WWE legend Kurt Angle had his last match in 2019 when he lost to Baron Corbin (now Happy Corbin) and is now enjoying his retired life. However fans were hoping that Angle would have his last match against longtime-rival John Cena, and it looks like that could have happened. Angle recently spoke to Rene Dupree and revealed that if he wrestled for one more year, he would have faced John Cena at WrestleMania.

WWE ・ 1 DAY AGO