter valued at $748,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Workday in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in Workday by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 115,304 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,499,000 after purchasing an additional 33,158 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Workday by 790.6% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,743 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 2,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Workday by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,847 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.64% of the company’s stock.
Kentucky Retirement Systems Boosts Stock Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 431,497 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $54,589,000 after buying an additional 58,495 shares during the period. Prudent Man Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter worth $419,000. Lindenwold Advisors grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 13,458 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 808 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,441 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.
Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Grows Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 394.7% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. 84.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) Shares Gap Down to $16.02
HTGC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Hercules Capital from $18.50 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Oppenheimer downgraded Hercules Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. TheStreet downgraded Hercules Capital from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Hercules Capital from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on Hercules Capital from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.38.
Pinterest Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:PINS)
In other Pinterest news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 5,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $109,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 529,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,591,020. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Pinterest news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 5,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $109,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 529,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,591,020. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 55,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total transaction of $1,111,448.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 641,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,897,423. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 548,619 shares of company stock valued at $10,307,146 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.58% of the company’s stock.
PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Acquired by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 15,132 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,498 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,099 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 158,747 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $20,807,000 after acquiring an additional 10,507 shares in the last quarter. 79.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Kentucky Retirement Systems Increases Stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 352,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,041,000 after purchasing an additional 8,881 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 180,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,491,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 69,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,951,000 after purchasing an additional 5,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 84.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
