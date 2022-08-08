ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myrtle Beach, SC

The Post and Courier

Family amusement center to open in Myrtle Beach at Coastal Grand Mall this fall

MYRTLE BEACH — A Georgia-based chain of amusement centers is set to open its third location across the state inside Coastal Grand Mall in Myrtle Beach this fall. Stars and Strikes Getaway-n-Play, a family entertainment complex with 24 bowling lanes and a multi-level laser tag venue, is under construction in a 52,000-square-foot space that formerly housed a Dick’s Sporting Goods store — which moved into another spot inside the 18-year-old mall.
Myrtle Beach Hotes get 50% quieter in just 6 days

Myrtle Beach hotels and condos will see as much as 50% of their business drop Mondays through Thursdays starting August 15th. The calendar designates the first day for S.C. students to return to school as Monday, August 15, 2022. Current state law requires that no South Carolina public school start classes before the third Monday in August.
Fox 46 Charlotte

WATCH: Shark spotted off South Carolina beach

PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – A shark was captured on video at Pawleys Island on Saturday. Jennifer Barwick was enjoying a day on the beach when she spotted a shark near the break. “Made a new friend. He was feeding on bait fish. Needless to say, we got out of the water fast. Figured I […]
Myrtle Beach, SC
WBTW News13

BEACH BITES: Hamburger Joe's

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — At Hamburger Joe’s in North Myrtle Beach, doing it right means doing it with family and just a few ingredients. For more than 30 years, this Grand Strand staple keeps it simple — and it works. “We’ve just become, maybe not a household name but a family tradition when […]
FOX8 News

Hello Biscuit! Another rare orange lobster rescued by Ripley's

GATLINBURG, T.N. (WGHP) — Another orange lobster has been rescued from Red Lobster this week. Last month in Hollywood Florida, a rare orange lobster was rescued and found a haven at the Ripley’s Aquarium of Myrtle Beach. Ripley’s dubbed the unique little critter Cheddar, in honor of Red Lobster’s signature biscuits. On Monday, another orange […]
thefamilyvacationguide.com

8 of the Best Luxury Hotels in Myrtle Beach for Families

Myrtle Beach in South Carolina is becoming more and more popular as a vacation destination among families who flock to the city for its stunning coastline and abundant activities. Whether you are in town for a week over spring break or simply for a long weekend, we understand the importance...
columbuscountynews.com

Sunday Wreck Injures Local Singers

Two well-known local musicians were injured in a collision Sunday at Midway and Union Valley Roads. Ryleigh Madison Bunch and Dustin Chapman were on their way to band rehearsal when the wreck occurred, according Ryleigh’s mother Kayla Bunch. “Thankfully everyone involved is okay but they’re banged up and Ryleigh...
WBTW News13

2 tied to Doc Antle wildlife trafficking case receive bond

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people tied to charges filed against Tiger King’s Bhagavan “Doc” Antle received bond Tuesday in a Florence court. Antle, the owner of Myrtle Beach Safari in Myrtle Beach, was charged in July alongside four other people — 52-year-old Andrew Jon Sawyer, also known as Omar Sawyer, 51-year-old Meredith Bybee, […]
wfxb.com

Kind Keeper Animal Rescue Offering Half-Price Adoption Fees on Some Adult Animals and Looking for Fall Festival Vendors

For the entire month of August, Kind Keeper Animal Rescue is offering 1/2 off adoption fees for some animals! Most of them have been with Kind Keeper for an extended period of time and desperately need homes. Each one of them is truly special and deserving of a forever home! To view the animals that fall under the 1/2 price offer visit Kind Keeper’s Facebook page.
wfxb.com

Toasted Expands Hours to Include Dinner Five Nights a Week!

Nic Patton of Toasted in Calabash, NC catches Greg up on some new menu items as well as their new dinner hours! Grab dinner five nights a week, Tuesday through Saturday from 5:00 to 9:00pm. For more information on Toasted and to check out what they have on their menu you can visit ToastedCalabash.com.
dillonheraldonline.com

Lake View Man Grows 54-lb. Watermelon

Randy Jones has grown this 54-lb. watermelon in his garden at his home at May Hilltop in Lake View, S.C. He used only water and 10-10-10 fertilizer. (Photo by Johnnie Daniels/The Dillon Herald)
