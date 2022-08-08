Read full article on original website
Florida Woman Arrested For Throwing Raw Steak At Boyfriend
Police say an argument between the two escalated into meat slinging.
Police investigating after multiple shot with gel bullets in St. Petersburg
Police in St. Petersburg are on the lookout after several people were shot over the weekend with a gel pellet gun.
Deputies searching for gunman near Gandy Beach
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Deputies in St. Petersburg are searching for a man who reportedly shot toward a group of people on Gandy Beach Wednesday night. It happened just before 11 p.m., authorities say. No one was hurt during the reported shooting. At this time, the shooter is still...
Reward increased for information leading Tampa police to man’s killer
Police believe Martin died sometime between July 1 and July 5.
‘Meth is legal now,’ St. Pete man tells police before arrest
A transient St. Petersburg man had no luck convincing police that meth was legal after he was caught trying to light a glass pipe in an alleyway, according to arrest documents.
Florida man tries to break into 3 sheriff’s vehicles shortly after release from jail, deputies say
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — A Florida man is accused of attempting to break into three Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office vehicles less than two hours after he was released from jail. According to documents filed in Pinellas County Circuit Court, the incident began shortly after 7 a.m. Sunday at...
2nd man arrested in connection with murder of man outside Tampa apartment: HCSO
The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said a second man has been arrested in connection with the murder of a man outside of a Tampa apartment complex last month.
Driver hits St. Pete restaurant sign after crash
A crash caused a driver to hit a St. Petersburg restaurant sign, police said.
Man Wanted For Serial Florida Lottery Scratch-Off Ticket Thefts
POLK COUNTY, Fla. – A Florida man is wanted in multiple cases of scratch-off lottery ticket thefts, in multiple cities. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office trying to identify the man, and police departments in Lakeland, Winter Haven, and Lake Wales are also trying to identify
Have you seen him? Pinellas Park police searching for missing disabled man
Pinellas Park police are searching for a missing disabled man.
‘Rest easy’: Bradenton police announce death of K9 Riggs
Members of the Bradenton Police Department are mourning the loss of a former police K9 who recently passed away, according to a post from the department's Facebook page.
2 arrested for threatening to blow up Manatee bank during robbery, deputies say
Two men were arrested Tuesday after Manatee deputies said they threatened to blow up a bank during a robbery.
Carrollwood Bank Robbery Suspect Arrested
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office arrested Timothy Longworth, in connection with the bank robbery that took place Monday, August 8, 2022, at the TD Bank located at 10821 N Dale Mabry Highway. Longworth faces one count of Robbery with a
VIDEO: Vehicle ends up in Lakeland swimming pool
A vehicle ended up in a swimming pool in Lakeland on Wednesday morning.
‘It would have been $404’: Lakeland officers give warnings to school zone speeders
As students got their syllabus and homework on the first day of school, drivers outside got their own kind of handouts.
Rushe Middle School evacuated on first day of class due to hoax
Charles S. Rushe Middle School in Land O' Lakes is being evacuated this morning "out of an abundance of caution" as authorities investigate a possible threat, the Pasco County Sheriff's Office said.
Recognize this car? St. Pete police search for possible witness to deadly weekend crash
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Police are searching for the driver of a car who may have witnessed a crash that left two teenagers dead and another person injured Saturday. Investigators say they want to speak with the driver in the hopes of getting more information related to the deadly crash. The vehicle in question is a four-door SUV seen passing by the stop sign in the photo above.
1 dead, 2 hurt in 6-vehicle crash in Pinellas County
A man died and two others were injured in a six-vehicle crash in Pinellas County On Tuesday afternoon, the Florida Highway Patrol said.
Eight charged in suspected drug operation in Newtown
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Six people have been arrested and two other are on the run after a six-month investigation into a drug operation that allegedly sold drugs near an elementary school in Newtown. In February, The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office detectives partnered with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms,...
Man killed in chain-reaction crash on 102nd Avenue in Seminole
SEMINOLE, Fla. — A man was killed in a chain-reaction crash involving six vehicles Tuesday afternoon in western Pinellas County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers responded around 2:25 p.m. to the area of 102nd Avenue and 97th Street in Seminole on a report of the crash. They...
