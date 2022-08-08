Khloé Kardashian Is "Taking Her Time" Naming Her Son With Tristan Thompson, Source Says

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson recently announced that they are parents again.

A rep for Kardashian confirmed the happy news to People , explaining that the exes had welcomed a baby boy via surrogate.

A few days later, a source told People that Kardashian doesn't want to rush things when it comes to naming her new little bundle of joy.

"Khloé hasn't shared a name yet," they said. "She is taking her time with the name. She wants it to be just right."

Kardashian and Thompson, who are no longer together, also share daughter True, 4. The source said that, understandably, the Good American founder is overjoyed to welcome a new child to her family.

"Khloé is on cloud nine," they revealed. "Getting a sibling for True has been such a journey. She is very excited to be a mom again. She really wanted a baby boy."

Meanwhile, Kardashian is making sure to celebrate True as she becomes a big sister. She posted a photo of the little girl sitting next to a celebratory floral sculpture on Instagram . She captioned it, "My happy sweet girl" with a pink hearts emoji.

We learned last month that Kardashian and Thompson were expecting a baby via surrogate . At the time, a rep for the TV star said, "We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November. Khloé is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing. We'd like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloé can focus on her family."

Kardashian and Thompson have shared a rocky on-off relationship throughout the years, as he was embroiled in cheating scandal after cheating scandal. While they were trying to make it work as late as last fall, when Thompson fathered a child with another woman while he was still with Kardashian, that was reportedly the last straw for her. They are now done-done.

