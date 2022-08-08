The draw for the for the Carabao Cup second round takes place on Wednesday night, with Premier League clubs not involved in European competition set to enter the fray against their lower-league rivals. That means the likes of Everton, Southampton and Newcastle United will be involved, as well as the three newly promoted outfits - a couple of which have been big-spending this summer already.Last season it was Liverpool who triumphed at Wembley, beating Chelsea in a penalty shoot-out to claim a record ninth League Cup success. They, and other teams playing in Europe, enter the competition from the third-round stage, so there’s one more hurdle to navigate for sides from the EFL if they want a big match against the nation’s finest.Eight first-round ties will be played during the evening ahead of the draw, with 35 winners from the first round going through to join Burnley, Watford and 13 Premier League teams who enter from this point. The draw remains regionalised for the second round to cut travel costs and time, with a northern and a southern section.Follow the build-up and reaction to the Carabao Cup second-round draw below:

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 14 HOURS AGO