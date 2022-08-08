ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

SoftBank CEO ‘ashamed’ of pride in past profits as record losses prompt cost cuts

By Mark Sweney and agency
The Guardian
The Guardian
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NtAny_0h92ZgZo00
SoftBank’s $100bn Vision Funds launched in 2017 and 2019.

SoftBank has reported a record quarterly loss of 3.1tn yen (£19bn) after the global sell-off of tech stocks, prompting the embattled Japanese conglomerate to embark on a big cost-cutting drive.

Masayoshi Son, the chief executive of SoftBank, said the company was to launch a “dramatic” group-wide cost-cutting drive after a 7tn yen gain in investments made by its Vision Funds were almost completely wiped out over the past six months.

Son said that he had got carried away with the tech boom last year, but now feels “embarrassed” by that reaction. “I am ashamed of myself for being so elated by big profits in the past,” said Son, who added that the headcount at its Vision Funds may need to be “reduced dramatically”.

SoftBank, which is seeking to float the Cambridge-based chip maker Arm, was also hit by an 820bn yen foreign exchange loss in the second quarter as the currency plunged to a 24-year low against the US dollar last month.

The company’s $100bn (£83bn) Vision Funds, launched in 2017 and 2019, have made investments in tech stars including the artificial intelligence company SenseTime, the US delivery service DoorDash and the South Korean e-commerce firm Coupang which have resulted in their valuations crashing amid the wider global slump in tech stocks.

“The market and the world is in confusion,” Son said. “If we had been a little more selective and invested properly, it would not have hurt as much. I want to reflect on this and remember this as a warning.”

He added that cost cutting would also be extended across SoftBank as a group.

Son has already radically scaled back investment activity. The Vision Fund arm approved just $600m in new investments in the first quarter, compared with $20.6bn in the same period a year earlier.

Sign up to the daily Business Today email or follow Guardian Business on Twitter at @BusinessDesk

“We need to cut costs with no sacred areas,” Son said.

Son has already suffered a series of high-profile reversals after big bets by the first Vision Fund in late-stage startups such as the office sharing company WeWork soured, prompting him to tighten investment controls with the second fund.

However the billionaire said Vision Fund 2, which has taken smaller stakes in a larger number of companies, had invested at frothy prices. “We were in a kind of bubble on valuations,” he said.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Masayoshi Son
u.today

Legendary Investor Jim Rogers on Crypto: "It's Going to Be Government Money"

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
MARKETS
Motley Fool

What Happened to Coinbase Stock on Thursday?

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Today's video focuses on Coinbase (COIN 3.29%) and...
STOCKS
The Guardian

Trump and Republicans’ terrible, no good, very bad week is about to get worse

This is a bad week for Donald Trump and the Republican party. Already, the 45th president suffered twin humiliations and a third one looms. On Monday, the FBI enforced a search warrant at Mar-a-Lago, the center of his universe. One day later, a federal appeals court upheld the right of a House committee to his tax returns. Trump is also slated to appear on Wednesday at a court-ordered deposition conducted by New York’s attorney general.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Softbank#Foreign Exchange#Wework#Business Industry#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Investment#Japanese#Vision Funds#Doordash#South Korean
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tech Stocks
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Twitter
The Guardian

Judith Durham obituary

Vocalist with the Seekers, the Australian pop quartet whose hits in the 1960s included I’ll Never Find Another You and Georgy Girl
MUSIC
The Guardian

The Guardian

396K+
Followers
91K+
Post
172M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy