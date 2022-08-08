Read full article on original website
no nicknames
1d ago
Yes a very sad situation. The he kids no doubt listen to rap songs that ate inundated with the n word. Hypocrisy is alive and well.
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
58-Year-Old Dad Sleeping in His Basement in Attempt to Pay Off Kids $273,000 Student Loan DebtSharee B.Boston, MA
Boston apartments available starting at $736 a month at new affordable complexBeth TorresBoston, MA
Businessman Accused of Intimidating Employees Faces Tax Fraud ChargesTaxBuzzMedford, MA
Cute Critters & Safety Tips at 2-Day "Back to School Fun" Family EventDianna CarneySaugus, MA
Local Camera Club Announces New Gallery & Welcomes the Public to JoinDianna CarneyDuxbury, MA
Related
thequincysun.com
Pulitzer-Prize Winning Author David McCullough Passes Away At Age 89
David McCullough, an American author and two-time winner of the Pulitzer Prize, passed away Sunday at his home in Hingham. He was 89. Mr. McCullough received the Pulitzer Prize for his books “Truman” and “John Adams.” His biography on Adams, the second president of the United States, was adapted into a HBO television miniseries and also sparked a resurgence in the popularity of the Adams family in Quincy.
Native Americans urge boycott of ‘tone deaf’ Pilgrim museum
PLYMOUTH, Mass. (AP) — Native Americans in Massachusetts are calling for a boycott of a popular living history museum featuring Colonial reenactors portraying life in Plymouth, the famous English settlement founded by the Pilgrims who arrived on the Mayflower. Members of the state’s Wampanoag community and their supporters say...
David McCullough, Pulitzer-winning historian, dies at 89
NEW YORK (AP) — David McCullough, the Pulitzer Prize-winning author whose lovingly crafted narratives on subjects ranging from the Brooklyn Bridge to Presidents John Adams and Harry Truman made him among the most popular and influential historians of his time, has died. He was 89. McCullough died Sunday in...
A Master Class From David McCullough, America's Emeritus History Professor
America's greatest historian knew that stories mattered, people mattered and, most important, context mattered.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boston Public Schools working to fill 1,000+ openings before start of the school year
BOSTON — With just one month until the first day of school, it’s crunch time to try to fill more than a thousand job openings at Boston Public Schools. “We are actively working with our recruitment team,” said Drew Echelson, acting superintendent for Boston Public Schools. He...
wgbh.org
New diversity officers struggle to make an impact in Massachusetts cities and towns
After the murder of George Floyd in 2020, cities across Massachusetts scrambled to hire diversity, equity and inclusion officers, who are typically tasked with advising officials on how to create a fair community for residents of all races and backgrounds. But across the commonwealth, the people in these new positions are struggling to make significant changes and finding a lack of support from other city or town leaders.
Neo-Nazi Protesters Break-Up Story Time Event In Boston, Organizer Says
The organizer of a story-time reading series in Boston said she had to cancel Sunday's planned event after Neo-Nazis protested outside. Patty Bourrée, who hosts a biweekly Drag Queen Story Hour at the Seaport, decided it wasn't safe as many members of NSC-131 stood outside of The Paseo holding derogatory signs that denounced the event, reports said. A phalanx of Boston police officers stood in between them and the doors of the building, photos shows.
WPFO
Bachelorette parties are 'destroying' LGBT 'safe spaces,' researchers claim
BOSTON (TND) — A pair of researchers are targeting straight, largely white women for allegedly invading LGBT "safe spaces" during bachelorette parties in a phenomenon labeled "hetrification." “Hetrification" is apparently a combination of the terms "heterosexual" and "gentrification." In an op-ed for the Boston Globe, researchers Vincent Jones II...
RELATED PEOPLE
baystatebanner.com
Remembering, Calvin Grimes one of Roxbury’s 100 black business men
Calvin Grimes, a long-time Bostonian and business man’s family and many friends would like to invite you an event to remember him. Calvin, lovenly known as Kern joined his father working in the Grimes Oil family business. He attended business school and learned everything he could about the oil business. In 1969 Grimes Oil became incorporated. Kern became the President/CEO of the family business, which expanded under his tutelage. In 1979, Grimes Oil gained national recognition as being the 9th Black owned business in country.
What are we going to do about all the Nazis?
Serious question.. I think we're all seeing the coverage of neo-Nazi groups demonstrating in and around Boston, whether over Storrow Drive, at hospitals, St. Patricks, and recently at Drag Queen Story Hours. Last night, they won - they successfully used intimidation to get an event cancelled. [https://www.bostonglobe.com/2022/08/08/metro/neo-nazi-demonstration-seaport-prompts-cancellation-drag-queen-story-hour/?p1=HP\_Feed\_ContentQuery&p1=HP\_Feed\_ContentQuery](https://www.bostonglobe.com/2022/08/08/metro/neo-nazi-demonstration-seaport-prompts-cancellation-drag-queen-story-hour/?p1=HP_Feed_ContentQuery&p1=HP_Feed_ContentQuery) Are they winning? In Boston? I'm not nearly eloquent enough to put my feelings about this into words. I'm enraged. When Nazis show up, especially here in our city, they should be the ones who are intimidated. I don't mean physically threatened, I mean morally and spiritually overwhelmed. I remember when Super Happy Fun America (and company) had their freedom rally to support Trump, and a hundred or so right-wing extremists timidly gathered behind barricades with 2-3x as many police as there were extremists. And they were surrounded by counter-protestors in a ratio of at least ten-to-on (twenty-to-one? more?). I read afterward that people close to the right-wing megaphones and hundreds of feet away from the counter-protestors still struggled to hear what the fascist leaders were saying because the noise from Boston's real citizens was deafening them. Now literal neo-Nazi extremist actions are popping up left and right in our city like flash mobs and I don't know what to do about it. Any ideas? Good list-servs/groups/Discords whatever organizing counter-protests? I would have been at the Seaport yesterday counter-protesting but I keep reading about these Nazi gatherings after they happen. I'm a middle aged white professional dude, and I'm a little ashamed that it takes literal f\_\_\_ing Nazis walking around brazenly to realize that I need to do more. Getting mad about Nazis on the internet isn't enough, voting responsibly isn't enough, putting up a BLM sign isn't enough, being queer and Jewish isn't enough, donating money isn't enough, liking or disliking things on the internet isn't enough. I want to show up in person. Maybe there's nothing we can do but yell or shame, but that's not nothing. I think it's necessary. I know there are already people doing this work (but not enough). Any suggestions? **Edits/Updates:** Thanks for everyone who pitched in with suggestions. Here are a couple of the suggestions that seemed the most practical to me (apologies if I missed some): * [http://fashalertma.info/signup](http://fashalertma.info/signup;) was recommended by a few folks. I signed up. Not sure how well it works. Appears to be linked to this twitter [https://twitter.com/waltham\_s](https://twitter.com/waltham_s) * These neo-Nazi groups seem to be consistent about showing up to Drag Queen Story Hour (DQSH). So I plan to be consistent about showing up, too, to support DQSH. Unless someone from DQSH tells us that they would prefer otherwise. I don't think anyone should doubt which "side" our community is on, and we should have the numbers prove that. **I can't find much info online -** it's a national group, there's a facebook, a website that doesn't actually list events.. The best I've found are listings in various third party calenders. The next event appears to be August 21, Boston Seaport, 2-3 pm, [https://www.bostonseaport.xyz/event/drag-queen-story-hour/all/](https://www.bostonseaport.xyz/event/drag-queen-story-hour/all/)from pangolinx.
New Bedford Teacher Publishes Her First Children’s Book
A New Bedford teacher has realized a dream: She's about to publish a children's book. Jessica Silva, a kindergarten teacher at Carney Academy, has always wanted to publish her own book but also felt like actually sitting down to write in the hope someone would want to publish her work would be way out of her comfort zone.
The Falcoholic
Arthur Blank inspires the next generation of leaders through Babson College’s Center for Entrepreneurship
Arthur Blank is best known latey for his role as the owner of the Atlanta Falcons and Atlanta United. But his illustrious career at Home Depot demonstrates his entrepreneurial spirit. Blank, through a $50 million gift, established the Arthur M. Blank School for Entrepreneurial Leadership at Babson College, his alma...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Campaign urges peaceful coexistence with coyotes in Massachusetts
BOSTON - The MSPCA is launching a new campaign to encourage people to live safely alongside coyotes.There have been several recent sightings in neighborhoods, and experts say the animals aren't going away so it's important to learn how to coexist with them.They're reminding residents not to leave food out. If you get close to a coyote, wave your arms and make loud noises to scare them off. According to the MSPCA, there have been 25 coyote attacks on humans in the last 25 years. Two people were bit by a coyote in Swampscott earlier this summer. "Having this many coyotes in such populated areas is relatively new in our state-but they're here and they're not going anywhere," MSPCA advocacy specialist Elizabeth Magner said. "We have to coexist and modify our behaviors. If we do then we will be safe-and the coyotes will be, too."
labroots.com
Mandated Masking & Vaccination Gets a University Back to 'Normal'
Students at Boston University were told to get vaccinated and wear masks on campus. That has allowed people to attend classes as usual, and without spreading SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. The findings have been reported in JAMA Network Open. "Going back to full-occupancy, in-person teaching at Boston University did not lead to SARS-CoV-2 transmission in-class," said corresponding study author John Connor, Ph.D., associate professor of microbiology at the Boston University School of Medicine.
wgbh.org
Elderly residents suffer ‘intolerable’ heat in Everett public housing
Elderly residents suffer ‘intolerable’ heat in Everett public housing. Everett resident Elliott Vazquez sat in front of a City Council meeting on Monday and recounted the horror of living in the current heat in his building. He lives in Glendale Towers, a 12-story public housing complex that was built more than half a century ago and houses many elderly and disabled people. According to Vazquez, the building holds in the heat.
wgbh.org
In heated debate, Democratic candidates for Massachusetts auditor challenge each other's experience
The first televised debate in the Democratic Massachusetts state auditor primary got heated at times as the candidates sought to hold each other accountable for their respective voting histories and to differentiate their experience. Also known as the state’s chief accountability officer, the auditor is tasked with analyzing and investigating...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Cambridge Chef Erin Miller crowned the first ever Queen of American Seafood
Miller came in first place in the 2022 Great American Seafood Cook-Off in New Orleans. In New Orleans, a Cambridge chef showed a legendary seafood city what Massachusetts seafood is really about. Chef Erin Miller, the culinary mind behind restaurant Urban Hearth in Cambridge, was crowned the first-ever 2022 Queen...
country1025.com
It’s The North End Feast This Weekend!
The North End of Boston is always so vibrant. But when the summer festivals kick in, Boston gets electric! This weekend, the North End hosts it’s 108th annual Feast of Saint Agripina. This is a weekend chock full of food, music, culture and tradition. According to the North End...
Bristol Press
Maine defeats Massachusetts to advance to New England Regional championship game
Maine representative Bangor East Little League continued their New England Regional success Monday as they eased past Massachusetts representative Middleboro Little League to claim their second win of the tournament and advance to the championship game. Massachusetts and New Hampshire will play Wednesday at 1 p.m. to decide who will...
Mayor Michelle Wu is looking to boost mayoral pay and salaries of other top Boston officials
BOSTON — Boston Mayor Michelle Wu has sent a letter to Boston’s City Council aimed at “amending” the salaries of top city officials, including the mayor, and city councilors, resulting in major hikes in pay for those city leaders and others. If approved, the salary for...
Comments / 8