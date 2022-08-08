Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Great Burger Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasSurfside Beach, SC
3 affordable weekend getaways in South CarolinaAlina Andras
4 Great Burger Places in South CarolinaAlina Andras
Is This One of the Best Seafood Restaurants in Horry County?Kennardo G. JamesHorry County, SC
The Most Underrated Theater on the Grand StrandKennardo G. JamesMyrtle Beach, SC
Related
The Post and Courier
Family amusement center to open in Myrtle Beach at Coastal Grand Mall this fall
MYRTLE BEACH — A Georgia-based chain of amusement centers is set to open its third location across the state inside Coastal Grand Mall in Myrtle Beach this fall. Stars and Strikes Getaway-n-Play, a family entertainment complex with 24 bowling lanes and a multi-level laser tag venue, is under construction in a 52,000-square-foot space that formerly housed a Dick’s Sporting Goods store — which moved into another spot inside the 18-year-old mall.
myrtlebeachsc.com
Myrtle Beach Hotes get 50% quieter in just 6 days
Myrtle Beach hotels and condos will see as much as 50% of their business drop Mondays through Thursdays starting August 15th. The calendar designates the first day for S.C. students to return to school as Monday, August 15, 2022. Current state law requires that no South Carolina public school start classes before the third Monday in August.
‘We were traumatized’: Viral TikTok shows Myrtle Beach hotel’s unsanitary conditions
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A TikTok showing the moldy conditions inside the Sea Mist Resort in downtown Myrtle Beach now has more than six million views and nearly 35,000 comments. The poster, Kelly Bruce, is from Durham, North Carolina. She saved up to take her lifelong friends on a girls’ trip to Myrtle Beach. […]
WATCH: Shark spotted off South Carolina beach
PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – A shark was captured on video at Pawleys Island on Saturday. Jennifer Barwick was enjoying a day on the beach when she spotted a shark near the break. “Made a new friend. He was feeding on bait fish. Needless to say, we got out of the water fast. Figured I […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
BEACH BITES: Hamburger Joe’s
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — At Hamburger Joe’s in North Myrtle Beach, doing it right means doing it with family and just a few ingredients. For more than 30 years, this Grand Strand staple keeps it simple — and it works. “We’ve just become, maybe not a household name but a family tradition when […]
Great white shark, weighing over 1,400 pounds, pings offshore near Myrtle Beach
According to OCEARCH, Breton was 13 feet long and weighed 1,437 pounds at the time of tagging.
Hello Biscuit! Another rare orange lobster rescued by Ripley’s
GATLINBURG, T.N. (WGHP) — Another orange lobster has been rescued from Red Lobster this week. Last month in Hollywood Florida, a rare orange lobster was rescued and found a haven at the Ripley’s Aquarium of Myrtle Beach. Ripley’s dubbed the unique little critter Cheddar, in honor of Red Lobster’s signature biscuits. On Monday, another orange […]
thefamilyvacationguide.com
8 of the Best Luxury Hotels in Myrtle Beach for Families
Myrtle Beach in South Carolina is becoming more and more popular as a vacation destination among families who flock to the city for its stunning coastline and abundant activities. Whether you are in town for a week over spring break or simply for a long weekend, we understand the importance...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Cars and Coffee: Myrtle Beach Style
If you're in the Myrtle Beach area on the first Sunday of the month, the Cars and Coffee meet-up is a great way to spend the morning. The post Cars and Coffee: Myrtle Beach Style appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
columbuscountynews.com
Sunday Wreck Injures Local Singers
Two well-known local musicians were injured in a collision Sunday at Midway and Union Valley Roads. Ryleigh Madison Bunch and Dustin Chapman were on their way to band rehearsal when the wreck occurred, according Ryleigh’s mother Kayla Bunch. “Thankfully everyone involved is okay but they’re banged up and Ryleigh...
WMBF
Lewis Ocean Bay Heritage Preserve in Conway has thousands of untouched land that houses many unique plants and animals
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - over 10,000 acres of untouched land right in your back yard. Lewis Ocean Bay Heritage Preserve is home to many unique & beautiful plants and animals. Come along with Halley Murrow as she explores this amazing place of nature and learn how you can get involved to protect this important land.
2 tied to Doc Antle wildlife trafficking case receive bond
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people tied to charges filed against Tiger King’s Bhagavan “Doc” Antle received bond Tuesday in a Florence court. Antle, the owner of Myrtle Beach Safari in Myrtle Beach, was charged in July alongside four other people — 52-year-old Andrew Jon Sawyer, also known as Omar Sawyer, 51-year-old Meredith Bybee, […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Myrtle Beach ocean rescue team responds for ‘distressed swimmer’ call
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. WBTW) — Myrtle Beach’s ocean rescue team was on the beach Wednesday afternoon for a called about a “distressed swimmer,” according to police. The call came in at about 2 p.m. in the area of 46th Avenue North. Fire department officials told News13 that it received calls for two possible drownings about […]
North Myrtle Beach defends beach-equipment ordinance in lawsuit response
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — North Myrtle Beach has responded to a federal lawsuit filed last week by a beach equipment company that says an ordinance the city amended in June blocks it from doing business on the beach. The lawsuit, filed by the owners of Cherry Grove Beach Gear, accuses the city of […]
The Post and Courier
Grand Dunes Resort Course on schedule to reopen Sept. 15 following renovation project
MYRTLE BEACH — One of Myrtle Beach’s top golf courses is close to reopening. According to a release from Founders Group International, a comprehensive greens, bunker and clubhouse renovation project at the Grande Dunes Resort Course is progressing smoothly, and the course will be ready to reopen on Sept. 15.
wfxb.com
Kind Keeper Animal Rescue Offering Half-Price Adoption Fees on Some Adult Animals and Looking for Fall Festival Vendors
For the entire month of August, Kind Keeper Animal Rescue is offering 1/2 off adoption fees for some animals! Most of them have been with Kind Keeper for an extended period of time and desperately need homes. Each one of them is truly special and deserving of a forever home! To view the animals that fall under the 1/2 price offer visit Kind Keeper’s Facebook page.
wfxb.com
Toasted Expands Hours to Include Dinner Five Nights a Week!
Nic Patton of Toasted in Calabash, NC catches Greg up on some new menu items as well as their new dinner hours! Grab dinner five nights a week, Tuesday through Saturday from 5:00 to 9:00pm. For more information on Toasted and to check out what they have on their menu you can visit ToastedCalabash.com.
Murrells Inlet businesses continue feud in state court, this time over golf cart
MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WBTW) — A court was correct to hold a Murrells Inlet business in criminal contempt after the owner’s son repeatedly parked a golf cart in front of a restaurant’s delivery gate, the South Carolina Court of Appeals ruled on Wednesday. The case of Gulfstream Café versus Palmetto Industrial Development — and owner […]
dillonheraldonline.com
Lake View Man Grows 54-lb. Watermelon
Randy Jones has grown this 54-lb. watermelon in his garden at his home at May Hilltop in Lake View, S.C. He used only water and 10-10-10 fertilizer. (Photo by Johnnie Daniels/The Dillon Herald)
live5news.com
Myrtle Beach crews fight massive fire in Plantation Point neighborhood
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The Myrtle Beach Fire Department said a structure fire in Plantation Point is under control and no one was injured. According to Capt. John Evans, an unattached garage in the 1900 block of Arundel Road caught fire. Evans said no one was in the garage at the time.
Comments / 2