The Indianapolis Colts started the third week of training camp with a padded practice Monday at Grand Park Sports Campus in Westfield. For the first time since returning for training camp, the Colts will have a real (sort of) football game at the end of the week. While there isn’t any game-planning for Saturday’s preseason opener against the Buffalo Bills, the physicality and intensity are heating up.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO