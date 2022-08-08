Read full article on original website
Texas Gov. Abbott's lead over Democratic challenger O'Rourke is narrowing
In Texas, an abortion ban and the school shooting in Uvalde may have shifted the odds in the governor's race. Earlier this year, polls indicated that Republican Governor Greg Abbott had an overwhelming lead over the Democrat in the race, former Congressman Beto O'Rourke. But as NPR's Wade Goodwyn reports, the Democrat's chances may have improved.
Biden to survey the damage in flood-stricken Kentucky
President Biden today visits with families in the mountain communities of eastern Kentucky, where flash flooding killed at least 37 people last month. Countless residents lost their homes. And the damage estimates have climbed into the millions. From member station WUKY, Karyn Czar reports. KARYN CZAR, BYLINE: In the past...
Alaska Farmers Market Week kicks off
This week is Farmers Market Week — both around the country and in Alaska. From Aug. 7 to 13, the Alaska Farmers Market Association is celebrating the growth and impact of markets across the state. To commemorate the week, the association’s Executive Director, Homer’s Robbi Mixon, is spotlighting Alaska’s...
