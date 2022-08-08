Outside of the Severe weather that came through last Friday, rainfall totals have been low. Thankfully there are multiple "slight" chances for much-needed rain through the next seven days. None of these events look like widespread soakers from this standpoint, with an exception for Thursday night. Thursday night holds some potential to bring in some decent rain totals, but it is favoring the southern half of North Dakota, the southern valley, and NE South Dakota into Minnesota. This is great for that area, as It has been one of the drier areas, but the central valley and central North Dakota could also use some rain. The intensity and placement of this rain remains a little uncertain, but it shows signs that it could deliver appreciable rainfall. Thankfully as we turn the page into next week, a few minor upper-level disturbances are forecasted to track through the main flow aloft. This will provide daily chances for wider-spread "scattered" showers across the state. Not necessarily a lot, but a little here and there will help!

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO