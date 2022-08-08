ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
thecentersquare.com

Texas governor, NYC mayor continue fight over illegal immigration

(The Center Square) – New York City Mayor Eric Adams again criticized Texas Gov. Greg Abbott for illegal immigrants bused from the border to the Big Apple. Adams said a bus of roughly 40 people arriving at the Port Authority in New York City on Sunday was “horrific.” Fourteen got off the bus at the stop.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
State
New Mexico State
State
Arizona State
State
Tennessee State
The Independent

Border Patrol threw away ‘hundreds’ of Sikh migrants’ turbans and told them they could ‘starve’: report

The mistreatment of Sikh migrants at the US-Mexico border is reportedly much more widespread than previously thought.US Customs and Border Patrol agents in multiple sectors have allegedly thrown hundreds of sacred turbans belonging to Sikh border-crossers in the trash, and denied migrants religiously mandated vegetarian meals, instead consigning them to eat apple juice and crackers or telling them they could “starve,” according to an investigation from the Arizona Luminaria, citing unnamed border aid workers familiar with the mistreatment.“One Sikh man, when I handed him a turban to cover his hair started crying and kissed the fabric,” one individual told...
IMMIGRATION
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

A Little Girl Was Found Bound In An Abandoned Building And No One Knows Who She Is

Building St. Louis Jane Doe Found - 5635 Clemens AvenuePeas In Their Pods. Authorities are asking for help in solving a 39-year-old murder case. It was a cold day in St. Louis on February 28, 1983. Two men looking for scrap metal went into the basement of an abandoned building at 5635 Clemens Avenue. As one man flicked a lighter, they saw something, reports KSDK. This vision would stay in their minds for the rest of their lives.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Illegal Immigrants#Shipping#El Salvador#Germans#Ga#Lsu Fan Baton Rouge
The Guardian

Trump and Republicans’ terrible, no good, very bad week is about to get worse

This is a bad week for Donald Trump and the Republican party. Already, the 45th president suffered twin humiliations and a third one looms. On Monday, the FBI enforced a search warrant at Mar-a-Lago, the center of his universe. One day later, a federal appeals court upheld the right of a House committee to his tax returns. Trump is also slated to appear on Wednesday at a court-ordered deposition conducted by New York’s attorney general.
POTUS
Dayana Sabatin

States Sending Out Stimulus Checks In August

Last week we learned that lawmakers are struggling to reach agreements on stimulus checks. For example, the governor of Massachusetts planned to send out a $250 tax rebate check, but it collapsed. However, locals are still supposedly going to be receiving some form of a payout.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
The Conversation U.S.

Crossing the US-Mexico border is deadlier than ever for migrants – here's why

The June 2022 deaths of 53 people, victims of heat stroke, in the back of a tractor-trailer in San Antonio, Texas, show the dangers of crossing the U.S. southern border without authorization. All of the dead came from Mexico, Guatemala and Honduras – the three most common origin countries of migrants encountered by the Border Patrol in 2021 and so far in 2022. Such fatalities result from two intersecting phenomena. One is the massive growth in the federal government’s policing system in the U.S.-Mexico borderlands since the mid-1990s. The other is the strong and profoundly unequal ties between the United States...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Washington Examiner

ACLU wants US border officials to stop helping Abbott remove illegal immigrants

The nation’s largest civil rights organization is pressuring the Biden administration to bar federal law enforcement at the southern border from working with Texas troopers as the state attempts to return illegal immigrants to Mexico. The American Civil Liberties Union on Monday told the Department of Homeland Security it...
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy