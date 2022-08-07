CAMP POINT, Ill. — Hundreds of residents have turned out to view the lifetime of international artistic achievements of one Adams County artist. Shelly Rasche of Camp Point has produced thousands of designs over her 38 year career found on store shelves across the nation and around the world. Now all her creative talents are on display as part of a celebration of her achievements at Windsong Acres, located outside of Camp Point.

CAMP POINT, IL ・ 8 HOURS AGO