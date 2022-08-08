Read full article on original website
NorthcentralPA.com
Woman charged for viciously assaulting boyfriend in hotel room
Shamokin Dam, Pa. — A woman in Snyder County was charged after she allegedly grabbed her boyfriend in a leg hold and broke several of his ribs. The couple had been staying at a hotel in Shamokin Dam when they had a disagreement early the morning of Aug. 2. The accuser told state police at Selinsgrove that his girlfriend, Elizabeth Michelle Stammer, had been drinking heavily that night. The couple had been watching television and when the accuser announced he was going to sleep, Stammer...
Former police officer pleads guilty to trafficking fentanyl with firearm
SCRANTON — A former police officer in Luzerne County recently pled guilty in federal court to trafficking fentanyl while armed with a firearm. Todd Houghtlin, 52, of Duryea, was one of four people arrested in a fentanyl distribution ring linked to the Bloods street gang in July 2020, according to court records.
Pedestrian hit in Scranton
SCRANTON, Pa. — Police in Scranton are searching for the driver who hit a pedestrian Tuesday morning. The crash happened just before 11 a.m. at the intersection of Lafayette Street and North Garfield Avenue. Police say the driver of a black BMW fled the scene, and the pedestrian was...
Police locate 144 grams of marijuana, scale, baggies during traffic stop in Williamsport
Williamsport, Pa. — Officer Nathan Kendall said he immediately recognized the smell of marijuana as he approached a vehicle on July 28 near the 400 block of Park Avenue. Kendall said the driver, identified as Marco Kevin Ward, 38, admitted he smoked marijuana prior to getting into his vehicle and traveling along Park Avenue. After being asked to step out of the vehicle, Ward admitted he possessed two or three ounces of marijuana, Kendall said. ...
skooknews.com
Schuylkill County Man Picked Up on 3 Separate Warrants for Open Lewdness Involving a Minor, Fleeing Police, and Aggravated Assault of a Parole Officer
A Saint Clair man is behind bars after being taken into custody on Tuesday for 3 separate warrants that included a slew of charges including open lewdness involving a minor, fleeing police, and aggravated assault of a parole officer. Stephen Kubeika, 34, of Saint Clair was taken into custody in...
Police arrest suspects in deadly shooting in Carbondale
CARBONDALE, Pa. — Two people are under arrest after a man was gunned down in the parking lot of an apartment complex in Lackawanna County Monday night. On Tuesday, police arrested Taaj Blan, 21, and his mother, Margaret Del Castillo, 46, both from Moosic. Blan is charged with criminal...
Contractor accused of scamming client
SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY, Pa. — A contractor from Susquehanna County is facing charges after allegedly taking money from a client and never finishing the job. According to court paperwork, a woman hired Joseph Senese from Lucky Home Remodeling to fix her garage door. She paid him nearly $1,000, and officers...
WFMZ-TV Online
Catalytic converters cut from box trucks at Lehigh County business
HANOVER TWP., Pa. - Pennsylvania State Police are investigating another catalytic converter theft, this one at a business in Lehigh County. Two people stole catalytic converters from four box trucks at Sid Harvey's, an HVAC parts distributor, on East Race Street in Hanover Township, officials said. They arrived in a...
Man found inside home despite warnings to stay away
Williamsport, Pa. — A man told police he knew to stay away from the abandoned home, but had nowhere to go. Officer Zachary Geary said Dwayne Philip Rainey, 62, of Williamsport was located inside a front room of the property near the 700 block of Park Avenue when officers were let in on July 28. Rainey was taken into custody and charged with third-degree felony criminal trespassing. Rainey, who was charged with retail theft in 2018 and possession of drug paraphernalia in 2022, was incarcerated at the Lycoming County Prison in lieu of $15,000 bail. He is scheduled to appear before Judge Ryan Tira on Aug. 22 for a formal arraignment. Docket sheet
Catalytic converters stolen in Dunmore
DUNMORE, Pa. — Two men are wanted for stealing catalytic converters in Lackawanna County. Surveillance cameras captured the pair Sunday afternoon at Datom Products Inc. in Dunmore. Police say multiple catalytic converters were stolen from vehicles at the business. The search is still on for those thieves. See news...
Police receive active shooter training
ARCHBALD, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — While many area schools are getting ready to get back in session. Law enforcement is getting a lesson of their own, active shooter training. Eyewitness News spoke with Sgt. Shawn Chorba, of the Blakely P.D. and Lackawanna County SWAT. “Today is patrol response to an active shooter. Getting the guys […]
Police swarm home in Luzerne County
DALLAS, Pa. — Police swarmed a home late Monday night in Luzerne County. Newswatch 16 found officers blocking off Harris Street in Dallas Township around 11 p.m. Officers wouldn't say much, only that updates could come as soon as this morning. Newswatch 16 will provide more details as it...
Two in Shamokin charged for counterfeit vehicle state inspection sticker
Shamokin, Pa. — Two individuals in Shamokin were charged for allegedly placing a counterfeit state annual inspection sticker on a vehicle. State police at Stonington say Noel Tirado Reyes, 32, put the counterfeit sticker on a 2006 Honda owned by Marangelie Ayala-Reyes. Reyes, 32, did not take the vehicle to a mechanic to be inspected, according to police. Police found out about the counterfeit sticker on July 29 and filed misdemeanor forgery charges at the office of District Judge John Gembic. Docket Sheet Tirado Rios Docket Sheet Ayala-Reyes
DA files motion to prevent Domenick from accessing investigation records
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— The Lackawanna County District Attorney’s office filed a motion on Tuesday to prevent Lackawanna County Commissioner Debra Domenick from accessing records regarding her own ongoing criminal investigation. According to court documents, Lackawanna County District Attorney Mark Powell filed a request for preliminary injunctive relief against Domenick. As County Commissioner, Domenick has […]
Police investigate fraud scheme against 73-year-old
CANTON TOWNSHIP, BRADFORD COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say a Bradford County woman was defrauded out of over $1,000 in a Publisher’s Clearing House scam. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on July 30, a 73-year-old woman was contacted via phone, and told that she was the winner of a Publisher’s Clearing House contest. Police say that […]
Man and boy dead after shooting in Luzerne County
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Two people were found dead in a home in Luzerne County. One of the victims is a little boy. Officers with the Dallas Township Police Department responded to a home on Harris Street around 8 p.m. Monday for what they described as a "domestic/custody dispute."
Woman caring for person with dementia steals $55K in gold coins from home, police say
A 47-year-old Bethlehem woman was charged Monday with burglary and related offenses after stealing 30 ounces of gold coins valued at more than $55,000 from an 86-year-old Bethlehem Township woman for whom the suspect was supposed to be caring, police report. Ivette Robles, of the 900 block of Geissinger Street,...
WOLF
One dead following drive-by shooting in Carbondale
CARBONDALE, LACKAWANNA CO, (WOLF) — One man is dead following a drive-by shooting in Lackawanna County on Monday. Officials say that 35-year-old Pernell Simmons died as a result of multiple gunshot wounds. The shooting happened in the parking lot of the Fallbrook Apartments in Carbondale around 11:30 PM, according...
wkok.com
Geisinger Medical Center: Accident Victim Still in Fair Condition
WEST HEMLOCK TOWNSHIP, MONTOUR COUNTY – There was a crash on I-80 Sunday that injured an out of state motorcyclist. Troopers are out the details on the 7pm crash at mile marker 228 just east of the Danville exit. Police said 55-year-old Timothy Mitchell of Ohio was riding in...
Two men facing charges in laundromat theft
Berwick, Pa. — Two Berwick men are accused of breaking into a laundromat and using power tools to cut open a gambling machine and steal cash. Kody James Cragle, 31, and Kevin Blunck, 43, had been casing the Market Street Plaza Laundromat on E. Ninth Street and knew when the doors would automatically lock for the night, police say. On June 11, surveillance video allegedly captured the two men blocking...
