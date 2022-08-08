ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for August 9th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, August 9th:. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. AMN: This healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.3% over the last 60 days.
Mutual Advisors LLC Has $1.32 Million Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at $4,343,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at $14,678,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 76,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,471,000 after purchasing an additional 11,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.46% of the company’s stock.
Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Shares Gap Down to $18.69

Several research firms have weighed in on NRIX. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Nurix Therapeutics from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Nurix Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $46.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.44.
Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.08. Separately, Barclays decreased their target price on Benson Hill from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Hedge...
Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH) Shares Gap Up to $38.37

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BFH. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Bread Financial from $67.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. TheStreet lowered Bread Financial from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Bread Financial from $80.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Bread Financial from $100.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th.
Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Gap Down to $82.26

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research lowered Roku from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Roku from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Roku from $205.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Roku in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on Roku from $230.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Roku currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.15.
Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Shares Gap Down to $20.22

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VALN shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Valneva in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Valneva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Valneva currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.50.
Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) Shares Gap Down to $16.02

HTGC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Hercules Capital from $18.50 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Oppenheimer downgraded Hercules Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. TheStreet downgraded Hercules Capital from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Hercules Capital from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on Hercules Capital from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.38.
Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) Shares Gap Down to $44.08

Separately, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Forrester Research in a report on Monday, August 1st. The firm has a market cap of $788.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.
Alto Ingredients Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:ALTO)

In related news, Director Gilbert E. Nathan bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.04 per share, with a total value of $80,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 483,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,954,552. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Alto Ingredients news, CEO Michael D. Kandris purchased 12,415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.06 per share, with a total value of $50,404.90. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 548,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,228,063.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gilbert E. Nathan purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.04 per share, for a total transaction of $80,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 483,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,954,552. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 44,830 shares of company stock valued at $181,610. 2.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) Shares Gap Down to $23.02

Separately, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Energy Recovery to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.01 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.63.
Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) Shares Gap Down to $13.18

COCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Vita Coco from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Bank of America raised shares of Vita Coco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Vita Coco has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.43.
Pinterest Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:PINS)

In other Pinterest news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 5,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $109,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 529,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,591,020. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Pinterest news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 5,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $109,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 529,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,591,020. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 55,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total transaction of $1,111,448.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 641,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,897,423. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 548,619 shares of company stock valued at $10,307,146 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.58% of the company’s stock.
Investors Buy High Volume of Workhorse Group Call Options (NASDAQ:WKHS)

NASDAQ WKHS opened at $3.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $554.31 million, a P/E ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 2.91. Workhorse Group has a 1-year low of $2.11 and a 1-year high of $10.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 8.78 and a quick ratio of 8.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.32.
Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of NU Call Options (NYSE:NU)

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NU. New Street Research raised NU from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on NU from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on NU from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on NU from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NU currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.27.
Agora (NASDAQ:API) Shares Gap Down to $5.20

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on API shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Agora in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Nomura upgraded shares of Agora from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Agora from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agora has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.75.
NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS) Shares Gap Down to $9.44

Separately, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of NerdWallet from $27.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.79.
OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) Shares Gap Down to $1.44

The firm has a market cap of $514.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.44 and a beta of -0.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.59 and a 200 day moving average of $1.53. OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data...
Community Policy