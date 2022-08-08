Read full article on original website
Brown Advisory Inc. Purchases 1,808 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Waste Management during the first quarter valued at $32,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Grows Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 394.7% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. 84.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Acquired by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 15,132 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,498 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,099 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 158,747 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $20,807,000 after acquiring an additional 10,507 shares in the last quarter. 79.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Starry Group (NYSE:STRY) Shares Gap Down to $4.11
A number of research firms have commented on STRY. Citigroup began coverage on Starry Group in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 price target on the stock. Cowen began coverage on Starry Group in a research report on Friday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Starry Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Starry Group in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Starry Group in a research report on Friday, June 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.50.
Kentucky Retirement Systems Has $2.69 Million Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in AutoZone in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in AutoZone by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,117,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AutoZone by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in AutoZone by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in AutoZone by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. 95.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Semiconductor Stocks Pressured Following Nvidia's Q2 Preannouncement
NVIDIA Corporation NVDA shares traded lower by 7.9% on Monday after the semiconductor giant preannounced just $6.7 billion in revenue for the July quarter, well below the $8.1 billion in revenue analysts were expecting. Several leading semiconductor stocks traded lower in sympathy for Nvidia as investors anticipate a potentially weak quarter in the semi industry.
Kentucky Retirement Systems Has $2.65 Million Stock Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in Valero Energy by 76.3% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.56% of the company’s stock.
Pinterest Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:PINS)
In other Pinterest news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 5,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $109,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 529,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,591,020. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Pinterest news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 5,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $109,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 529,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,591,020. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 55,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total transaction of $1,111,448.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 641,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,897,423. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 548,619 shares of company stock valued at $10,307,146 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.58% of the company’s stock.
CX Institutional Makes New $811,000 Investment in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,885 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,209 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 11,465 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,737 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 138.3% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,646 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 101.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 83,692 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,355,000 after purchasing an additional 42,164 shares in the last quarter. 80.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of NU Call Options (NYSE:NU)
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NU. New Street Research raised NU from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on NU from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on NU from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on NU from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NU currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.27.
Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Acquired by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CTVA. Sierra Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 402.9% in the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 1,083.7% in the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.
Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) Shares Gap Down to $16.54
The company has a market cap of $760.54 million and a PE ratio of -3.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.24 and a 200-day moving average of $18.03. Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.34). Xponential Fitness had a negative return on equity of 24.68% and a negative net margin of 17.11%. The business had revenue of $50.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.48 million. Research analysts expect that Xponential Fitness, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.
Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Bought by Csenge Advisory Group
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 129.6% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 380.0% during the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.55% of the company’s stock.
Lincoln National Corp Acquires 105 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.
Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Holdings Boosted by Kentucky Retirement Systems
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at $449,935,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,969,178 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,442,615,000 after acquiring an additional 173,771 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,388.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 165,070 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $261,281,000 after acquiring an additional 153,979 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 841,133 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,470,511,000 after acquiring an additional 117,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 79.8% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,093 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $223,939,000 after acquiring an additional 56,849 shares in the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TRQ. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Turquoise Hill Resources from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Turquoise Hill Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.17.
Kentucky Retirement Systems Decreases Stock Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $411,853,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,816,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $308,196,000 after acquiring an additional 933,145 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,870,128 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $247,650,000 after acquiring an additional 21,024 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,314,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $212,121,000 after acquiring an additional 234,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,107,509 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $197,359,000 after acquiring an additional 204,029 shares during the last quarter. 80.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
CX Institutional Purchases 177 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Optas LLC increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 88.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Kentucky Retirement Systems Increases Stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter valued at about $281,919,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,083,940 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $113,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,976 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,456,844 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $203,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157,290 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,305,409 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $531,311,000 after buying an additional 943,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the first quarter worth approximately $29,668,000. 68.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Purchases 74 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 131 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 207 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 348 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Fin Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 209 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.
