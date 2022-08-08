Read full article on original website
Todd Bowles sounds off on Tom Brady’s early chemistry with a promising Buccaneers WR
Through the early days of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ training camp schedule, Tom Brady has spent plenty of time working with the team’s new additions on offense. Among them, he has strived to continue to build chemistry with Russell Gage. After being a regular over the Buccaneers’ offseason programs, Gage, who signed with Tampa Bay […] The post Todd Bowles sounds off on Tom Brady’s early chemistry with a promising Buccaneers WR appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Report: Tom Brady Was Close to Joining Buccaneers Rival
According to ESPN's Jeff Darlington, had Drew Brees retired a year earlier, then Tom Brady would have joined the New Orleans Saints as a free agent in 2020.
4 bold Patriots predictions for preseason opener vs Giants
FOXBOROUGH – The Patriots will play in a real game on Thursday. Sorta. New England hosts the New York Giants for the preseason opener. Obviously, what the final result of a preseason game is means nothing come the regular season. But it can also be an indicator of what’s to come.
Brady, Bucs lose another center to injury at practice
BOSTON -- Tom Brady was already without his starting center for a while. Now he may be without his starting center's backup, too.Ronald Hainsey, who was set to fill in for the injured Ryan Jensen, suffered an injury during a joint practice session between the Buccaneers and Dolphins on Wednesday. Hainsey required a cart to exit the field.Jensen, who had started every single game of the Tom Brady era in Tampa, suffered his leg injury on July 28. The knee injury was expected to keep Jensen out for months.In Jensen's absence, Hainsey was the next option. A third-round pick in...
AFC Notes: Mekhi Becton, Jets, Patriots, Tyquan Thornton
Jets OT Mekhi Becton has taken a beating in the media this offseason, as he stayed away from all voluntary activities with the Jets, appeared to report overweight at minicamp after missing the entire 2021 season with a knee injury, and lost the left tackle job to George Fant. But Becton reported to camp in relatively good shape and has impressed the coaching staff with his work so far.
Madden 23 - Atlanta Falcons Roster
Madden 23 is here, and that means virtual football fans once more have a full season's worth of debates to have, first downs to pick up, and hopefully, more than a few touchdown dances to choreograph. We're breaking down the Madden 23 rosters for all 32 teams, and in this guide, we'll be taking a look at the Atlanta Falcons. The Falcons departed from their longtime quarterback in Matt Ryan. The 2022 season will be somewhat of a transitional year with Marcus Mariota likely at QB. However, the dual weapons of rookie Drake London and Kyle Pitts will certainly make Atlanta an interesting franchise roster. If you're curious who the Falcons' best players are, where they stack up in the league as a whole, or which roster spots may need to be improved in Franchise mode, here's everything you need to know about the Madden 23 Falcons roster.
Marcus Mariota on if Oregon can cover the spread against Georgia Week 1
Andy & Randy’s conversation with Marcus Mariota turned to whether or not the Oregon Ducks can cover the current 18-point spread against the Georgia Bulldogs Week 1 of the upcoming college football season at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
The Patriots' New-Look Offense Has Been a Disaster in Training Camp
The Patriots' new offense has been a mess in training camp.
Jaguars plan to play starters, including QB Trevor Lawrence and RB Travis Etienne, Friday vs. Browns
Jacksonville Jaguars coach Doug Pederson sat most of his starters in last week's Hall of Fame Game. The plan will change for the second preseason game Friday against the Cleveland Browns. Pederson said Wednesday he plans to play starters a bit, including quarterback Trevor Lawrence and running back Travis Etienne.
NBC Sports
Warner, linebackers shine at 49ers camp as offense struggles
SANTA CLARA — The 49ers offense struggled during their Dwight Clark Day practice Sunday while the defense walked away with a hat trick of interceptions. The linebackers were the stars of the day as they racked up three interceptions in the span of eight plays. During 11-on-11 work, Marcelino McCrary-Ball picked off a Nate Sudfeld pass intended for tight end Troy Fumagalli. Two plays later Jeremiah Gemmel intercepted a Brock Purdy pass intended for running back Ty Davis-Price.
Duron Harmon is Leading With Veteran Experience
Las Vegas Raiders veteran safety Duron Harmon has become a valuable asset in the locker room.
Tom Brady Buccaneers weapon Scotty Miller vocal on harsh reality he faces at camp
Scotty Miller wants the rest of the NFL to know that he is much more capable downfield than what he has shown so far in his pro career, and it’s something that he has taken as a mission to prove to Tom Brady and the rest of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during training camp.
