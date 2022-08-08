A former rural Winthrop man accused of making a threat against a New Ulm doctor in April 2021 received a stay of adjudication Monday in Brown County District Court. A stay of adjudication allows an individual to avoid jail time and keep their public criminal record clear. Ronal Schoenborn was arrested near the New Ulm Medical Center in April 2023. He was charged with felony threats of violence and misdemeanor disorderly conduct after having signs attached to his vehicle including one that offered a $500 reward for Dr. Randeep Dahmi being brought to him unharmed. Officers found five $100 bills in Schoenborn’s possession. He was fined $500, sentenced to one-year supervised probation and ordered to serve four days in jail, credited with time served. Probation conditions include no contact with the victim, contacting or visiting the victim’s place of employment or be within five blocks of the New Ulm Medical Center.

WINTHROP, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO