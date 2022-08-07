Read full article on original website
muddyrivernews.com
Local Salvation Army lends hand to flood-damaged communities in St. Louis
QUINCY — The Salvation Army Quincy Area Command’s Emergency Disaster Team not only serves the. counties of Adams, Pike and Brown in Illinois and Marion, Ralls, Lewis, Shelby and Monroe in Missouri, but the organization also helps families in neighboring communities impacted by natural disasters. Emergency disaster coordinator...
muddyrivernews.com
DAILY MUDDY: Crazy times in a river town
Ashley Conrad talks about her dissatisfaction with our national leaders and how we might be nearing the zombie apocalypse. She then chats with Bob Gough about how if we want Quincy to be a real river town, we need to fix a few things. The Liquor Booth, Utopia, Harvey’s, The...
muddyrivernews.com
Windsong Acres wraps up celebration of artist’s work
CAMP POINT, Ill. — Hundreds of residents have turned out to view the lifetime of international artistic achievements of one Adams County artist. Shelly Rasche of Camp Point has produced thousands of designs over her 38 year career found on store shelves across the nation and around the world. Now all her creative talents are on display as part of a celebration of her achievements at Windsong Acres, located outside of Camp Point.
tspr.org
West Prairie to add school resource officer
The school district and the McDonough County Sheriff’s Department are finalizing an agreement for the position. Superintendent Guy Gradert said the SRO will work with the school psychologist and the district’s three social workers to ensure a safe, healthy environment. “When kids feel secure and they don’t have...
Big Blue House in Hannibal Built Before Lincoln Became President
Despite popular belief, I was NOT around when Abraham Lincoln became President of the United States. However, there is one home in Hannibal that predates Abe taking the Oath of Office. It's a big blue house on Center Street and it was built before President Lincoln was President Lincoln. I...
muddyrivernews.com
Ulmus Academy has a home
QUINCY — The leadership of the Ulmus Academy has signed a three-year lease to open at a site where thousands of children spent their formative years in elementary school. The Academy agreed to a three-year lease with Rupp Enterprises LLC for the northeast wing of the former Adams Elementary School building at 2001 Jefferson. They will be utilizing ten classrooms to start, with some will be converted to science and math labs, administrative offices, and a cafeteria area.
muddyrivernews.com
Real estate transfers in Pike County from July 25-29, 2022
Muddy River News transaction information is obtained from Illinois Real Estate Transfer Declaration forms accompanying recorded documents. Dates provided may differ from actual transaction or recording dates. Further details may be obtained from the PTAX form or recorded documents. Patrick Eston of Barry sold a residence at 639 E. Washington...
muddyrivernews.com
Palmyra’s Flower City Park to be site of Ethan’s Rodeo Aug. 19-20
PALMYRA, Mo. — Ethan’s Rodeo will be held Aug. 19-20 at Flower City Park in Palmyra. Ethan’s Rodeo is named in memory of Ethan Weiman, a young cowboy who fought neuroblastoma, a childhood cancer responsible for 15% of all childhood cancer deaths, from 2007-09. Ethan’s family and friends continue the fight by presenting Ethan’s Rodeo to fund ongoing research of this terrible disease.
muddyrivernews.com
Boaters offer help, Park Board offers feedback on what it wants to see to keep Art Keller Marina open
QUINCY — Some Quincy Park Board commissioners bristled after board president John Frankenhoff told local media outlets after the Aug. 1 planning session that keeping the Art Keller Marina open after 2023 wasn’t likely “unless something drastic happens.”. However, Frankenhoff’s comment may have unintentionally lit a fire...
muddyrivernews.com
QPD Blotter for Aug. 9, 2022
Joshua D Chaplin (36) 133 S 4th for No Valid Drivers License at 3rd & Kentucky NTA 122. Ryan J Waters, 36, 2206 Chestnut Ave, Domestic Battery, Interfering with the reporting of Domestic Violence and Unlawful Restraint at 2206 Chestnut St. Lodged 168. Stephanie L Carter, 33, 2717 Oak St,...
khqa.com
Two women accused of burglary, theft
PITTSFIELD, Ill. (KHQA) — Two Illinois women are behind bars facing multiple charges including theft and burglary. On July 31, 2022, the Pike County Sheriff’s Department began investigating a burglary that took place at a home located along the Perry Fishhook Blacktop. So far two women have been...
muddyrivernews.com
Golden Bridges finds new home
QUINCY — Golden Bridges, Inc., has moved into Suite 7 at QuincyWorx. After nine years of operating from their homes and their vans, Golden Bridges employees now will have a space where to hold staff meetings, staff trainings and work together in the same office. In a press release,...
muddyrivernews.com
New 10-foot tall stainless steel sculpture installed on Hannibal’s riverfront
HANNIBAL, Mo. — Hannibal’s second public art sculpture recently was installed in a partnership with the Hannibal Arts Council and Hannibal Parks and Recreation as part of the Sculpture on the Move program. The sculpture, titled Liberté, was installed on a base on Hannibal’s newly redeveloped riverfront.
muddyrivernews.com
Rather than risk losing airline service, City Council opts for single-engine aircraft from Southern Airways Express
QUINCY — Quincy Mayor Mike Troup didn’t want to see the city lose having twin-engine airplanes provide service to Quincy Regional Airport. However, he thought it was better than the alternative. “If we reject both (airline proposals) and go out for more bids, it’s a slim likelihood that...
muddyrivernews.com
Discover what goes on in nature with Friday night hike through Sodalis Nature Preserve
HANNIBAL, Mo. — The ‘Evening Exploration’ night hike through Sodalis Nature Preserve will start at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12. Hannibal Parks and Recreation interpreter guide Gale Rublee will lead the night hike. “Using our senses, we’ll explore the Sodalis’s seasonal sights, sounds, smells and feel of...
newschannel20.com
Illinois sandwich shop menu causing controversy
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — One of the newest businesses in Quincy, Psycho-Riffic Sandwich Shop, has come under fire on social media because of its menu. The controversy is something the owner says was never his intent. Local resident Ashlea Goerlich shared her feelings in a Facebook post about the...
ktvo.com
3 northeast Missouri teens injured in Tuesday night rollover crash
SHELBY COUNTY, Mo. — Three northeast Missouri teens were injured in a Tuesday night rollover crash in Shelby County. It happened just before 10 p.m. on Highway 36, one-quarter mile east of Clarence, Mo. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, a 16-year-old boy from Shelbina was...
muddyrivernews.com
Hannibal man sentenced to more than five years in prison on gun charge
ST. LOUIS – U.S. District Judge Stephen R. Clark on Monday sentenced a man from Hannibal. who was caught with stolen firearms to five years and three months in prison. The Hannibal Police Department and the Ralls County Sheriff’s Office were investigating the theft of firearms when they located Ronald Allen on Dec. 24, 2020 in a home in Hannibal. Officers found three stolen semi-automatic pistols, drug paraphernalia, prescription pains and marijuana, according to Allen’s plea agreement.
muddyrivernews.com
County Board…in open session…votes to give Circuit Clerk a raise; Board to undergo more Open Meetings Act training
QUINCY — The Adams County Board narrowly voted to give the Circuit Clerk a more than $6,000 raise on a split vote. The discussion on the vote centered around giving the raise during middle of Circuit Clerk Lori Geschwandner’s term. By statute, most raises for officeholders are allowed to be voted on to go into effect at the beginning of a term.
muddyrivernews.com
City to spend $4.43 million to elevate, repair barge dock wall; Mayor ‘doesn’t understand rationale’ for Park District’s intention to close the marina in 2024
QUINCY — The Quincy City Council voted Monday night to accept the low bid of $4.43 million from County Contractors of Quincy to elevate and repair the city’s barge dock wall and grade the land adjacent to the dock. The barge dock, located on the Mississippi River at...
