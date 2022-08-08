Read full article on original website
‘Baby Holly’ Missing for 4 Decades Found in Oklahoma
Her parents, Tina and Dean Clouse, were murdered in 1980 in Texas. The investigation into their murders is still ongoing. Tina, Dean, and Holly (image courtesy of Identifinders International)
The Wealthiest Billionaire In Idaho And The Surrounding States
According to Forbes, there are 748 billionaires living in the United States. They can be found coast-to-coast, and border-to-border. Members of the three-comma club can be found in 42 of the 50 states, with only Alabama, Alaska, Delaware, New Hampshire, New Mexico, North Dakota, Vermont, and West Virginia. Notice any states missing from that list? That's right! Idaho has a billionaire resident.
Legendary ‘Ship of Gold’ Goes On Display in Nevada: PHOTOS
In the 1980s, an expedition discovered a ship full of gold sunken off the coast of North Carolina. The U.S.S. Central America was heading from Panama to New York by way of Cuba in mid-September, 1857. It sank in a category 2 hurricane that killed 425 of the 578 passengers. The millions of dollars in gold that it was carrying sank with it.
Something No One Ever Needs in Minnesota… or Anywhere
You name it, someone has probably thought of it, or will by the time you try and get a patent. I thought of something super cool once. A battery warmer... for your car. I thought hey- if your battery is warm, your car will start a lot easier, right? Why not get a sort of blanket for it on a cold night? Yep- someone else had already thought of a battery warmer.
Illinois Bowfisherman Arguably Has the Most Bizarre Harvest of the Year: A Mature Capybara
In what was an usual sight to say the least, a bowfisherman in Illinois brought home an unexpected catch from his fishing trip. While bowfishing in Randolph County, the man harvested a mature capybara – the world’s largest rodent. Capybaras are huge rodents that are native to South...
The 3 Worst States To Live In If You're Single
When you think of the best places to score dates, you likely think of busy, bustling cities with a great nightlife and social scene, such as New York City or Los Angeles -– simply because of the large population and wide breadth of locations in the city to meet people. And while WalletHub notes that singles who live in locations with a relatively high population and a good social scene tend to be luckier in love than those who don't, Zillow says another factor plays an even bigger role in determining whether or not a particular location is good for singles –- affordability.
disneydining.com
Disney-owned 5,000-acre Wyoming ranch on the market for $71 million
A sprawling ranch in Wyoming that was once owned by the Disney family is now on the market for $71 million. If you are really into Disney nostalgia–and we mean really, really into Disney nostalgia–plus you love the peace and serenity of seclusion and mountain vistas, AND you have $71 million to back your contract, Hall and Hall Ranch Properties of Billings, Montana, has the perfect property for you.
Minnesota listed as one of the top states to have a baby
MINNEAPOLIS -- A new study lists Minnesota as one of the top five states to have a baby.The annual list from the financial website WalletHub put Minnesota at No. 4 for 2022, a drop of two spots since last year, when Minnesota ranked second-best. Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz released a statement Wednesday, saying that he's proud Minnesota is recognized as a top state to raise a family while also noting that families are struggling with rising costs. "We'll continue to push and lead us towards lower health care, child care and family costs and make Minnesota the best state for each and...
Southern California Wants Minnesota’s Water
We have been hearing a lot about the drought in California and all of the wild fires and just very dry conditions. And because of this, people in Southern California think that it's the job of the people in the Midwest, and specifically Minnesota - Land of 10,000+ lakes to share the wealth of water with them.
Find Every Monster and Legend from Wyoming on this Map
All over the state of Wyoming, there have been numerous sightings of Bigfoot and other creatures. Some people believe we share this land with little people and even a Loch Ness-type monster. The state is full of creatures that go bump in the night. In the dark, our mind searches for answers to the unexplained. Sometimes the thoughts keep us up tossing and turning in bed.
Idaho man hits volleyball 515 times in 1 minute for world record
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- An Idaho man set a Guinness World Record when he used alternating wrists to hit a volleyball 515 times in 1 minute. David Rush, who has broken nearly 250 Guinness World Records to promote STEM education, said the record-keeping organization had a category for most volleyball touches with alternate wrists in one minute, but the title had never successfully been taken.
