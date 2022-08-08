ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
ksut.org

What legal implications arise after Indiana approves an abortion ban?

For the first time since Roe v. Wade was overturned, a state has passed a new law restricting abortions. It's Indiana, and it takes effect September 15. Here to talk through the implications and whether other states may follow, I'm joined by New York University legal scholar Melissa Murray. Let's...
INDIANA STATE
ksut.org

Liz Cheney is appealing to Wyoming Democrats. Will it make a difference?

Cowboy State residents have been inundated with political ads recently. Congresswoman Liz Cheney’s campaign team has been spending a lot on radio and TV spots, and Cheney – a Republican and Wyoming's lone representative in the U.S. House – has been making plenty of appearances on national Sunday talk shows.
WYOMING STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
Local
Florida Education
Local
Florida Industry
City
Melbourne, FL
Local
Florida Government
ksut.org

Biden to survey the damage in flood-stricken Kentucky

President Biden today visits with families in the mountain communities of eastern Kentucky, where flash flooding killed at least 37 people last month. Countless residents lost their homes. And the damage estimates have climbed into the millions. From member station WUKY, Karyn Czar reports. KARYN CZAR, BYLINE: In the past...
KENTUCKY STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy