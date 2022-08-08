ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Menomonee Falls, WI

97ZOK

The Best Airbnb In Illinois Happens To Be In Someone’s Backyard

I think I found the coolest Airbnb in Illinois and you can't tell me otherwise. When I was a kid, I always asked my parents if they could build me a treehouse. Of course, I never knew what that entailed, but all I knew was I'd be the most popular kid on the block. Unfortunately, my parents never granted my wish and I'm still a little salty about it to this day haha.
wauwatosa.net

My leaves have these weird bumps on them

In late summer or early fall, some residents will reach out and ask us about these weird bumps on the bottom of leaves. These strange bumps can be called “galls.” They grow in response to tiny insects, and they’re very common. Through the process of photosynthesis, trees produce sugars which get stored in their leaves, stems, and trunks. Some insects take advantage of those sugars by feeding on them. This is an amazing interplay of the insect and plant world. In most cases insects don’t do enough damage to plant tissues to cause permanent harm to our trees, though there are exceptions such as Emerald Ash Borer.
WAUWATOSA, WI
WOMI Owensboro

Wisconsin Driver Manages To Get Car Stuck In Mid Air, But How?

Occasionally, I'll witness a vehicle make an odd turn or hit a curb, or do something that leads to me wonder how mankind is allowed to drive vehicles. Yes, most of us have our driver's license which means we passed a test, but still. We're all driving around a giant accident waiting to happen. Are there levels to rate accidents?
BELOIT, WI
CBS 58

Wisconsin man dies when motorcycle hits bear in Montana

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A Wisconsin man has died after his motorcycle struck a black bear on a western Montana highway. The Montana Highway Patrol says the 66-year-old man from Fond du Lac, Wisconsin, was southbound on Montana Highway 83 on Sunday morning when a bear crossed the tree-lined highway in front of him.
FOND DU LAC, WI
On Milwaukee

8 more highly reviewed Wisconsin State Fair foods to try

There is still a full week left of Wisconsin State Fair, and just in case you haven’t run out of delicious new foods to try, I thought I’d bring back a list of old favorites. This combination of sweet and savory picks dates back to 2016, the very...
WISCONSIN STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wisconsin State Fair fights, 10 disturbances Saturday alone

WEST ALLIS, Wis. - After a series of fights at the Wisconsin State Fair, organizers said they plan to make sure people know what the policy is to get in if you're underage. Wisconsin State Fair officials said more signs will be going up, noting that if you're under 18, you must be with a parent or legal guardian after 6 p.m., and that person must be 21 or older.
WEST ALLIS, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Animal control rescues 23 animals from Colby area home

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Twenty-two dogs and one cat were seized from a home in near Colby in the town of Hull on Monday after concerns of neglect. Investigators said many of the dogs have behavioral concerns. Upon rescue, the animals were evaluated by a veterinarian before being transferred to a shelter facility. The Animal Control Enforcement Team will continue to work with the property owner to capture three dogs and three cats that were unable to be captured Monday and remain on the property.
COLBY, WI
WNCY

What to know about Japanese Beetles in Northeast Wisconsin

PJ Liesch, also known as the @WiBugGuy on Twitter, is an entomologist at UW-Madison and Insect Diagnostic Lab. He shares how to identify a Japanese Beetle, managing practices for small and large scale operations, issues with department store Japanese Beetle traps and future trends of bugs. FULL STORY. REPORTS.
WISCONSIN STATE
