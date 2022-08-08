ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milton, MA

1d ago

Yes a very sad situation. The he kids no doubt listen to rap songs that ate inundated with the n word. Hypocrisy is alive and well.

Pulitzer-Prize Winning Author David McCullough Passes Away At Age 89

David McCullough, an American author and two-time winner of the Pulitzer Prize, passed away Sunday at his home in Hingham. He was 89. Mr. McCullough received the Pulitzer Prize for his books “Truman” and “John Adams.” His biography on Adams, the second president of the United States, was adapted into a HBO television miniseries and also sparked a resurgence in the popularity of the Adams family in Quincy.
New diversity officers struggle to make an impact in Massachusetts cities and towns

After the murder of George Floyd in 2020, cities across Massachusetts scrambled to hire diversity, equity and inclusion officers, who are typically tasked with advising officials on how to create a fair community for residents of all races and backgrounds. But across the commonwealth, the people in these new positions are struggling to make significant changes and finding a lack of support from other city or town leaders.
Neo-Nazi Protesters Break-Up Story Time Event In Boston, Organizer Says

The organizer of a story-time reading series in Boston said she had to cancel Sunday's planned event after Neo-Nazis protested outside. Patty Bourrée, who hosts a biweekly Drag Queen Story Hour at the Seaport, decided it wasn't safe as many members of NSC-131 stood outside of The Paseo holding derogatory signs that denounced the event, reports said. A phalanx of Boston police officers stood in between them and the doors of the building, photos shows.
Bachelorette parties are 'destroying' LGBT 'safe spaces,' researchers claim

BOSTON (TND) — A pair of researchers are targeting straight, largely white women for allegedly invading LGBT "safe spaces" during bachelorette parties in a phenomenon labeled "hetrification." “Hetrification" is apparently a combination of the terms "heterosexual" and "gentrification." In an op-ed for the Boston Globe, researchers Vincent Jones II...
Remembering, Calvin Grimes one of Roxbury’s 100 black business men

Calvin Grimes, a long-time Bostonian and business man’s family and many friends would like to invite you an event to remember him. Calvin, lovenly known as Kern joined his father working in the Grimes Oil family business. He attended business school and learned everything he could about the oil business. In 1969 Grimes Oil became incorporated. Kern became the President/CEO of the family business, which expanded under his tutelage. In 1979, Grimes Oil gained national recognition as being the 9th Black owned business in country.
What are we going to do about all the Nazis?

Serious question.. I think we're all seeing the coverage of neo-Nazi groups demonstrating in and around Boston, whether over Storrow Drive, at hospitals, St. Patricks, and recently at Drag Queen Story Hours. Last night, they won - they successfully used intimidation to get an event cancelled. [https://www.bostonglobe.com/2022/08/08/metro/neo-nazi-demonstration-seaport-prompts-cancellation-drag-queen-story-hour/?p1=HP\_Feed\_ContentQuery&p1=HP\_Feed\_ContentQuery](https://www.bostonglobe.com/2022/08/08/metro/neo-nazi-demonstration-seaport-prompts-cancellation-drag-queen-story-hour/?p1=HP_Feed_ContentQuery&p1=HP_Feed_ContentQuery) Are they winning? In Boston? I'm not nearly eloquent enough to put my feelings about this into words. I'm enraged. When Nazis show up, especially here in our city, they should be the ones who are intimidated. I don't mean physically threatened, I mean morally and spiritually overwhelmed. I remember when Super Happy Fun America (and company) had their freedom rally to support Trump, and a hundred or so right-wing extremists timidly gathered behind barricades with 2-3x as many police as there were extremists. And they were surrounded by counter-protestors in a ratio of at least ten-to-on (twenty-to-one? more?). I read afterward that people close to the right-wing megaphones and hundreds of feet away from the counter-protestors still struggled to hear what the fascist leaders were saying because the noise from Boston's real citizens was deafening them. Now literal neo-Nazi extremist actions are popping up left and right in our city like flash mobs and I don't know what to do about it. Any ideas? Good list-servs/groups/Discords whatever organizing counter-protests? I would have been at the Seaport yesterday counter-protesting but I keep reading about these Nazi gatherings after they happen. I'm a middle aged white professional dude, and I'm a little ashamed that it takes literal f\_\_\_ing Nazis walking around brazenly to realize that I need to do more. Getting mad about Nazis on the internet isn't enough, voting responsibly isn't enough, putting up a BLM sign isn't enough, being queer and Jewish isn't enough, donating money isn't enough, liking or disliking things on the internet isn't enough. I want to show up in person. Maybe there's nothing we can do but yell or shame, but that's not nothing. I think it's necessary. I know there are already people doing this work (but not enough). Any suggestions? **Edits/Updates:** Thanks for everyone who pitched in with suggestions. Here are a couple of the suggestions that seemed the most practical to me (apologies if I missed some): * [http://fashalertma.info/signup](http://fashalertma.info/signup;) was recommended by a few folks. I signed up. Not sure how well it works. Appears to be linked to this twitter [https://twitter.com/waltham\_s](https://twitter.com/waltham_s) * These neo-Nazi groups seem to be consistent about showing up to Drag Queen Story Hour (DQSH). So I plan to be consistent about showing up, too, to support DQSH. Unless someone from DQSH tells us that they would prefer otherwise. I don't think anyone should doubt which "side" our community is on, and we should have the numbers prove that. **I can't find much info online -** it's a national group, there's a facebook, a website that doesn't actually list events.. The best I've found are listings in various third party calenders. The next event appears to be August 21, Boston Seaport, 2-3 pm, [https://www.bostonseaport.xyz/event/drag-queen-story-hour/all/](https://www.bostonseaport.xyz/event/drag-queen-story-hour/all/)from pangolinx.
New Bedford Teacher Publishes Her First Children’s Book

A New Bedford teacher has realized a dream: She's about to publish a children's book. Jessica Silva, a kindergarten teacher at Carney Academy, has always wanted to publish her own book but also felt like actually sitting down to write in the hope someone would want to publish her work would be way out of her comfort zone.
Campaign urges peaceful coexistence with coyotes in Massachusetts

BOSTON - The MSPCA is launching a new campaign to encourage people to live safely alongside coyotes.There have been several recent sightings in neighborhoods, and experts say the animals aren't going away so it's important to learn how to coexist with them.They're reminding residents not to leave food out. If you get close to a coyote, wave your arms and make loud noises to scare them off. According to the MSPCA, there have been 25 coyote attacks on humans in the last 25 years. Two people were bit by a coyote in Swampscott earlier this summer. "Having this many coyotes in such populated areas is relatively new in our state-but they're here and they're not going anywhere," MSPCA advocacy specialist Elizabeth Magner said. "We have to coexist and modify our behaviors. If we do then we will be safe-and the coyotes will be, too."
Mandated Masking & Vaccination Gets a University Back to 'Normal'

Students at Boston University were told to get vaccinated and wear masks on campus. That has allowed people to attend classes as usual, and without spreading SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. The findings have been reported in JAMA Network Open. "Going back to full-occupancy, in-person teaching at Boston University did not lead to SARS-CoV-2 transmission in-class," said corresponding study author John Connor, Ph.D., associate professor of microbiology at the Boston University School of Medicine.
Elderly residents suffer ‘intolerable’ heat in Everett public housing

Elderly residents suffer ‘intolerable’ heat in Everett public housing. Everett resident Elliott Vazquez sat in front of a City Council meeting on Monday and recounted the horror of living in the current heat in his building. He lives in Glendale Towers, a 12-story public housing complex that was built more than half a century ago and houses many elderly and disabled people. According to Vazquez, the building holds in the heat.
It’s The North End Feast This Weekend!

The North End of Boston is always so vibrant. But when the summer festivals kick in, Boston gets electric! This weekend, the North End hosts it’s 108th annual Feast of Saint Agripina. This is a weekend chock full of food, music, culture and tradition. According to the North End...
