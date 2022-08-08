ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Carabao Cup draw LIVE: Newcastle, Everton, Leeds and more learn second-round fixtures

The draw for the for the Carabao Cup second round takes place on Wednesday night, with Premier League clubs not involved in European competition set to enter the fray against their lower-league rivals. That means the likes of Everton, Southampton and Newcastle United will be involved, as well as the three newly promoted outfits - a couple of which have been big-spending this summer already.Last season it was Liverpool who triumphed at Wembley, beating Chelsea in a penalty shoot-out to claim a record ninth League Cup success. They, and other teams playing in Europe, enter the competition from the third-round stage, so there’s one more hurdle to navigate for sides from the EFL if they want a big match against the nation’s finest.Eight first-round ties will be played during the evening ahead of the draw, with 35 winners from the first round going through to join Burnley, Watford and 13 Premier League teams who enter from this point. The draw remains regionalised for the second round to cut travel costs and time, with a northern and a southern section.Follow the build-up and reaction to the Carabao Cup second-round draw below:
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Everton drawn away to Fleetwood in Carabao Cup Second Round

Everton have been drawn away at Fleetwood Town in the second round of the Carabao Cup. The Cod Army finished in 20th in League One last season. Fleetwood upset Wigan Athletic yesterday 1-0 in the First Round, and have a win and a loss to start the League One campaign.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Premier League#Match Of The Day 2#Crystal Palace V Arsenal#West Ham
BBC

Premier League at 30: How football has changed

"Football didn't start in 1992." It did not, but it did change forever. Next week marks the 30th anniversary of the Premier League replacing the Football League First Division at the top of the English football tree. Here is what has happened in those 30 years and how the Premier...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Celtic legend set to face Chelsea legend in English League Cup

Celtic legend Scott Brown will face up against Chelsea legend Frank Lampard in the English League Cup. The two midfield generals-turned-managers will face off with their respective clubs, Fleetwood Town and Everton on either August 23rd or August 24th at the home of the EFL League One side. The two...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Opinion: Manchester City Are Everything Manchester United Were, And Maybe More

As the bubbles popped around the London Stadium on Sunday evening in front of a record crowd, the Hammers in attendance got to watch a masterclass of football. It's been five years since Manchester United have won a trophy, and as the Red's walked off the pitch to another chorus of boos on Sunday afternoon, Manchester City were getting ready to begin their defence of another title.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Hamza Choudhury: Watford sign Leicester midfielder on loan

Championship side Watford have signed midfielder Hamza Choudhury from Leicester City on a season-long loan. The deal for the 24-year-old includes an option to buy at the end of the 2022-23 campaign. Choudhury has made 84 appearances for Leicester since his Carabao Cup debut against Liverpool in 2017. The Hornets...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Crystal Palace F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Sports

Arsenal vs Leicester: How to watch live, stream link, team news

Arsenal looks to continue its recent mastery of Leicester City when it welcomes the Foxes to the Emirates Stadium on Saturday (watch live at 10am ET online via Peacock Premium). The Gunners have beaten Leicester in three-consecutive matches, all by two goals. Two of those wins came away from North...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

'Turncoat!': Jamie Carragher mocks Conor Coady on social media after the former Liverpool academy star joined Everton on a season-long loan deal from Wolves

Jamie Carragher has mocked Conor Coady after the latter joined Everton on a season-long loan deal - despite coming through Liverpool's academy. Coady made two senior appearances for Liverpool, before leaving the club in the summer of 2014 for Huddersfield Town, and then Wolves a year later. After an excellent...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Watch: Diamond League Monaco - GB's Neita & Wightman in action

The 10th leg of the 2022 Diamond League series is in Monaco. It is one of the first events following the Commonwealth Games and four members of team GB are amongst the starters. Daryll Neita lines up in the women's 100m track event, whilst Jake Wightman features in the 1000m.
SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy