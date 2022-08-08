Read full article on original website
Erna A. Zahn
Erna A. Zahn age 114 of New Ulm, passed away on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at the Oak Hills living Center. Funeral service will be 1:00 pm Monday, August 15th, 2022 at St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church with Pastor Rob Guenther officiating. Burial will follow in St. Paul’s Lutheran Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11:00 am – 1:00 pm Monday, August 15th, 2022 at St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church.
Otto A. Gutknecht
Otto A. Gutknecht, age 86, of Winthrop passed away Friday, July 29, 2022, at the Good Samaritan Society in Arlington. Funeral Service will be Saturday, August 13, 2022, 10:00 A.M. at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Bismarck Township, Sibley County, Minnesota, with interment in the church cemetery. Visitation will be Friday, August 12, 2022, from 4:00 P.M.-7:00 P.M. at the Dalin-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Winthrop. Visitation will continue one hour prior to the service at the church on Saturday.
Esther Windschitl
Esther Windschitl age 75, of Comfrey, MN, died on August 7, 2022, at Pleasant View Good Samaritan Center, St. James. Visitation will be on Thursday from 4 to 7 pm at the Sturm Funeral Home, Sleepy Eye and will continue on Friday from 9:30 until 10:30 am at the church. There will be a parish prayer service at 4pm at the funeral home on Thursday. Funeral Service will be held at the Church of the Japanese Martyrs, Leavenworth, on Friday, August 12, 2022 at 10:30 am. The clergy will be Father Mark Steffl. Interment will be at Japanese Martyrs Catholic Cemetery in Leavenworth, MN.
Charles J. Huiras
Charles J. Huiras age 85, of Sleepy Eye, MN died on August 6, 2022, at Sleepy Eye Care Center. Funeral Mass will be held at the Church of the Japanese Martyrs, Leavenworth, on Saturday, August 13, 2022 at 11:00 am. Visitation will be on Saturday 10 to 11 am at the church prior to the service. The clergy will be Father Mark Steffl. Interment will be at the Japanese Martyrs Catholic Cemetery in Leavenworth, MN.
LS/H REFERENDUM PASSES, RWV FAILS
Voters in the Le Sueur-Henderson supported a new PreK-5 elementary school in Tuesday’s primary. 53% of voters supported the first question on the referendum with 47% voting against it. The vote authorizes Le Sueur-Henderson to bond for up to $39.9-million in general obligation bonds to build a two-story Pre-K – 5 building on the Le Sueur-Henderson Middle/High School campus. The Park Elementary building will be demolished.
FORMER WINTHROP MAN GETS STATE OF ADJUDICATION FOR THREATENING DOCTOR
A former rural Winthrop man accused of making a threat against a New Ulm doctor in April 2021 received a stay of adjudication Monday in Brown County District Court. A stay of adjudication allows an individual to avoid jail time and keep their public criminal record clear. Ronal Schoenborn was arrested near the New Ulm Medical Center in April 2023. He was charged with felony threats of violence and misdemeanor disorderly conduct after having signs attached to his vehicle including one that offered a $500 reward for Dr. Randeep Dahmi being brought to him unharmed. Officers found five $100 bills in Schoenborn’s possession. He was fined $500, sentenced to one-year supervised probation and ordered to serve four days in jail, credited with time served. Probation conditions include no contact with the victim, contacting or visiting the victim’s place of employment or be within five blocks of the New Ulm Medical Center.
NICOLLET COUNTY SHERIFF CANDIDATES DOWN TO TWO
Voters in Nicollet county have narrowed down the field of candidates for sheriff from three to two. Incumbent Dave Lange and county investigator Marc Chadderdon advance to the general election in November with Lange receiving 55.9% of the vote, Chadderdon 24.1%.
INTERPRETER- SIBLEY COUNTY PUBLIC HEALTH
Sibley County is recruiting for a Full Time Interpreter, this position is responsible to provide Spanish/English interpreting services to current, former or potential clients and employees of Sibley County Public Health and Human Services Agency in compliance with local, federal, and state rules and polices. Cover front desk phone calls and walk-ins for all populations. Target population for interpreting for residents with Hispanic heritage. Work is performed under the limited supervision of the Office Support Supervisor. Bi-lingual Spanish skills are required.
SANBORN MANUFACTURING
Sanborn Manufacturing in Springfield needs you!! Offering a $2000 Sign on Bonus, fuel card for qualified interviews, plus upgraded starting wages. First shift openings: Welders, Assemblers, Forklift Operator, Maintenance Technician, Manufacturing Engineer, Marketing Product Manager. Be part of a company where work/life balance is their everyday culture! Sanborn Manufacturing only...
GOVERNOR WALZ ANNOUNCES LOCATION OF NEXT YEAR’S FISHING OPENER
Governor Walz announced the location of next year’s governor’s fishing opener Monday. Walz made the announcement that the opener will be in the Madison Lake/Mankato area next May 12 and 13. The governor made the announcement in Madison Lake with officials from Explore Minnesota and the DNR.
BACKER WINS MAYORAL PRIMARY
Kathleen Backer came away with the win in Tuesday’s Primary election in the New Ulm Mayoral race. Backer received 61.7% of the vote to Ron Wendinger’s 24.7%. Both will proceed to the general election in November. Jeff Kiecker received 160 votes, Lonny Luepke 126 and Mark Rutz 80. Election judges at New Ulm’s four ward election precincts reported a strong voter turnout with the mayoral primary and the special congressional election.
SALES & MARKETING
KNUJ Radio is seeking applicants for a full time Sales Position. Established accounts in New Ulm and an assigned outside territory. Applicants need not have a sales background or radio background; however, a plus if you do. We will Train. Ability to be outgoing and meet new people is important …. to help our clients achieve their goals with our advertising tools and programs available from KNUJ.
