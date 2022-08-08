Read full article on original website
ComicBook
WWE Reportedly Axed Absent Superstar's SmackDown Return
The Triple H era of World Wrestling Entertainment continued this past Friday on SmackDown. The final moments of the show saw Karrion Kross and Scarlett make their surprise return to the company, with Kross attacking upcoming Undisputed WWE Universal Champion challenger Drew McIntyre. Scarlett would then approach the squared circle occupied by The Bloodline, placing an hour glass on the the ring, symbolically setting Kross's sights on Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. While Kross's reemergence was the only return on the show, original plans had another absent star making his way back to WWE television.
wrestlinginc.com
Will John Cena Be At WWE Clash At The Castle?
Since COVID-19 and even a little before the pandemic hit, John Cena has been transitioning away from professional wrestling and more into the Hollywood side of life as others such as The Rock and Batista have. WWE is heading over to Cardiff, Wales, for their first PLE inside a stadium...
411mania.com
WWE News: Asuka Is Looking for a New Tag Partner, SummerSlam 2022 Behind-the-Scenes Gallery
– As noted, a Women’s Tag Team Championship Tournament will kick off next week’s Raw. Former Raw, SmackDown, and Women’s Tag Team Champion Asuka appears to have her sights on winning the titles, but she noted on Twitter that she needs a tag team partner. Asuka tweeted...
wrestlinginc.com
Parking Lot Mystery Leads To Surprise Return On WWE Raw
It appears Dexter Lumis has returned to WWE. Following the main event bout between AJ Styles and The Miz on the 8/8 "WWE Raw" episode, cameras cut to cops detaining someone that resembled Lumis. Immediately after the segment, Indi Hartwell, the former kayfabe wife of Lumis, reacted on Twitter with...
Triple H Sneakily Brings Back ‘NXT’ Black & Gold Star Dexter Lumis in the Final Seconds of WWE ‘Monday Night Raw’
The stars of the 'NXT' Black & Gold Era are coming back to WWE thanks to Triple H and the latest reveal was the most creative yet on 'Raw.' The post Triple H Sneakily Brings Back ‘NXT’ Black & Gold Star Dexter Lumis in the Final Seconds of WWE ‘Monday Night Raw’ appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
CBS Sports
WWE Raw results: Live recap, grades as Bobby Lashley defends the United States championship against Ciampa
Bobby Lashley is set for a tough challenge on Monday night. Lashley will defend his United States championship against newly crowned top contender Ciampa in one of the featured matches on WWE Raw. Lashley won the belt from Theory at the Money in the Bank premium live event before successfully...
411mania.com
WWE Sunday Stunner Results 8.7.22: Drew McIntyre Battles Sheamus, More
WWE held a Sunday Stunner live event tonight featuring a Street Fight between Drew McIntyre and Sheamus, plus more. The show took place in Fayetteville, North Carolina and you can see the results below, courtesy of 411 reader Zach:. * Raw Women’s Championship Match: Bianca Belair def. Asuka. *...
Popculture
WWE's Kurt Angle Admits He Could Have Faced John Cena at WrestleMania
WWE legend Kurt Angle had his last match in 2019 when he lost to Baron Corbin (now Happy Corbin) and is now enjoying his retired life. However fans were hoping that Angle would have his last match against longtime-rival John Cena, and it looks like that could have happened. Angle recently spoke to Rene Dupree and revealed that if he wrestled for one more year, he would have faced John Cena at WrestleMania.
'You’re not beating anyone, you're washed': Conor McGregor is mocked on social media as the UFC star labels his next fight in the octagon as the 'biggest sports comeback in all of history'
Connor McGregor is never far away from the headlines and has once again caught the attention of sports fans in a recent post as he announced in a montage video that he will again be returning to the octagon. McGregor - one of the world's biggest sports stars - has...
UFC・
CBS Sports
WWE Raw results, recap, grades: Ciampa comes up short against Bobby Lashley, Dexter Lumis makes WWE return
WWE returned to Cleveland on with Raw on Monday night, a show that saw rivalries and storylines continue to develop under the new creative direction of the post-Vince McMahon era. The biggest match advertised for the show delivered in the ring as Bobby Lashley was able to successfully defend his United States championship in a hard-fought battle with Ciampa.
wrestlinginc.com
Behind The Scenes Photos Of Brock Lesnar And Other WWE Stars At SummerSlam
Last Saturday, WWE held their annual SummerSlam premium live event at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee. The show saw some significant stories unfold, such as the returns of Bayley, Dakota Kai, and IYO SKY, Edge rising out of a ring of fire, and Brock Lesnar and his tractor elevating the ring high into the air. That is what the fans saw on television, at least. Now, WWE has released some pictures of interactions fans usually don’t get to see.
Yardbarker
Seth Rollins vs. Angelo Dawkins added to WWE Raw
After defeating Montez Ford last week, Seth Rollins is set to go one-on-one with the other half of The Street Profits. WWE has announced that Rollins vs. Angelo Dawkins will take place on tonight's episode of Raw. The show is being held at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio. WWE.com...
ewrestlingnews.com
Full Description Of AEW’s ‘All Elite Women’ Trademark
There was a report last week that may’ve hinted at an AEW reality television series focusing on the women on the roster. The trademark, “All Elite Women,” was filed on August 1st for multiple goods and services, including live-action content. It was later reported that the trademark...
PWMania
Updated WWE Clash at The Castle Card, New Match Revealed
There will be a big six-woman tag team match at WWE Clash at The Castle. Bayley, Iyo Sky, and Dakota Kai delivered heel promos in the middle of the ring to kick off Monday night’s WWE RAW. They were interrupted by Alexa Bliss, Asuka, and RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, and as a result of Bayley’s challenge for Clash at The Castle, there was fighting between the two teams.
411mania.com
Women’s Tag Team Title Tournament Match Set For Next Week’s WWE Raw
Another match in the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Tournament match is set for next week’s episode of Raw. WWE confirmed on tonight’s show that Asuka and Alexa Bliss vs. Doudrop and Nikki A.S.H. will take place on next Monday’s episode. In addition, Riddle will speak...
wrestlinginc.com
Seth Rollins To Face Top Tag Team Star On WWE Raw
Last Monday night on "Raw", Seth Rollins took on one-half of The Street Profits, Montez Ford. This match was made official after Rollins taunted The Street Profits following their SummerSlam loss to the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos, telling them they should just break up. Rollins would defeat Ford. He continued his assault after the match before Angelo Dawkins made the save.
Yardbarker
WWE Raw live results: United States title match
Raw takes place tonight at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio. Bobby Lashley will defend his United States Championship against Ciampa after Ciampa earned the title shot last week. Ciampa first won a triple threat over Chad Gable and Dolph Ziggler before later beating AJ Styles with an assist from The Miz.
Yardbarker
WWE Raw video highlights: Dexter Lumis returns
Last night's Raw featured the return of another wrestler from Paul "Triple H" Levesque's NXT. After AJ Styles defeated The Miz in a no disqualification match in last night's main event, it appeared that a fan was at the barricade and being handled by police. But as police were taking him away, it was revealed that the person was Lumis. Styles looked at the commotion but then continued to celebrate as the show went off the air.
Edge Accepts Damian Priest's Challenge To A Match On 8/22 WWE Raw In Toronto
Damian Priest wants to end Edge, but he wants to do it in a special place. Edge has been on a mission to destroy The Judgment Day, the stable he founded, since he returned at WWE SummerSlam. He cost Damian Priest and Finn Balor their match against The Mysterios several weeks after the Judgment Day duo took him out with a vicious beatdown. Edge previously formed the group with Priest and later recruited both Rhea Ripley and Balor. Once the former NXT Champion joined the faction, the trio kicked the WWE Hall of Famer out.
