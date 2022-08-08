While many Iowa teachers are exiting the profession, former reporter Daniel Finney is pivoting to education. Daniel Finney joins Talk of Iowa host Charity Nebbe to share his journey from being downsized from the Des Moines Register to his new job as an educator. After being laid off in March 2020, Finney continued sharing personal stories on social media and through his blog. He also went back to school to earn a master’s degree in education. Next week he starts working at his new job as a middle school teacher.

IOWA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO