A State Program to Provide Children’s Hearing Aids for Uninsured Families Falls Short

Read full article on original website
Related
How much do nurses make? A breakdown of salaries by nursing career.
On the low end, nurses can make around $33,000 annually, but they can also make more than $200,000. Here's how much different nurses earn per year.
NFL・
Need Rental Assistance? Here Are Some Tools to Get Connected With Help
There was a lot of federal and state aid for emergency rental and mortgage assistance early on in the pandemic, when many Americans were struggling with sudden income loss and needed help with their monthly payments. While many of these programs are no longer applicable in 2022, there are still places you can go to seek help with rent if you find yourself unable to cope with soaring rents. Read on to learn more about the rental assistance programs available to you.
agingparents.com
What Will It Cost Aging Parents To Age In Place At Home?
You may know some aging folks who are staying in their own homes with caregivers helping as they lose independence. By far, most people want to stay in their own homes rather than go to a senior community. Maybe you’ve never calculated what that can cost. Medicare does not pay for home care, as it is considered “custodial” rather than “medical”.
It’s time to expose the secret drug scam at the heart of American health care
Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. A federal court recently exposed the rot at the heart of America's healthcare system. The case, filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, partly revolved around...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Stimulus Updates To Know for August 2022
In 2020 and 2021, American consumers and businesses alike were flooded with various forms of stimulus in an attempt to keep the economy stable during the worst of the coronavirus pandemic. Since then,...
REVEALED: Facebook turned over to cops the private chats between Nebraska mom and her 17-year-old daughter that outlined their plan to carry out at-home abortion and 'burn the evidence'
Facebook turned over chats between a Nebraska mom and her 17-year-old daughter discussing preparations for the teen's at-home abortion. Meta, the social media giant's parent company, turned over the direct messages as part of an investigation into the teen's illegal abortion, court documents show. The investigation was launched in April,...
'Permanent shock' to nursing homes? Facilities fail to replace workers who quit after COVID outbreaks
Many nursing homes lost more than half their nurses and aides last year. While nursing home jobs are plentiful, facilities are struggling to rebound.
Study: Minimum wage workers can't afford rent in 91 percent of US
The National Low Income Housing Coalition (NLIHC) recently published its annual report that showed the disparity between a minimum wage worker’s income and how much it costs to rent a one or two-bedroom home throughout the United States.
RELATED PEOPLE
Navy Times
Jewelry company to pay millions to military families to settle cheating allegations
A now-defunct national jewelry company has agreed to pay millions in refunds to settle allegations it cheated military families across the country with illegal financing and sales practices for overpriced jewelry, in a settlement announced by the Federal Trade Commission and 18 state attorneys general. Two of its stores were...
AOL Corp
'Almost useless': Patients, advocates critical of federal pace to unlock hospital prices
Since her brother died at 52 from colon cancer and her sister was diagnosed at 42, Lisa Gold has prioritized colonoscopies as part of her routine care. Gold, a Long Beach, California, filmmaker and screenwriter, paid $132 in 2018 and $190 in 2019 with her Anthem Blue Cross insurance plan covering the bulk of the costs. But for a December 2020 procedure, done by the same Cedars Sinai-affiliated doctor at the same outpatient facility, she was billed more than 17 times as much.
Perkins School partnership seeks more accessible voting
Perkins School for the Blind has partnered with a local election technology company to make it easier for visually-impaired voters to make their voices heard.What's happening: Boston-based Clear Ballot enlisted Perkins Access, the school's digital accessibility arm, to test its new ClearMark voting machines, which let disabled voters cast and review ballots without assistance.Why it matters: A quarter of voting-age Americans have a disability that can impact their mobility. The pandemic made voting more accessible with the expansion of mail-in ballots, but not as much has been done for disabled voters who want to cast ballots in person.What they're saying:...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Older, White and More Educated People Choose Medical Aid in Dying
Medical aid in dying is more likely to be a choice for older, wealthier, better-educated and white people living with cancer, according to study results published in the Journal of the American Geriatrics Society. Medical aid in dying (MAID), or use of medications to hasten death for people with incurable...
MedCity News
How one company is trying to make hearing care a mainstream benefit
Danny Aronson, co-founder and CEO of hearing health company Tuned, began to take action on his hearing about 10 years ago. He served in the Israeli army and like many veterans, has moderate hearing loss. And even though it is not severe, the effect of the loss can be huge,...
Phys.org
Teachers are critical to detecting and reporting child maltreatment
School closures during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic may have resulted in at least 5,500 fewer reports of endangered children, according to a new study showing teachers' essential role in the early detection and reporting of child maltreatment. Time spent in school and the resulting contact with teachers and...
KIDS・
U.S. Children Carry a Double Burden for Gun Violence and Policy Gaps | Opinion
The U.S. must act now to lift our policy failures from the shoulders of our youngest citizens.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
healthleadersmedia.com
Even After Infectious Outbreaks, Such as COVID-19, Nursing Home Staffing May Never be Fully Replaced
Decline is most notable among certified nursing assistants. — Infectious disease outbreak preparations in nursing homes should include emergency staffing plans, such as centralized "strike teams" that can be temporarily deployed to provide supplemental staffing, a recent study says. The study, Staffing Patterns in US Nursing Homes During COVID-19...
Comments / 0