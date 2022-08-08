Read full article on original website
Get Ready To Shiver, Shovel & Shake This Winter In North Dakota
The Farmer's Almanac annual winter forecast is out for 2022-2023. The Farmer's Almanac, not to be confused with the Old Farmer's Almanac, claims to have an 80 percent accuracy rate. I'll take those numbers, I mean, after all, .800 is a pretty good batting average. So, what's in store for...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Multiple Chances For Much Needed Rain Is In The Forecast
Outside of the Severe weather that came through last Friday, rainfall totals have been low. Thankfully there are multiple "slight" chances for much-needed rain through the next seven days. None of these events look like widespread soakers from this standpoint, with an exception for Thursday night. Thursday night holds some potential to bring in some decent rain totals, but it is favoring the southern half of North Dakota, the southern valley, and NE South Dakota into Minnesota. This is great for that area, as It has been one of the drier areas, but the central valley and central North Dakota could also use some rain. The intensity and placement of this rain remains a little uncertain, but it shows signs that it could deliver appreciable rainfall. Thankfully as we turn the page into next week, a few minor upper-level disturbances are forecasted to track through the main flow aloft. This will provide daily chances for wider-spread "scattered" showers across the state. Not necessarily a lot, but a little here and there will help!
North Dakota Steakhouse Named One Of The Very Best In U.S.
Is there really anything better than a fine piece of steak grilled to perfection? I didn't think so. We love our beef in North Dakota (even though we can't afford it anymore). The website mashed recently had an article about the best steakhouse in every state in the United States.
On We Go! Origins of 150 North Dakota City Names. VOLUME VII
How did ND come up with a city named Buttzville? We also deep dive into Center, Devils Lake, Mountain, Rugby, Cavalier, Minnewaukon, and more!
This Is North Dakota’s Favorite School Subject??
It's almost time to get back to school, so I thought it would be fun to look at what North Dakotans are saying is their favorite subject. If you ask me, I'd have a hard time naming a favorite -- school wasn't my thing. I'd easily tell you that math was my LEAST favorite, but we're trying to be positive here.
UPDATE- Origins of 150 North Dakota City Names. VOLUME VI
The one you've been waiting for...Mandan, New Salem, Timmer, Newtown, Sanish, Wanduska, Saint Anthony, Rock Haven, well that's learning alot!
North Dakota’s Most Venomous Killer Is Out
Hiking, Backpacking, Mountain Biking To Boating, Hunting & Fishing... BEWARE!. BE ON ALERT as you venture out to enjoy the last few weeks of summer and plan for this upcoming hunting season in the Dakotas. There is an uptick in Prairie Rattle Snake Action!. Watch Your Step!. http://. Reports are...
Slim Chickens Adds New North Dakota Location
The Breakthrough Better-Chicken Brand Opens its Third North Dakota Location in Fargo. August 10, 2022 // Franchising.com // FARGO, N.D. - Slim Chickens, a leading fast casual franchise, which features dine-in and drive-thru service in the better-chicken segment, announced today its new restaurant opening at 4477 30th Ave. South in Fargo. Preferred Restaurant Group, a seasoned multi-unit operating group, is at the helm of the third restaurant location in North Dakota.
Do we need water or not, North Dakota?
The groundbreaking of the first Army Corps of Engineer civil work project constructed using the P3 alternate financing method occurred in our state on Tuesday, August 9. This method is a supplement to other funding options, when you pay for construction projects. The project in question near Fargo has been in the works for over […]
Can You Legally Eat & Drive In North Dakota?
We've all done it. You hit the drive-thru at your favorite burger joint and you just can't wait until you get home. You start working on that combo meal by chowing on a few fries, then all of sudden, you need a bite of that cheeseburger. No harm right?. So...
Trace’s Takes: North Dakota’s Most Popular Urban Legend Is Based On A Disturbingly REAL Creepy Bridge
This is the kind of stuff that keeps me up at night. I make it a mission around bedtime to creep myself out as much as possible. Why? Some weird form of self loathing perhaps. This story however didn’t freak me out per say, but it did keep me up.
Dates set for 2023 North Dakota State Fair
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – It’s never too early to think about next summer, right?. The 2023 North Dakota State Fair is set for July 21-29 at the fairgrounds in Minot, according to the fair’s website. Entertainment for next year’s fair has yet to be announced. More...
North Dakota, Montana awarded $18.5 million for rural broadband
Shane Hart, CEO of the Reservation Telephone Cooperative, or RTC Networks, said providing for rural communities is expensive and without the grant, it wouldn't be possible to do something like this.
Spring Valley Cattle Selected for North Dakota Leopold Conservation Award
Spring Valley Cattle of Glen Ullin is the recipient of the 2022 North Dakota Leopold Conservation Award®. Given in honor of renowned conservationist Aldo Leopold, the prestigious award recognizes private landowners who inspire others with their dedication to land, water and wildlife resources in their care. In North Dakota,...
North Dakota has one of the lowest foreclosure rates
The main reason, our state economy is still very good, and so far, it's remaining good throughout the nation's recession.
More North Dakota parents choosing to homeschool this year
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - More North Dakota parents are turning to homeschooling. Throughout the pandemic, some families opted to keep their children home, which has continued this year. Joe Kolosky with the North Dakota Department of Public Instruction says they’ve been getting an influx of phone calls on homeschooling compared...
Montana is losing it’s trailer parks at the worst possible time
Montana simply cannot have it both ways. Our housing issues are now at crisis level with soaring prices and very little rental inventory. Have you known anyone who has tried to rent a trailer? It's next to impossible with very lengthy waiting lists. Not to mention, living in a trailer...
NORMAL For North Dakota, Unthinkable For Others
We all know how awesome and unique living in North Dakota is, but there are so many people outside of our State that would raise an eyebrow and have not a clue of what some of our rituals are. What I mean is, that there is no way that anyone can even begin to relate our ways of life. It's something we should for the most part be proud of - makes us unique, and we stand out alone, right? We do have the tag "North Dakota Nice" which is extremely accurate, all you have to do is go the Bismarck People Reporting News Group Facebook page and read about all the wonderful things people do for each other out here.
If You See A Green Porchlight in North Dakota, This Is What It Means
It's actually really great. If you notice a green porchlight in the area, it's probably because of this.
Heads Up, Minnesota Has Gold Mining Plans In The Dakotas
Minnesota must have enough of its own land to continue destroying in the Iron Range. North Dakota has the Badlands and South Dakota is home to the Black Hills. The rest of our states are a bit of a yawn in the eye candy department. Now it seems Minnesota-based F-3 Gold wants to start ripping up ground in The Mount Rushmore State.
