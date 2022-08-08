A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank boosted its holdings in Paychex by 31.4% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 1.2% in the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 6,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 15.8% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 564 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 0.4% in the first quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 1.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

