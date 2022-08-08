The need for precision management in glaucoma moves field forward

Read full article on original website
Nature.com
Hyperglycemia promotes myocardial dysfunction via the ERS-MAPK10 signaling pathway in db/db mice
Recent studies have demonstrated that hyperglycemia is a major risk factor for the development and exacerbation of cardiovascular disease (CVD). However, the molecular mechanisms involved in diabetic cardiomyopathy (DCM) have not been fully elucidated. In this study, we focused on the underlying mechanism of DCM. Leptin receptor-deficient db/db mice were used to model a type 2 diabetes mellitus (T2DM) model in our study. WT mice and db/db mice received 4-phenylbutyric acid (4-PBA) (25"‰mg/kg/day) and saline by intraperitoneal injection every other day for 4 weeks. WT and db/db mice were given tail vein injections of 100"‰Î¼L of rAAV9-Sh-MAPK10 and rAAV9-Sh-GFP at the age of 6"“8 weeks. Echocardiography was performed to measure cardiac function, histological examinations were used to evaluate ventricular hypertrophy and fibrosis. Quantitative RT"“qPCR was used to assess the mRNA expression of Jun N-terminal kinase 3 (JNK3, MAPK10), atrial natriuretic factor (ANF), brain natriuretic peptide (BNP), and collagen I and III. Immunoblotting was performed to measure the levels of cardiac hypertrophy-related proteins, fibrosis-related proteins, endoplasmic reticulum stress (ERS)-related proteins and apoptosis-related proteins. TUNEL staining was performed to examine cardiomyocyte apoptosis. In contrast to 12-week-old db/db mice, 16-week-old db/db mice showed the most severe myocardial dysfunction. The DCM induced by hyperglycemia was largely alleviated by 4-PBA (25"‰mg/kg/day, intraperitoneal injection). Similarly, tail vein injection of rAAV9-Sh-MAPK10 reversed the phenotype of the heart in db/db mice including cardiac hypertrophy and apoptosis in db/db mice. The mechanistic findings suggested that hyperglycemia initiated the ERS response through the negative regulation of sirtuin 1 (SIRT1), leading to the occurrence of myocardial dysfunction, and specific knockdown of MAPK10 in the heart directly reversed myocardial dysfunction induced by hyperglycemia. We demonstrated that hyperglycemia promotes DCM in db/db mice through the ERS-MAPK10 signaling pathway in diabetic mice.
Nature.com
Age at onset as stratifier in idiopathic Parkinson's disease "“ effect of ageing and polygenic risk score on clinical phenotypes
Several phenotypic differences observed in Parkinson's disease (PD) patients have been linked to age at onset (AAO). We endeavoured to find out whether these differences are due to the ageing process itself by using a combined dataset of idiopathic PD (n"‰="‰430) and healthy controls (HC; n"‰="‰556) excluding carriers of known PD-linked genetic mutations in both groups. We found several significant effects of AAO on motor and non-motor symptoms in PD, but when comparing the effects of age on these symptoms with HC (using age at assessment, AAA), only positive associations of AAA with burden of motor symptoms and cognitive impairment were significantly different between PD vs HC. Furthermore, we explored a potential effect of polygenic risk score (PRS) on clinical phenotype and identified a significant inverse correlation of AAO and PRS in PD. No significant association between PRS and severity of clinical symptoms was found. We conclude that the observed non-motor phenotypic differences in PD based on AAO are largely driven by the ageing process itself and not by a specific profile of neurodegeneration linked to AAO in the idiopathic PD patients.
parkinsonsnewstoday.com
Microelectrode Recording in DBS Found Not to Affect Motor Outcomes
The change in motor symptoms after deep brain stimulation (DBS) in people with Parkinson’s disease did not differ regardless of whether microelectrode recording was used during their surgery to guide electrode placement, a pooled analysis of published studies suggest. However, the analysis found that a reduction in the use...
pharmacytimes.com
Case Study: Review of ACE Inhibitor-Induced Bowel Angioedema
Globally, more than 40 million patients are currently taking an ACE inhibitor, primarily for the treatment of high blood pressure and heart failure. A 49-year-old female presents to the internal medicine clinic for complex care coordination. Her medical history includes depression, hypertension, and seasonal allergies. Notably, within the past couple...
MedicalXpress
Coronavirus spike protein activated natural immune response, damaged heart muscle cells
Heart damage is common among patients hospitalized with COVID-19, leading many to wonder how the virus affects the heart. Now, researchers have found that the spike protein from the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) virus can lead to heart muscle injury through the inflammatory process, according to preliminary research to be presented at the American Heart Association's Basic Cardiovascular Sciences Scientific Sessions 2022. The meeting, held in Chicago on July 25-28, offers the latest research on basic and translational cardiovascular science.
Medical News Today
Diabetes: Experimental drug may help restore insulin-producing cells
Researchers investigated whether they can reprogram pancreatic stem cell-like cells into insulin-producing beta-cells for potential diabetes treatment. They found that the genes that regulate insulin expression could be reactivated by using a drug previously investigated for treating patients with lymphomas and multiple myeloma. The research findings suggest a possible new...
Iron Buildup In Brain Linked To Greater Movement Disorder Risk
Substantial iron buildup in certain parts of the brain could be principally responsible for developing movement disorders like Parkinson’s disease, according to a new study. Hereditary hemochromatosis, a disorder caused by a gene mutation, leads to iron buildup that results in conditions like heart problems, liver disease and diabetes. Previous conflicting research suggested that the brain was spared from iron accumulation by the blood-brain barrier, a network of blood vessels and tissues.
healio.com
Meta-analysis: Rhythm control with catheter ablation ‘preferred treatment’ in AF, HFrEF
In patients with atrial fibrillation and concurrent HF with reduced ejection fraction, catheter ablation significantly reduced all-cause mortality compared with medical therapy, according to a new meta-analysis. Catheter ablation also improved left ventricular EF and atrial arrhythmia recurrence in that population compared with medical therapy, researchers reported. “The best strategy...
Medical News Today
How a new AI system may help identify potentially cancerous lesions in people with IBD
Inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) has no cure and affects 6 to 8 million people globally. People with IBD have a higher risk of developing colorectal cancer. Researchers from Okayama University developed an artificial intelligence (AI) system to help doctors better identify potentially cancerous lesions in the large intestine. Inflammatory bowel...
MedicalXpress
Unraveling of genetic mechanism behind tumor formation may improve targeted treatment for cancer patients
Genetic alterations in the FGFR2 gene occur in various cancer types and represent a promising target for therapies. However, clinical responses to available therapies remained variable and unpredictable, making it difficult to select patients who would benefit from these types of treatments. An international team of researchers, including Shridar Ganesan, MD, Ph.D., chief of molecular oncology and associate director for translational research at Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey, the state's leading cancer center and only NCI-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center, together with RWJBarnabas Health, have found new opportunities to improve diagnostics and targeted therapy for many cancer patients. The research, published in the online version of Nature, highlights the importance of studying the functional consequences of genetic changes in tumors.
Nature.com
Obstructive sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and hypertensive microvascular disease: a cross-sectional observational cohort study
Hypertensive microvascular disease is associated with an increased risk of diastolic heart failure, vascular dementia and progressive renal impairment. This study examined whether individuals with obstructive sleep apnoea (OSA) had more retinal hypertensive microvascular disease than those with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and hospital controls. This was a single-centre, cross-sectional, observational study of participants recruited consecutively from a general respiratory clinic and a general medical clinic. OSA was diagnosed on overnight polysomnography study (apnoea:hypopnoea index â‰¥"‰5), and controls with COPD had a forced expiratory volume/forced vital capacity (forced expiratory ratio) <"‰70%. Individuals with both OSA and COPD were excluded. Hospital controls had no COPD on respiratory function testing and no OSA on specialist physician questioning. Study participants completed a medical questionnaire, and underwent resting BP measurement, and retinal photography with a non-mydriatic camera. Images were deidentified and graded for microvascular retinopathy (Wong and Mitchell classification), and arteriole and venular calibre using a semiautomated method at a grading centre. Individuals with OSA (n"‰="‰79) demonstrated a trend to a higher mean arterial pressure than other hospital patients (n"‰="‰143) (89.2"‰Â±"‰8.9Â mmHg, p"‰="‰0.02), and more microvascular retinopathy (p"‰<"‰0.001), and narrower retinal arterioles (134.2"‰Â±"‰15.9Â Î¼m and 148.0"‰Â±"‰16.2Â Î¼m respectively, p"‰<"‰0.01). Microvascular retinopathy and arteriolar narrowing were still more common in OSA than hospital controls, after adjusting for age, BMI, mean arterial pressure, smoking history and dyslipidaemia (p"‰<"‰0.01, p"‰<"‰0.01, respectively). Individuals with OSA demonstrated a trend to a higher mean arterial pressure than those with COPD (n"‰="‰132, 93.2"‰Â±"‰12.2Â mmHg and 89.7"‰Â±"‰12.8Â mmHg respectively, p"‰="‰0.07), and more microvascular retinopathy (p"‰="‰0.0001) and narrower arterioles (134.2"‰Â±"‰15.9 and 152.3"‰Â±"‰16.8, p"‰<"‰0.01). Individuals with OSA alone had more systemic microvascular disease than those with COPD alone or other hospital patients without OSA and COPD, despite being younger in age.
ophthalmologytimes.com
High-tech imaging offers new way to detect early signs of glaucoma
According to a new study from New York Eye and Ear Infirmary of Mount Sinai, a new, non-invasive ocular imaging method may be able to detect an early indicator of glaucoma in time to prevent disease progression and vision loss. A new, non-invasive ocular imaging method may be able to...
Nature.com
Strategies for ear elevation and the treatment of relevant complications in autologous cartilage microtia reconstruction
Despite various surgical techniques for ear elevation in autogenous cartilage microtia reconstruction, it is still challenging for plastic surgeons to obtain a satisfactory depth of the cephaloauricular sulcus and stable projection of the reconstructed ear. Here, the authors demonstrate individualized options for surgical approaches and relevant details for complication management. Between January 2014 and June 2020, a series of 895 patients who underwent the second stage of microtia reconstruction were reviewed. Complications occurred in 103 patients aged between 8 and 34Â years. Recommended surgical selections, as well as appropriate strategies for complication prophylaxis and treatment, were shown to minimize the negative influence on the contour of the cephaloauricular sulcus according to individual conditions. We found that 78% of the patients were satisfied with the auricle contour with harmonious integrity. Individualized strategies for ear elevation and complication treatment contribute to symmetry and satisfactory projection of the reconstructed auricle.
Nature.com
The role of the gut microbiota in multiple sclerosis
During the past decade, research has revealed that the vast community of micro-organisms that inhabit the gut - known as the gut microbiota - is intricately linked to human health and disease, partly as a result of its influence on systemic immune responses. Accumulating evidence demonstrates that these effects on immune function are important in neuroinflammatory diseases, such as multiple sclerosis (MS), and that modulation of the microbiome could be therapeutically beneficial in these conditions. In this Review, we examine the influence that the gut microbiota have on immune function via modulation of serotonin production in the gut and through complex interactions with components of the immune system, such as T cells and B cells. We then present evidence from studies in mice and humans that these effects of the gut microbiota on the immune system are important in the development and course of MS. We also consider how strategies for manipulating the composition of the gut microbiota could be used to influence disease-related immune dysfunction and form the basis of a new class of therapeutics. The strategies discussed include the use of probiotics, supplementation with bacterial metabolites, transplantation of faecal matter or defined microbial communities, and dietary intervention. Carefully designed studies with large human cohorts will be required to gain a full understanding of the microbiome changes involved in MS and to develop therapeutic strategies that target these changes.
science.org
Differentiation of crescent-forming kidney progenitor cells into podocytes attenuates severe glomerulonephritis in mice
Severe immune-mediated disorders often lead to kidney failure resulting from formation of glomerular crescents, which are regions of parietal epithelial hyperplasia around the glomeruli. Melica et al. show that crescents derive from clonal expansion of a subset of parietal epithelial cells that represent renal progenitor cells. Panobinostat reduced crescent formation and improved proteinuria and kidney function in a mouse model of crescentic glomerulonephritis by enhancing renal progenitor cell differentiation into podocytes. Expansion of a renal progenitor cell subset in human crescents correlated with end-stage kidney disease. These results support the concept that crescentic glomerulonephritis represents a clonal disease that can be treated with panobinostat.
ophthalmologytimes.com
Innovent announces first patient dosed in Phase 1 study of IBI324 in patients with diabetic macular edema
According to the company, this Phase 1 dose escalations study will evaluate the safety and tolerability of intravitreal injection of IBI324 in subjects with DME. Innovent Biologics Inc. announced that the first patient with diabetic macular edema (DME) has been dosed in the Phase 1 study of IBI324, a potential first-in-class ophthalmic recombinant human anti-VEGF-A and anti-Ang-2 bispecific antibody.
Nature.com
Clinical staging and genetic profiling of Korean patients with primary lymphedema using targeted gene sequencing
Lymphedema is a progressive disease caused by lymphatic flow blockage in the lymphatic pathway. Primary (hereditary) lymphedema is caused by genetic mutations without secondary causes. We performed clinical profiling on Korean primary lymphedema patients based on their phenotypes using lymphoscintigraphy and made genetic diagnoses using a next-generation sequencing panel consisting of 60 genes known to be related to primary lymphedema and vascular anomalies. Of 27 patients included in this study, 14.8% of the patients had lymphedema of the upper extremities, 77.8% had lymphedema of the lower extremities and 7.4% had 4-limbs lymphedema. Based on the International Society of Lymphology staging, 14, 10, and 3 patients had stage 3, 2, and 1 lymphedema, respectively. Only one family was genetically confirmed to harbor likely pathogenic variants in CELSR1. The proband was carrying two likely pathogenic variants in CELSR1, while her symptomatic mother was confirmed to carry only one of the variants. Furthermore, two other variants of uncertain significance in CELSR1 were detected in other patients, making CELSR1 the most commonly altered gene in our study. The clinical and genetic profile of hereditary lymphedema reported here is the first such data series reported for South Korea.
