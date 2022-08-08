Read full article on original website
Get Ready To Shiver, Shovel & Shake This Winter In North Dakota
The Farmer's Almanac annual winter forecast is out for 2022-2023. The Farmer's Almanac, not to be confused with the Old Farmer's Almanac, claims to have an 80 percent accuracy rate. I'll take those numbers, I mean, after all, .800 is a pretty good batting average. So, what's in store for...
North Dakota Steakhouse Named One Of The Very Best In U.S.
Is there really anything better than a fine piece of steak grilled to perfection? I didn't think so. We love our beef in North Dakota (even though we can't afford it anymore). The website mashed recently had an article about the best steakhouse in every state in the United States.
This Is North Dakota’s Favorite School Subject??
It's almost time to get back to school, so I thought it would be fun to look at what North Dakotans are saying is their favorite subject. If you ask me, I'd have a hard time naming a favorite -- school wasn't my thing. I'd easily tell you that math was my LEAST favorite, but we're trying to be positive here.
North Dakota’s Most Venomous Killer Is Out
Hiking, Backpacking, Mountain Biking To Boating, Hunting & Fishing... BEWARE!. BE ON ALERT as you venture out to enjoy the last few weeks of summer and plan for this upcoming hunting season in the Dakotas. There is an uptick in Prairie Rattle Snake Action!. Watch Your Step!. http://. Reports are...
Can You Legally Eat & Drive In North Dakota?
We've all done it. You hit the drive-thru at your favorite burger joint and you just can't wait until you get home. You start working on that combo meal by chowing on a few fries, then all of sudden, you need a bite of that cheeseburger. No harm right?. So...
[Photos] Jellyfish Spotted In Minnesota Lake
You might be surprised to hear that jellyfish are floating around in some nearby lakes. A post was made on the Minnesota Fishing Facebook page where it shows one of these jellyfish on camera. Take a look:. Whoa!. Freshwater Jellyfish Are A Thing?!. It appears so. As a person who...
North Dakota And Minnesota- It’s The Sturgis Music Lineup
KISS is not actually going to be at Sturgis 2022. But the band Hairball is surely going to kopykat plenty of KISS during their 3-night run at Sturgis. Hairball (pictured) is just one of a huge variety of music you'll hear roaring around South Dakota's Black Hills from August 5th through 14th.
Give It A Guess: What’s North Dakota’s Most Popular Kitchen Gadget?
If you spend a lot of time cooking in the kitchen, you might find North Dakota's most popular kitchen gadget a little surprising. A survey was done by Surety First to find the most popular kitchen gadgets in each state. The company looked at Google Trends to see what people are searching for the most.
In North Dakota – 6 Things You Might Read On A Headstone
IN NORTH DAKOTA - 6 THINGS YOU MIGHT READ ON A HEADSTONE. 1) "NEVER Ask The Mafia To Take Off Their Shoes When They Come Into Your House" 2) "To The Idiot That Threw My Orange Hunting Jacket In The Wash With Pink Pajamas, Thanks ALOT!!!" 3) "ATTENTION Minnesota Twins...
In Minnesota – The Eyes Of A Predator (Extreme Explicit Video)
Especially for parents who trust so many people with their children on a daily basis, when this kind of news comes out, it's explosive. One of the most uncomfortable things to see is when someone is caught on video slithering around with matters on their mind that 99% of us can't even comprehend and isn't that just flat-out terrifying? According to bringmethenew.com "An assistant coach for a North American Hockey League (NAHL) team in Minnesota has been fired over allegations he solicited a 16-year-old boy online for sex" - This happened back in July.
Ghost Towns, How Thriving North Dakota Cities Vanished
Are there "ghost towns" in the area? Unfortunately, there are probably plenty. I tripped across a very interesting story about Omemee, North Dakota once located up north in the Bottineau area. In 1906, it was a prosperous town boasting a population of 605. Was there nothing Omemee couldn't do?. Well,...
North Dakotan Tickles The Ebony & Ivory On America’s Got Talent
David Snyder, according to an article in the Grand Forks Herald grew up on a hobby farm between Grand Forks and Thompson, North Dakota. The pianist performed a pop song that he composed to a standing ovation from the America's Got Talent crowd. He received three yes's from all of the judges, and is moving on to the next round on the reality competition show.
A Tearful Update On A North Dakota Favorite: “Jonnie” The Deer
I have unfortunate news to report. Jonnie, the tame deer that was a fixture for numerous farms south of Sterling and over to Braddock has not been seen since late January of this year. Connie Salter Heaton was the last person to see Jonnie on Saturday, January 22nd of this...
North Dakota State Fair – Nelly – “Must Be The Alcohol”
If Nelly writes a sequel song to his hit 'Ride Wit Me' will he sing "Must be the alcohol?" Just one week after Kid Rock's shocking disappointment at the North Dakota State Fair, disaster almost struck again. Regardless of who made the official "Let's cancel this show" decision a week ago last Friday, NDSF was reeling from the bad press already after dealing with 18,000 plus concert-goers' reactions when they heard the sudden announcement that the Kid Rock concert was canceled (due to fear of weather turning worse ). TMZ took great joy in doing what they do best, blowing things way out of proportion - the rest of the country was convinced Minot had experienced some kind of monstrous riot. Watching several videos from those that were in the crowd, there were some that were out of control - throwing cups of beer onto the stage, foul language being shouted out everywhere, and emotions definitely were tested. Nothing close to anything out of control though.
Bisman Dog Rescue Saves Nearly 40 Dogs From The Streets Of Texas
You might not know this, but there's an animal rescue in Bismarck-Mandan that's reach crosses state lines. Their mission is to help all dogs, not just the ones in our state. The dogs were picked up from the streets of Texas and driven 24 hours to Miles of Love Dog Rescue in Bismarck. There were 34 dogs in total; They came all the way from South of the San Antonio area, near the Mexican border.
North Dakotans: 8 Things NOT To Buy When Back-To-School Shopping
Every year we get the lists. We spend a bunch of money buying our kids school supplies, but what do they really need? Or.. what is it they don't need?. I've thought back to my school experiences, and compiled a list of things that you can probably skip when you go back-to-school shopping.
UPDATE- Origins of 150 North Dakota City Names. VOLUME IV
Watford City, Mandaree, Arnegard, Wishek, and some place called Tobacco Gardens. More interesting insights into North Dakota cities!. In this extended series, I want to share with you the origins of city names across North Dakota as best reported by esteemed Washburn history fanatic Mary Ann Barnes Williams. If you want to check-out the book out yourself it seems to be in circulation or at least available for visitation at the North Dakota State Library.
The Most Popular Trashy Beer In North Dakota (POLL-VOTE)
I came across an article recently on "the most popular trashy beers in America." I instantly had the brand in mind for North Dakota. Hands down, no debate. I was rather shocked when I got down to North Dakota, and found out the brand I was thinking wasn't number one. I was amazed to be honest.
Instructional Transparency On ‘Critical Race Theory Proposed’ For ND Schools
The North Dakota Department of Public Instruction (NDDPI) has scheduled a public hearing at the State Capitol on Thursday, Sept. 8th at 9:30am to address proposed changes to the ND Admin Codes 67-16 and 67-19 and the creation of 67-32 according to The Bismarck Tribune. AmericanExperiment.org indicates the changes would...
Hey North Dakota! Is It That Time Of Year? #BackToSchool
How can this be happening! Just a week ago we were debating again on our fifth or maybe more like 7th tent! Yes - We are the Crazy Aunt & Uncle that feels each nephew and niece is deserving of their own tent when on an adventure with us! #Goals.
