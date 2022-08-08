ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Recognize this car? St. Pete police search for possible witness to deadly weekend crash

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Police are searching for the driver of a car who may have witnessed a crash that left two teenagers dead and another person injured Saturday. Investigators say they want to speak with the driver in the hopes of getting more information related to the deadly crash. The vehicle in question is a four-door SUV seen passing by the stop sign in the photo above.
Eight charged in suspected drug operation in Newtown

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Six people have been arrested and two other are on the run after a six-month investigation into a drug operation that allegedly sold drugs near an elementary school in Newtown. In February, The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office detectives partnered with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms,...
