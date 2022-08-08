ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Comments / 0

Related
iowapublicradio.org

Tuesday, August 9th, 2022

Federal officials say a southwest Iowa manufacturer has agreed to pay a half a million dollar settlement after a whistleblower claimed the company failed to properly test parts it made for military contractors. A new study says summer nights have been getting warmer by more than 2 degrees since the 1970s. Plus, staying in addiction recovery is difficult when you don’t have a way to get around.
IOWA STATE
iowapublicradio.org

Report ranks Iowa 9th in the nation for child well-being

A new report by the Annie E. Casey Foundation has ranked Iowa ninth in the nation for child well-being. The non-profit's annual Kids Count report ranks states on twelve factors divided into four categories. Iowa ranked fifth for economic well-being, 11th for education, 17th for health and 11th for family...
IOWA STATE
iowapublicradio.org

Iowa schools receive a federal grant for local food program

The Iowa Department of Education has received a federal grant to get more local food in schools and early child care centers. It’s the second time the department has received the two-year $67,000 grant for the Iowa Farm to school program. The Iowa Department of Agriculture contributes matching funds of around $25,000.
IOWA STATE
iowapublicradio.org

A journalist's journey to education

While many Iowa teachers are exiting the profession, former reporter Daniel Finney is pivoting to education. Daniel Finney joins Talk of Iowa host Charity Nebbe to share his journey from being downsized from the Des Moines Register to his new job as an educator. After being laid off in March 2020, Finney continued sharing personal stories on social media and through his blog. He also went back to school to earn a master’s degree in education. Next week he starts working at his new job as a middle school teacher.
IOWA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Government
Local
Iowa Health
iowapublicradio.org

How 3D printers could be key to more affordable housing

In the future, Iowans could move into homes created with 3D printers. Founder and CEO of Alquist 3D Zack Mannheimer, also an Iowa Public Radio board member, shares how his company plans to make this future a reality. Mannheimer and River to River host Ben Keiffer are joined by Polk County Housing Trust Fund communications and outreach director Matt Hauge, who shares how housing affordability is impacting Iowans.
IOWA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy