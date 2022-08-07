ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quincy, IL

Comments / 1

Related
muddyrivernews.com

Local Salvation Army lends hand to flood-damaged communities in St. Louis

QUINCY — The Salvation Army Quincy Area Command’s Emergency Disaster Team not only serves the. counties of Adams, Pike and Brown in Illinois and Marion, Ralls, Lewis, Shelby and Monroe in Missouri, but the organization also helps families in neighboring communities impacted by natural disasters. Emergency disaster coordinator...
QUINCY, IL
muddyrivernews.com

DAILY MUDDY: Crazy times in a river town

Ashley Conrad talks about her dissatisfaction with our national leaders and how we might be nearing the zombie apocalypse. She then chats with Bob Gough about how if we want Quincy to be a real river town, we need to fix a few things. The Liquor Booth, Utopia, Harvey’s, The...
QUINCY, IL
muddyrivernews.com

Windsong Acres wraps up celebration of artist’s work

CAMP POINT, Ill. — Hundreds of residents have turned out to view the lifetime of international artistic achievements of one Adams County artist. Shelly Rasche of Camp Point has produced thousands of designs over her 38 year career found on store shelves across the nation and around the world. Now all her creative talents are on display as part of a celebration of her achievements at Windsong Acres, located outside of Camp Point.
CAMP POINT, IL
tspr.org

West Prairie to add school resource officer

The school district and the McDonough County Sheriff’s Department are finalizing an agreement for the position. Superintendent Guy Gradert said the SRO will work with the school psychologist and the district’s three social workers to ensure a safe, healthy environment. “When kids feel secure and they don’t have...
MCDONOUGH COUNTY, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Society
Quincy, IL
Society
City
Quincy, IL
State
Missouri State
1070 KHMO-AM

Big Blue House in Hannibal Built Before Lincoln Became President

Despite popular belief, I was NOT around when Abraham Lincoln became President of the United States. However, there is one home in Hannibal that predates Abe taking the Oath of Office. It's a big blue house on Center Street and it was built before President Lincoln was President Lincoln. I...
muddyrivernews.com

Ulmus Academy has a home

QUINCY — The leadership of the Ulmus Academy has signed a three-year lease to open at a site where thousands of children spent their formative years in elementary school. The Academy agreed to a three-year lease with Rupp Enterprises LLC for the northeast wing of the former Adams Elementary School building at 2001 Jefferson. They will be utilizing ten classrooms to start, with some will be converted to science and math labs, administrative offices, and a cafeteria area.
QUINCY, IL
muddyrivernews.com

Real estate transfers in Pike County from July 25-29, 2022

Muddy River News transaction information is obtained from Illinois Real Estate Transfer Declaration forms accompanying recorded documents. Dates provided may differ from actual transaction or recording dates. Further details may be obtained from the PTAX form or recorded documents. Patrick Eston of Barry sold a residence at 639 E. Washington...
PIKE COUNTY, IL
muddyrivernews.com

Palmyra’s Flower City Park to be site of Ethan’s Rodeo Aug. 19-20

PALMYRA, Mo. — Ethan’s Rodeo will be held Aug. 19-20 at Flower City Park in Palmyra. Ethan’s Rodeo is named in memory of Ethan Weiman, a young cowboy who fought neuroblastoma, a childhood cancer responsible for 15% of all childhood cancer deaths, from 2007-09. Ethan’s family and friends continue the fight by presenting Ethan’s Rodeo to fund ongoing research of this terrible disease.
PALMYRA, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lemonade Stand#Signage#The Stand#Charity#The Salvation Army Quincy#Salvation Army#Hardy
muddyrivernews.com

QPD Blotter for Aug. 9, 2022

Joshua D Chaplin (36) 133 S 4th for No Valid Drivers License at 3rd & Kentucky NTA 122. Ryan J Waters, 36, 2206 Chestnut Ave, Domestic Battery, Interfering with the reporting of Domestic Violence and Unlawful Restraint at 2206 Chestnut St. Lodged 168. Stephanie L Carter, 33, 2717 Oak St,...
QUINCY, IL
khqa.com

Two women accused of burglary, theft

PITTSFIELD, Ill. (KHQA) — Two Illinois women are behind bars facing multiple charges including theft and burglary. On July 31, 2022, the Pike County Sheriff’s Department began investigating a burglary that took place at a home located along the Perry Fishhook Blacktop. So far two women have been...
BARRY, IL
muddyrivernews.com

Golden Bridges finds new home

QUINCY — Golden Bridges, Inc., has moved into Suite 7 at QuincyWorx. After nine years of operating from their homes and their vans, Golden Bridges employees now will have a space where to hold staff meetings, staff trainings and work together in the same office. In a press release,...
QUINCY, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
newschannel20.com

Illinois sandwich shop menu causing controversy

QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — One of the newest businesses in Quincy, Psycho-Riffic Sandwich Shop, has come under fire on social media because of its menu. The controversy is something the owner says was never his intent. Local resident Ashlea Goerlich shared her feelings in a Facebook post about the...
QUINCY, IL
ktvo.com

3 northeast Missouri teens injured in Tuesday night rollover crash

SHELBY COUNTY, Mo. — Three northeast Missouri teens were injured in a Tuesday night rollover crash in Shelby County. It happened just before 10 p.m. on Highway 36, one-quarter mile east of Clarence, Mo. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, a 16-year-old boy from Shelbina was...
SHELBY COUNTY, MO
muddyrivernews.com

Hannibal man sentenced to more than five years in prison on gun charge

ST. LOUIS – U.S. District Judge Stephen R. Clark on Monday sentenced a man from Hannibal. who was caught with stolen firearms to five years and three months in prison. The Hannibal Police Department and the Ralls County Sheriff’s Office were investigating the theft of firearms when they located Ronald Allen on Dec. 24, 2020 in a home in Hannibal. Officers found three stolen semi-automatic pistols, drug paraphernalia, prescription pains and marijuana, according to Allen’s plea agreement.
HANNIBAL, MO
muddyrivernews.com

County Board…in open session…votes to give Circuit Clerk a raise; Board to undergo more Open Meetings Act training

QUINCY — The Adams County Board narrowly voted to give the Circuit Clerk a more than $6,000 raise on a split vote. The discussion on the vote centered around giving the raise during middle of Circuit Clerk Lori Geschwandner’s term. By statute, most raises for officeholders are allowed to be voted on to go into effect at the beginning of a term.
ADAMS COUNTY, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy