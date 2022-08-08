ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foxborough, MA

ClutchPoints

Todd Bowles sounds off on Tom Brady’s early chemistry with a promising Buccaneers WR

Through the early days of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ training camp schedule, Tom Brady has spent plenty of time working with the team’s new additions on offense. Among them, he has strived to continue to build chemistry with Russell Gage. After being a regular over the Buccaneers’ offseason programs, Gage, who signed with Tampa Bay […] The post Todd Bowles sounds off on Tom Brady’s early chemistry with a promising Buccaneers WR appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CBS Boston

Brady, Bucs lose another center to injury at practice

BOSTON -- Tom Brady was already without his starting center for a while. Now he may be without his starting center's backup, too.Ronald Hainsey, who was set to fill in for the injured Ryan Jensen, suffered an injury during a joint practice session between the Buccaneers and Dolphins on Wednesday. Hainsey required a cart to exit the field.Jensen, who had started every single game of the Tom Brady era in Tampa, suffered his leg injury on July 28. The knee injury was expected to keep Jensen out for months.In Jensen's absence, Hainsey was the next option. A third-round pick in...
Yardbarker

AFC Notes: Mekhi Becton, Jets, Patriots, Tyquan Thornton

Jets OT Mekhi Becton has taken a beating in the media this offseason, as he stayed away from all voluntary activities with the Jets, appeared to report overweight at minicamp after missing the entire 2021 season with a knee injury, and lost the left tackle job to George Fant. But Becton reported to camp in relatively good shape and has impressed the coaching staff with his work so far.
Gamespot

Madden 23 - Atlanta Falcons Roster

Madden 23 is here, and that means virtual football fans once more have a full season's worth of debates to have, first downs to pick up, and hopefully, more than a few touchdown dances to choreograph. We're breaking down the Madden 23 rosters for all 32 teams, and in this guide, we'll be taking a look at the Atlanta Falcons. The Falcons departed from their longtime quarterback in Matt Ryan. The 2022 season will be somewhat of a transitional year with Marcus Mariota likely at QB. However, the dual weapons of rookie Drake London and Kyle Pitts will certainly make Atlanta an interesting franchise roster. If you're curious who the Falcons' best players are, where they stack up in the league as a whole, or which roster spots may need to be improved in Franchise mode, here's everything you need to know about the Madden 23 Falcons roster.
NBC Sports

Warner, linebackers shine at 49ers camp as offense struggles

SANTA CLARA — The 49ers offense struggled during their Dwight Clark Day practice Sunday while the defense walked away with a hat trick of interceptions. The linebackers were the stars of the day as they racked up three interceptions in the span of eight plays. During 11-on-11 work, Marcelino McCrary-Ball picked off a Nate Sudfeld pass intended for tight end Troy Fumagalli. Two plays later Jeremiah Gemmel intercepted a Brock Purdy pass intended for running back Ty Davis-Price.
