Chelsea vs Tottenham: Kick-off time, TV channel, live stream, and team news for Premier League derby
FORMER Chelsea manager Antonio Conte takes his Tottenham side to Stamford Bridge in a big test of the progress they have made. Spurs were impressive on opening day as they hammered Southampton 4-1 in North London. Chelsea were less so at Everton away, but did just enough to earn a...
Borussia Dortmund 'replace' Erling Haaland with forgotten Premier League striker who didn't score a goal
Borussia Dortmund have confirmed the signing of Anthony Modeste - who you may have forgotten about after a loan spell in the Premier League ten years ago. The Bundesliga giants sold Erling Haaland to Manchester City earlier in the transfer window and have gone about bolstering their frontline. Dortmund signed...
Carabao Cup draw LIVE: Newcastle, Everton, Leeds and more learn second-round fixtures
The draw for the for the Carabao Cup second round takes place on Wednesday night, with Premier League clubs not involved in European competition set to enter the fray against their lower-league rivals. That means the likes of Everton, Southampton and Newcastle United will be involved, as well as the three newly promoted outfits - a couple of which have been big-spending this summer already.Last season it was Liverpool who triumphed at Wembley, beating Chelsea in a penalty shoot-out to claim a record ninth League Cup success. They, and other teams playing in Europe, enter the competition from the third-round stage, so there’s one more hurdle to navigate for sides from the EFL if they want a big match against the nation’s finest.Eight first-round ties will be played during the evening ahead of the draw, with 35 winners from the first round going through to join Burnley, Watford and 13 Premier League teams who enter from this point. The draw remains regionalised for the second round to cut travel costs and time, with a northern and a southern section.Follow the build-up and reaction to the Carabao Cup second-round draw below:
Everton drawn away to Fleetwood in Carabao Cup Second Round
Everton have been drawn away at Fleetwood Town in the second round of the Carabao Cup. The Cod Army finished in 20th in League One last season. Fleetwood upset Wigan Athletic yesterday 1-0 in the First Round, and have a win and a loss to start the League One campaign.
Premier League at 30: How football has changed
"Football didn't start in 1992." It did not, but it did change forever. Next week marks the 30th anniversary of the Premier League replacing the Football League First Division at the top of the English football tree. Here is what has happened in those 30 years and how the Premier...
Celtic legend set to face Chelsea legend in English League Cup
Celtic legend Scott Brown will face up against Chelsea legend Frank Lampard in the English League Cup. The two midfield generals-turned-managers will face off with their respective clubs, Fleetwood Town and Everton on either August 23rd or August 24th at the home of the EFL League One side. The two...
Opinion: Manchester City Are Everything Manchester United Were, And Maybe More
As the bubbles popped around the London Stadium on Sunday evening in front of a record crowd, the Hammers in attendance got to watch a masterclass of football. It's been five years since Manchester United have won a trophy, and as the Red's walked off the pitch to another chorus of boos on Sunday afternoon, Manchester City were getting ready to begin their defence of another title.
Hamza Choudhury: Watford sign Leicester midfielder on loan
Championship side Watford have signed midfielder Hamza Choudhury from Leicester City on a season-long loan. The deal for the 24-year-old includes an option to buy at the end of the 2022-23 campaign. Choudhury has made 84 appearances for Leicester since his Carabao Cup debut against Liverpool in 2017. The Hornets...
How To Watch: Manchester City vs AFC Bournemouth (Premier League): TV Channel, Live Stream, Kick-Off Time
Manchester City kicked off the new Premier League season in style, courtesy of a 0-2 victory against West Ham on Sunday. As all eyes were on Erling Haaland in the build-up to his league debut, City's new star striker exceeded all expectations with a brilliant brace against the Hammers. Pep...
Confirmed Match Officials: Brentford vs Manchester United (Premier League)
Following their opening weekend defeat to Brighton, Manchester United will look to get their first win of the Premier League season against Brentford on Saturday. Erik ten Hag's men faced a 2-1 defeat last time out against the south coast opposition. The Dutch manager will be looking to improve the result and performance in London this time around.
Premier League Fixtures, Results, Table & Standings - Matchweek 2 - August 13th To 15th
This weekend sees the fixtures from matchweek 2 of the 2022/23 Premier League season and we can bring you the latest schedule, and table.
Arsenal vs Leicester: How to watch live, stream link, team news
Arsenal looks to continue its recent mastery of Leicester City when it welcomes the Foxes to the Emirates Stadium on Saturday (watch live at 10am ET online via Peacock Premium). The Gunners have beaten Leicester in three-consecutive matches, all by two goals. Two of those wins came away from North...
Manchester City appoint new member of backroom staff from fellow Premier League club
Perhaps the biggest indication of the incredible plethora of youth talent at Manchester City is seeing how much demand they have generated this summer. One of the biggest examples of the aforementioned statement is Southampton’s coup of Gavin Bazunu. For a Premier League club to entrust a 20-year-old as...
'Turncoat!': Jamie Carragher mocks Conor Coady on social media after the former Liverpool academy star joined Everton on a season-long loan deal from Wolves
Jamie Carragher has mocked Conor Coady after the latter joined Everton on a season-long loan deal - despite coming through Liverpool's academy. Coady made two senior appearances for Liverpool, before leaving the club in the summer of 2014 for Huddersfield Town, and then Wolves a year later. After an excellent...
Carabao Cup: Coventry City v Bristol City moved to Burton Albion because of 'unsafe' pitch
Coventry City's Carabao Cup first-round tie with Bristol City on Wednesday has been moved to Burton Albion's Pirelli Stadium due to their pitch still being deemed "unsafe". The Coventry Building Society Arena hosted rugby sevens matches for the Commonwealth Games at the end of July. Home ticket-holders will be refunded,...
"Scary" - Pundit claims Liverpool should be concerned about one Man City player in particular
Pundit Garth Crooks has lauded Manchester City forward Erling Haaland after his opening day brace against West Ham United, and has citied his concern for rivals Liverpool who will likely compete with the Manchester club for the Premier League title. The Norwegian signed for City from Borussia Dortmund this summer...
Man City vs Bournemouth: How to watch on TV, live stream, kick-off time, team news & predictions
Previewing Manchester City's Premier League meeting with Bournemouth, including how to watch, live stream, team news and score prediction.
Watch: Diamond League Monaco - GB's Neita & Wightman in action
The 10th leg of the 2022 Diamond League series is in Monaco. It is one of the first events following the Commonwealth Games and four members of team GB are amongst the starters. Daryll Neita lines up in the women's 100m track event, whilst Jake Wightman features in the 1000m.
