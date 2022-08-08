Read full article on original website
Investors Purchase Large Volume of FuelCell Energy Call Options (NASDAQ:FCEL)
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of FuelCell Energy from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.00.
Lincoln National Corp Acquires 105 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.
Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) Shares Gap Down to $44.08
Separately, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Forrester Research in a report on Monday, August 1st. The firm has a market cap of $788.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.
Aurora Cannabis Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:ACB)
Shares of ACB opened at $1.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $340.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a current ratio of 5.85. Aurora Cannabis has a 52-week low of $1.21 and a 52-week high of $8.69.
Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Earnings Beat
The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $208.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.19 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 9.62% and a negative net margin of 17.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share.
Semiconductor Stocks Pressured Following Nvidia's Q2 Preannouncement
NVIDIA Corporation NVDA shares traded lower by 7.9% on Monday after the semiconductor giant preannounced just $6.7 billion in revenue for the July quarter, well below the $8.1 billion in revenue analysts were expecting. Several leading semiconductor stocks traded lower in sympathy for Nvidia as investors anticipate a potentially weak quarter in the semi industry.
2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 8%; Raymond James Says ‘Buy’
Stocks went into a true bear market earlier this year, but the last few weeks have seen a strong rally. The S&P 500 has gained 13% from its mid-June trough, and the NASDAQ is up 19%. This doesn’t mean, however, that we’re out of the woods. Investors should...
Micron and Nvidia: Buy or Sell After Bearish Updates?
Yesterday it was Nvidia (NVDA) - Get NVIDIA Corporation Report and today it’s Micron (MU) - Get Micron Technology Inc. Report. Both chipmakers are moving lower on Tuesday following bearish news this week. Shortly before the open on Monday, Nvidia warned that its revenue results in the current quarter...
Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Shares Gap Down to $18.69
Several research firms have weighed in on NRIX. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Nurix Therapeutics from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Nurix Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $46.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.44.
Lincoln National Corp Purchases 377 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IP. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of International Paper during the fourth quarter worth $188,782,000. Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 196.0% during the first quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 4,995,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $230,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307,625 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper during the fourth quarter worth $97,949,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 21.7% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,272,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $291,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,816 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas FRM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper during the fourth quarter worth $36,208,000. 82.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings
The company reported ($2.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.90) by ($0.12). Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 137.52% and a negative net margin of 2,650.72%. The business had revenue of $0.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.00) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year.
Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) Shares Gap Down to $16.02
HTGC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Hercules Capital from $18.50 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Oppenheimer downgraded Hercules Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. TheStreet downgraded Hercules Capital from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Hercules Capital from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on Hercules Capital from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.38.
Lincoln National Corp Increases Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $175,000. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,374,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.55% of the company’s stock.
Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Has $759,000 Stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its holdings in United Rentals by 7.6% during the first quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 989,184 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $351,368,000 after buying an additional 70,025 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 718,467 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $238,739,000 after purchasing an additional 29,207 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at $238,172,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 16.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 710,833 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $251,024,000 after purchasing an additional 101,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 436,039 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $144,891,000 after purchasing an additional 68,782 shares during the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Brown Advisory Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Workday during the 4th quarter valued at $748,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Workday in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in Workday by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 115,304 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,499,000 after purchasing an additional 33,158 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Workday by 790.6% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,743 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 2,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Workday by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,847 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.64% of the company’s stock.
Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Bought by Lincoln National Corp
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $411,853,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,816,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $308,196,000 after buying an additional 933,145 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,870,128 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $247,650,000 after buying an additional 21,024 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,314,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $212,121,000 after buying an additional 234,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,107,509 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $197,359,000 after buying an additional 204,029 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.91% of the company’s stock.
Kentucky Retirement Systems Has $1.53 Million Stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 341.8% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 58,127 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,302,000 after buying an additional 44,971 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 19,488 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,113,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $291,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 54.5% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,301 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.27% of the company’s stock.
Digital Turbine Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:APPS)
APPS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Digital Turbine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Digital Turbine from $85.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Macquarie dropped their price target on Digital Turbine from $70.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Digital Turbine from $117.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Digital Turbine from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Digital Turbine presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.50.
Kentucky Retirement Systems Increases Stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter valued at about $281,919,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,083,940 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $113,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,976 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,456,844 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $203,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157,290 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,305,409 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $531,311,000 after buying an additional 943,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the first quarter worth approximately $29,668,000. 68.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Holdings Lifted by Kentucky Retirement Systems
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 33.8% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 85,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,883,000 after buying an additional 21,600 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Arista Networks by 10.5% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 117,969 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,395,000 after purchasing an additional 11,242 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in Arista Networks by 188.5% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 11,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Arista Networks by 37.6% in the first quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC grew its stake in Arista Networks by 5.1% in the first quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 18,983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.
