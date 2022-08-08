Read full article on original website
stlmag.com
At Bijoux, the chocolates, not the décor, are the draw
Meggie Mobley, the founder of Bijoux Handcrafted Chocolates, plans to open a second retail shop this year and wants the décor to be boring: Walls, shelves, flooring—they’ll likely be painted in the same monochrome scheme as her black-and-white logo. Maybe the doormat will be gray. The drabber the better, she says, so customers in the Old Orchard business district of Webster Groves will be drawn to the star of her artisanal show: the bonbons.
RFT (Riverfront Times)
City Diner in St. Louis Has Closed
A "Restaurant Space for Lease" sign hangs in the front window of what for 30 years has been the City Diner on South Grand. Sources tell the RFT that the diner closed last week with no warning. The sign represents the end of a staunch mainstay on the street. Since...
collinsvilledailynews.com
Crews Work Quickly to Tear Down Old McDill's Irish Pub Building
It was a busy morning as crews showed up to demolish the old location of McDill's Irish Pub in Collinsville. With so much going on in Collinsville, it can be easy to miss some of the events going on around town. Thanks to the insight of the awesome photographers with Collinsville Daily News, we were able to capture the building being torn down from the old location of McDill’s Irish Pub.
FOX2now.com
Fresh fruit, flowers, and fish can be found at The Fruit Stand
ST LOUIS — They are West County’s premiere farmer’s market you won’t find a better selection of fresh fish here in our area or in the Midwest. The Fruit Stand is open seven days a week so there’s no excuse not to stop by and get all our meal prep goodies for the week.
constructforstl.org
Work Completed on Mill Creek Flats Apartments
Holland Construction Services has completed work on Mill Creek Flats Luxury Apartments, a $22 million, six-story building with 105 residential units and a two-story parking garage in Midtown St. Louis. Located near SSM Health’s new hospital campus and St. Louis University, the development includes 10,000 square feet of ground floor retail space and resident amenities such as a fitness center, rooftop pool and pet spa. The project, which was developed by Pier Property Group, began in January of 2021 and was recently completed.
stlmag.com
How Taqueria Morita in the Central West End is taking tacos and more for a spin
The following article appeared in SLM's August 2022 issue. Aaron Martinez, executive chef and partner with Take Root Hospitality—the company behind Vicia, Winslow’s Table, and Bistro La Floraison (the renamed Bar Les Frères)—is taking tacos for a spin, like a NASCAR driver does post-race donuts. Located...
nextstl.com
AHM plans new build at 4100 Manchester in The Grove
AHM Group plans a new building to replace the former Attitudes space with it’s pink brick at 4100 Manchester at Sarah in The Grove district of the Forest Park Southeast neighborhood. No, this isn’t 4101 Manchester, the long stalled hole in the ground across Manchester. AHM hopes to create a presence at the east end of the Grove. They intend to embrace the multi-modal car-optional lifestyle that development in the area has fostered. The architect is JEMA.
Taco shop moves forward with new Kirkwood location
KIRKWOOD, Mo. — Taco Buddha, the University City spot known for its selection of tacos and margaritas, said it has closed on the property for its new, second location, now slated to open early next year. The restaurant had announced in April that it planned to add a second...
'A Little Hi'; a mini version of the signature Hi-Pointe Drive-In to open up
ST. LOUIS — Hi-Pointe Drive-In announced Wednesday it will be opening a spinoff concept, "A Little Hi." A Little Hi will be a mini version of the popular Hi-Pointe Drive-In, slimming down the size and menu. “Since we opened our first location in 2017, we have pushed the limits...
Festus airport closing down for good
The Festus airport is closing down, much to the surprise of nearby residents – and the airport’s board. KMOX discusses what effects the closure will have.
Inflation-busting tips to save money at the grocery store
ST. LOUIS — These days we’re all racking up bigger bills at the grocery store. Groceries are up 11% from last year, despite inflation relief legislation potentially on the horizon. Experts always say things like "plan your meals" or "don’t shop hungry", but 5 On Your Side went...
Contact 2 helps save Ferguson woman from foreclosure
A volunteer from FOX 2 Contact 2 helps a Ferguson homeowner save their home from foreclosure.
stlmag.com
St. Louis experts share secrets to entertaining outside
“No one wants to eat hot food on a warm night,” says Anne Marie Lemcke, owner of The Art of Entertaining. She suggests keeping menus light by serving a plate of grilled vegetables, tomato-basil orzo, and chicken breast with a white wine sauce. Homeowners, she adds, are smart to serve fruits and vegetables that are in season. Not only is in-season produce fresher, but it's also more affordable. This time of year, think peaches, raspberries, blueberries, tomatoes, fresh corn, and asparagus.
Loop Lofts residents given three-day notice to move out
ST. LOUIS — Dozens of people who live in the Loop Lofts on Skinker said they've been given a three-day notice to move out of their apartments. Flood water damaged the first floor twice in the last two weeks. “So early Tuesday morning water started rushing around 4 a.m....
feastmagazine.com
Festival of Nations returns to Tower Grove Park this August
After two years of pivoting due to COVID-19, St. Louisans will be glad to hear that Festival of Nations is finally returning to Tower Grove Park. On August 27 and 28, the park will hold one of the most diverse lineups of food in one place you'll probably ever find in the city; more than 40 different countries' cuisines will be represented.
KMOV
Landlord tries to force tenants out after flooding, despite the building not being condemned
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Shin-deep water, feces coming up from sewer water and damaged goods. It’s the experience one West End apartment complex is dealing with after the flooding two weeks ago. However, that’s not all. This past weekend, tenants were given a 72-hour notice to leave the property, turn in their keys, sign a release, and never come back.
Illinois Business Journal
Belleville celebrates historic building rehab as affordable senior lofts with grand opening
Southwestern Illinois Development Authority (SWIDA) and Bywater Development Group joined with other key stakeholders and guests in July for a much-anticipated grand opening event to celebrate the successful completion and full-lease up of Lofts on the Square in downtown Belleville, Ill. The $14.2 million historic rehabilitation of a 90-year-old building...
constructforstl.org
Midas Building Apartment Buildings in St. Charles County
From St. Louis Post Dispatch: Midas Construction is building five luxury apartment buildings in Dardenne Prairie for developer Mia Rose Holdings. The project, Dardenne Luxury Apartments at The Prairie, near Bryan Road and Missouri Route 364, is part of a $65 million multi-family complex of apartments and villas planned as an integrated “live, work, play” community. Pre-leasing is underway and being managed by 2B Residential.
RFT (Riverfront Times)
The Best Concerts in St. Louis This Week: August 11 to 17
Each week, we bring you our picks for the best concerts of the next seven days! To submit your show for consideration, click here. All events are subject to change, especially in the age of COVID-19, so do check with the venue for the most up-to-date information before you head out for the night. And of course, be sure that you are aware of the venues’ COVID-safety requirements, as those vary from place to place and you don’t want to get stuck outside because you forgot your mask or proof of vaccination. Happy show-going!
