‘Baby Holly’ Missing for 4 Decades Found in Oklahoma
Her parents, Tina and Dean Clouse, were murdered in 1980 in Texas. The investigation into their murders is still ongoing. Tina, Dean, and Holly (image courtesy of Identifinders International)
10 Best Places To Buy a Beach House in 2022
Who doesn't love the thought of a vacation home at the beach, a place to get away for weekend respites or long summer stretches? It's even better to buy a home in a spot that other people will love to...
Mystery as abandoned Boeing 737 suddenly appears in the middle of a field in Bali - and no-one is sure how it got there
An abandoned Boeing 737 has appeared out of no-where parked in a field in Bali, with many travellers scratching their heads about where it came from. The large plane sits in a limestone quarry near the Raya Nusa Dua Selatan Highway, not far from the Pandawa beach - a tourist hub.
This Tiny Home Village In Florida Is So Charming & You Can Stay On The Pristine Island For Cheap
Southwest Florida is an excellent destination to find your own little slice of paradise. A road trip to this side of the Sunshine State will give you a taste of tropical exuberance. Matlacha Tiny Village is the perfect cheap summer destination that features some of the most picturesque tiny home...
I went on a 9-day Carnival cruise for $1,450. Here's what it was like and why it was worth every penny.
Three generations of my family took a nine-day cruise through Norway on the Carnival Pride. It was efficient and economical — it cost $1,450 per person for a voyage that stopped at six ports. From water slides to a casino, the ship had onboard entertainment options for travelers of...
I've been going on cruises for 20 years. Here are my top 3 tips to avoid the crowds on ships.
I've been going on cruises with my family for two decades. Status with Royal Caribbean gives us VIP access, but booking suites gives us special treatment, too. If you don't want to pay more, timing things right can help you avoid cruise crowds. I've lost count of how many cruises...
I was born and raised in The Bahamas. Here are the 11 biggest mistakes I see tourists make.
I grew up in New Providence and wish visitors realized that the islands have more to offer than Nassau and Atlantis, the hotel on Paradise Island.
Uptick in tourist snorkeling drownings in Hawaii revealed to have unexpected cause
Drowning is far and away the leading cause of death for tourists in Hawaii. The state's Department of Health data shows that between 2009 and 2018, over 45% of tourist deaths on the islands came from drowning. (The second most frequent cause of death was motor vehicle accidents, at around 10%.) The data shows that of 206 snorkeling-related deaths over that decade, 189 were non-residents.
This Bonkers $30 Million Beach Villa in Turks & Caicos Will Make Your Favorite 5-Star Resort Jealous
One of Turks & Caicos’ most lavish beachfront homes is up for sale. Triton Luxury Villa sits on the Caribbean islands’ Long Bay Beach and has served as a recent luxury vacation rental for stars of Bravo TV’s Real Housewives franchise, among others. The massive property houses seven bedrooms, eight bathrooms and spans a whopping 12,000 square-feet of living space.
The 15 Most Affordable Beach Towns In America
As stunning as it is, living on the coast tends to come with a hefty price tag. Here are the country's most affordable beach towns that won't break the bank.
Inside a Costa Rican Glamping Resort Where Every Tent Comes With Its Own Plunge Pool
Click here to read the full article. Nayara Tented Camp is taking glamping to new heights. The Costa Rican resort, which was one of the first luxury camps in Central America, has just added even more elevated tents and luxe amenities to its picturesque grounds in the Arenal Volcano National Park. Phase two of the epic expansion saw the addition of an expansive common area with a reception tent, a bar, a lounge, a restaurant, a swimming pool and a fire pit. Even better, the property gained two new private tented residences, six two-bedroom tents and eight more stand-alone tents. All up,...
Thrillist
Get 40% Off Cruises to the Galapagos Plus Free Airfare with This Deal
The Galapagos are a bucket list destination for most of us, but they're also a place where the costs and logistics tend to be prohibitive factors for actually visiting. Now, thanks to this deal first flagged by The Points Guy, it seems way more feasible to make it to this marvelous location.
Wanted: desert island resort in Maldives seeks barefoot bookseller
White sands, blue skies... and lots of books. Applications have opened for what might just be the best job in the world: running a bookshop on a luxury desert island in the Maldives. Passionate lovers of books – who are also adventurous, outgoing, creative and don’t mind spending all day...
I took an overnight ferry in Alaska instead of a big cruise. It was a cheaper, no-frills way to see the same beautiful scenery I would on a mega ship.
Insider's writer took a state ferry in Alaska's Inside Passage instead of a cruise and would gladly book again. It cost $282 for a private cabin.
I spent $475 for 2 nights in a tiny house on a New Zealand island. I had to use a porta-potty, but it was still better than most hotels I've experienced.
Insider's author spent two nights on Waiheke Island, known as the Hamptons of New Zealand, in a 140-square-foot oceanfront tiny home listed on Airbnb.
lonelyplanet.com
Sicily will pay for half your flight and cover some of your hotel costs after lockdown
Sicily aims to attract tourists back to the island once it's safe to do so by paying half the price of their plane tickets and covering some of their accommodation and cultural activities costs. The regional government has said it will pay half the price of travellers' plane tickets, and...
Who To Tip When You’re Traveling
No one wants to intentionally stiff someone on a tip, but not everyone who deserves one will ask. Find: Best Cities To Retire on a Budget of $1,500 a MonthSmall Business Spotlight 2022: GOBankingRates...
lonelyplanet.com
Rent this new private coral island located off the coast of Belize
If the idea of staying at an exclusive private island appeals to you, you might be interested in hiring Kanu Island, a newly-opened hideaway located off the coast of Placencia in Belize. The beautiful 2.5-acre coral island has five 1000-square-foot villas, and it accommodates up to to 14 adults and...
Ayr Wellness Opens 50th Cannabis Dispensary In Jacksonville, Florida
Ayr Wellness Inc. AYRWF AYR opened its 50th Florida dispensary, located in Jacksonville. The store is located at 8050-1 Philips Highway, spanning 4,500+ sq. ft. of retail space. Following the acquisition of Florida-based Liberty Health Sciences in February 2021, Ayr relocated its U.S. headquarters from New York City to Miami,...
tornadopix.com
Cruise news update: August 6, 2022
Time to catch up and find out what’s been going on last week in another cruise news update. Covering all major cruise lines, we’ve got coverage on pre-cruise testing, carnival discounts, Royal Caribbean itinerary changes, good news from Norwegian Cruise Line and more. Cruise news update. What a...
FIFA・
