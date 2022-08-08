ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

stlmag.com

At Bijoux, the chocolates, not the décor, are the draw

Meggie Mobley, the founder of Bijoux Handcrafted Chocolates, plans to open a second retail shop this year and wants the décor to be boring: Walls, shelves, flooring—they’ll likely be painted in the same monochrome scheme as her black-and-white logo. Maybe the doormat will be gray. The drabber the better, she says, so customers in the Old Orchard business district of Webster Groves will be drawn to the star of her artisanal show: the bonbons.
WEBSTER GROVES, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)

City Diner in St. Louis Has Closed

A "Restaurant Space for Lease" sign hangs in the front window of what for 30 years has been the City Diner on South Grand. Sources tell the RFT that the diner closed last week with no warning. The sign represents the end of a staunch mainstay on the street. Since...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
collinsvilledailynews.com

Crews Work Quickly to Tear Down Old McDill's Irish Pub Building

It was a busy morning as crews showed up to demolish the old location of McDill's Irish Pub in Collinsville. With so much going on in Collinsville, it can be easy to miss some of the events going on around town. Thanks to the insight of the awesome photographers with Collinsville Daily News, we were able to capture the building being torn down from the old location of McDill’s Irish Pub.
COLLINSVILLE, IL
FOX2now.com

Fresh fruit, flowers, and fish can be found at The Fruit Stand

ST LOUIS — They are West County’s premiere farmer’s market you won’t find a better selection of fresh fish here in our area or in the Midwest. The Fruit Stand is open seven days a week so there’s no excuse not to stop by and get all our meal prep goodies for the week.
MANCHESTER, MO
constructforstl.org

Work Completed on Mill Creek Flats Apartments

Holland Construction Services has completed work on Mill Creek Flats Luxury Apartments, a $22 million, six-story building with 105 residential units and a two-story parking garage in Midtown St. Louis. Located near SSM Health’s new hospital campus and St. Louis University, the development includes 10,000 square feet of ground floor retail space and resident amenities such as a fitness center, rooftop pool and pet spa. The project, which was developed by Pier Property Group, began in January of 2021 and was recently completed.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
nextstl.com

AHM plans new build at 4100 Manchester in The Grove

AHM Group plans a new building to replace the former Attitudes space with it’s pink brick at 4100 Manchester at Sarah in The Grove district of the Forest Park Southeast neighborhood. No, this isn’t 4101 Manchester, the long stalled hole in the ground across Manchester. AHM hopes to create a presence at the east end of the Grove. They intend to embrace the multi-modal car-optional lifestyle that development in the area has fostered. The architect is JEMA.
MANCHESTER, MO
5 On Your Side

Taco shop moves forward with new Kirkwood location

KIRKWOOD, Mo. — Taco Buddha, the University City spot known for its selection of tacos and margaritas, said it has closed on the property for its new, second location, now slated to open early next year. The restaurant had announced in April that it planned to add a second...
KIRKWOOD, MO
stlmag.com

St. Louis experts share secrets to entertaining outside

“No one wants to eat hot food on a warm night,” says Anne Marie Lemcke, owner of The Art of Entertaining. She suggests keeping menus light by serving a plate of grilled vegetables, tomato-basil orzo, and chicken breast with a white wine sauce. Homeowners, she adds, are smart to serve fruits and vegetables that are in season. Not only is in-season produce fresher, but it's also more affordable. This time of year, think peaches, raspberries, blueberries, tomatoes, fresh corn, and asparagus.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
feastmagazine.com

Festival of Nations returns to Tower Grove Park this August

After two years of pivoting due to COVID-19, St. Louisans will be glad to hear that Festival of Nations is finally returning to Tower Grove Park. On August 27 and 28, the park will hold one of the most diverse lineups of food in one place you'll probably ever find in the city; more than 40 different countries' cuisines will be represented.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Illinois Business Journal

Belleville celebrates historic building rehab as affordable senior lofts with grand opening

Southwestern Illinois Development Authority (SWIDA) and Bywater Development Group joined with other key stakeholders and guests in July for a much-anticipated grand opening event to celebrate the successful completion and full-lease up of Lofts on the Square in downtown Belleville, Ill. The $14.2 million historic rehabilitation of a 90-year-old building...
BELLEVILLE, IL
constructforstl.org

Midas Building Apartment Buildings in St. Charles County

From St. Louis Post Dispatch: Midas Construction is building five luxury apartment buildings in Dardenne Prairie for developer Mia Rose Holdings. The project, Dardenne Luxury Apartments at The Prairie, near Bryan Road and Missouri Route 364, is part of a $65 million multi-family complex of apartments and villas planned as an integrated “live, work, play” community. Pre-leasing is underway and being managed by 2B Residential.
SAINT CHARLES COUNTY, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)

The Best Concerts in St. Louis This Week: August 11 to 17

Each week, we bring you our picks for the best concerts of the next seven days! To submit your show for consideration, click here. All events are subject to change, especially in the age of COVID-19, so do check with the venue for the most up-to-date information before you head out for the night. And of course, be sure that you are aware of the venues’ COVID-safety requirements, as those vary from place to place and you don’t want to get stuck outside because you forgot your mask or proof of vaccination. Happy show-going!
SAINT LOUIS, MO

