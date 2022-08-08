ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hanover Township, PA

NorthcentralPA.com

Woman charged for viciously assaulting boyfriend in hotel room

Shamokin Dam, Pa. — A woman in Snyder County was charged after she allegedly grabbed her boyfriend in a leg hold and broke several of his ribs. The couple had been staying at a hotel in Shamokin Dam when they had a disagreement early the morning of Aug. 2. The accuser told state police at Selinsgrove that his girlfriend, Elizabeth Michelle Stammer, had been drinking heavily that night. The couple had been watching television and when the accuser announced he was going to sleep, Stammer...
Newswatch 16

Pedestrian hit in Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. — Police in Scranton are searching for the driver who hit a pedestrian Tuesday morning. The crash happened just before 11 a.m. at the intersection of Lafayette Street and North Garfield Avenue. Police say the driver of a black BMW fled the scene, and the pedestrian was...
SCRANTON, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Police locate 144 grams of marijuana, scale, baggies during traffic stop in Williamsport

Williamsport, Pa. — Officer Nathan Kendall said he immediately recognized the smell of marijuana as he approached a vehicle on July 28 near the 400 block of Park Avenue. Kendall said the driver, identified as Marco Kevin Ward, 38, admitted he smoked marijuana prior to getting into his vehicle and traveling along Park Avenue. After being asked to step out of the vehicle, Ward admitted he possessed two or three ounces of marijuana, Kendall said. ...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
Crime & Safety
skooknews.com

Schuylkill County Man Picked Up on 3 Separate Warrants for Open Lewdness Involving a Minor, Fleeing Police, and Aggravated Assault of a Parole Officer

A Saint Clair man is behind bars after being taken into custody on Tuesday for 3 separate warrants that included a slew of charges including open lewdness involving a minor, fleeing police, and aggravated assault of a parole officer. Stephen Kubeika, 34, of Saint Clair was taken into custody in...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Contractor accused of scamming client

SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY, Pa. — A contractor from Susquehanna County is facing charges after allegedly taking money from a client and never finishing the job. According to court paperwork, a woman hired Joseph Senese from Lucky Home Remodeling to fix her garage door. She paid him nearly $1,000, and officers...
SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Catalytic converters cut from box trucks at Lehigh County business

HANOVER TWP., Pa. - Pennsylvania State Police are investigating another catalytic converter theft, this one at a business in Lehigh County. Two people stole catalytic converters from four box trucks at Sid Harvey's, an HVAC parts distributor, on East Race Street in Hanover Township, officials said. They arrived in a...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Man found inside home despite warnings to stay away

Williamsport, Pa. — A man told police he knew to stay away from the abandoned home, but had nowhere to go. Officer Zachary Geary said Dwayne Philip Rainey, 62, of Williamsport was located inside a front room of the property near the 700 block of Park Avenue when officers were let in on July 28. Rainey was taken into custody and charged with third-degree felony criminal trespassing. Rainey, who was charged with retail theft in 2018 and possession of drug paraphernalia in 2022, was incarcerated at the Lycoming County Prison in lieu of $15,000 bail. He is scheduled to appear before Judge Ryan Tira on Aug. 22 for a formal arraignment. Docket sheet
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
Newswatch 16

Catalytic converters stolen in Dunmore

DUNMORE, Pa. — Two men are wanted for stealing catalytic converters in Lackawanna County. Surveillance cameras captured the pair Sunday afternoon at Datom Products Inc. in Dunmore. Police say multiple catalytic converters were stolen from vehicles at the business. The search is still on for those thieves. See news...
DUNMORE, PA
WBRE

Police receive active shooter training

ARCHBALD, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — While many area schools are getting ready to get back in session. Law enforcement is getting a lesson of their own, active shooter training. Eyewitness News spoke with Sgt. Shawn Chorba, of the Blakely P.D. and Lackawanna County SWAT. “Today is patrol response to an active shooter. Getting the guys […]
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Police swarm home in Luzerne County

DALLAS, Pa. — Police swarmed a home late Monday night in Luzerne County. Newswatch 16 found officers blocking off Harris Street in Dallas Township around 11 p.m. Officers wouldn't say much, only that updates could come as soon as this morning. Newswatch 16 will provide more details as it...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Two in Shamokin charged for counterfeit vehicle state inspection sticker

Shamokin, Pa. — Two individuals in Shamokin were charged for allegedly placing a counterfeit state annual inspection sticker on a vehicle. State police at Stonington say Noel Tirado Reyes, 32, put the counterfeit sticker on a 2006 Honda owned by Marangelie Ayala-Reyes. Reyes, 32, did not take the vehicle to a mechanic to be inspected, according to police. Police found out about the counterfeit sticker on July 29 and filed misdemeanor forgery charges at the office of District Judge John Gembic. Docket Sheet Tirado Rios Docket Sheet Ayala-Reyes
SHAMOKIN, PA
WBRE

DA files motion to prevent Domenick from accessing investigation records

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— The Lackawanna County District Attorney’s office filed a motion on Tuesday to prevent Lackawanna County Commissioner Debra Domenick from accessing records regarding her own ongoing criminal investigation. According to court documents, Lackawanna County District Attorney Mark Powell filed a request for preliminary injunctive relief against Domenick. As County Commissioner, Domenick has […]
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Police investigate fraud scheme against 73-year-old

CANTON TOWNSHIP, BRADFORD COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say a Bradford County woman was defrauded out of over $1,000 in a Publisher’s Clearing House scam. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on July 30, a 73-year-old woman was contacted via phone, and told that she was the winner of a Publisher’s Clearing House contest. Police say that […]
BRADFORD COUNTY, PA
WOLF

One dead following drive-by shooting in Carbondale

CARBONDALE, LACKAWANNA CO, (WOLF) — One man is dead following a drive-by shooting in Lackawanna County on Monday. Officials say that 35-year-old Pernell Simmons died as a result of multiple gunshot wounds. The shooting happened in the parking lot of the Fallbrook Apartments in Carbondale around 11:30 PM, according...
CARBONDALE, PA
wkok.com

Geisinger Medical Center: Accident Victim Still in Fair Condition

WEST HEMLOCK TOWNSHIP, MONTOUR COUNTY – There was a crash on I-80 Sunday that injured an out of state motorcyclist. Troopers are out the details on the 7pm crash at mile marker 228 just east of the Danville exit. Police said 55-year-old Timothy Mitchell of Ohio was riding in...
DANVILLE, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Two men facing charges in laundromat theft

Berwick, Pa. — Two Berwick men are accused of breaking into a laundromat and using power tools to cut open a gambling machine and steal cash. Kody James Cragle, 31, and Kevin Blunck, 43, had been casing the Market Street Plaza Laundromat on E. Ninth Street and knew when the doors would automatically lock for the night, police say. On June 11, surveillance video allegedly captured the two men blocking...
BERWICK, PA

