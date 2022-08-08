ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Benjamin Mendy's rape trial jury are told that defender's Manchester City team-mates Riyad Mahrez, Jack Grealish, John Stones and Kyle Walker could be called up as witnesses, while new Chelsea signing Raheem Sterling may be referred to in proceedings

Four of Manchester City defender Benjamin Mendy's team-mates could be called as witnesses in the sexual offences trial at Chester Crown Court. Mendy has pleaded not guilty to eight counts of rape, one count of attempted rape and one count of sexual assault on seven women aged between 17 and 29, with the trial expected to start on Monday.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin De Bruyne
Person
Garth Crooks
Yardbarker

Manchester City close to deal for Oleksandr Zinchenko replacement

Manchester City are often consistent in doing their business early on in the transfer window, as was the case with this summer’s major investments Kalvin Phillips and Erling Braut Haaland. Yet after the first weekend of the Premier League season, Pep Guardiola is still waiting on a replacement for the departed Oleksandr Zinchenko.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

“Perfect for Chelsea” – Blues urged to sign former Premier League star

Former Chelsea striker Gus Poyet believes that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang could be the perfect signing for the Blues this summer. The Barcelona forward is currently on Chelsea’s radar, as revealed in Fabrizio Romano’s CaughtOffside column, and it seems that Poyet would back the surprise move for the former Arsenal captain.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Man City#Manchester City#Norwegian#Hammers
BBC

Diamond League: Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce runs fourth-fastest women's 100m ever

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce ran the fourth-fastest ever women's 100m, 10.62 seconds, to win at the Diamond League in Monaco. The five-time world 100m champion, 35, bettered her own mark for the fastest 100m of the year, having clocked 10.66 seconds in Poland on Saturday. She has now run the third and...
SPORTS
BBC

Millie Bright: Chelsea defender signs new three-year-deal with the club

Millie Bright has signed a new contract with Chelsea which will see the England defender extend her stay at the Women's Super League champions for a further three years. The 28-year-old joined the Blues from Doncaster Rovers Belles in 2014 and is the club's longest-serving player. Bright, who has 58...
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Manchester City F.C.
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Carabao Cup draw LIVE: Newcastle, Everton, Leeds and more learn second-round fixtures

The draw for the for the Carabao Cup second round takes place on Wednesday night, with Premier League clubs not involved in European competition set to enter the fray against their lower-league rivals. That means the likes of Everton, Southampton and Newcastle United will be involved, as well as the three newly promoted outfits - a couple of which have been big-spending this summer already.Last season it was Liverpool who triumphed at Wembley, beating Chelsea in a penalty shoot-out to claim a record ninth League Cup success. They, and other teams playing in Europe, enter the competition from the third-round stage, so there’s one more hurdle to navigate for sides from the EFL if they want a big match against the nation’s finest.Eight first-round ties will be played during the evening ahead of the draw, with 35 winners from the first round going through to join Burnley, Watford and 13 Premier League teams who enter from this point. The draw remains regionalised for the second round to cut travel costs and time, with a northern and a southern section.Follow the build-up and reaction to the Carabao Cup second-round draw below:
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Transfer news LIVE: Chelsea want De Jong and Aubameyang as Man Utd fight for Rabiot and Gakpo

Chelsea are leading Manchester United in the race to sign Frenkie de Jong, and the Blues are ready and waiting to sign both the Dutch midfielder and his Barcelona teammate Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang should they leave Spain during this transfer window.Chelsea have got loose agreements in place over personal terms for both players and are just waiting on Barcelona to give the green light to sell them, according to Sky Sports, while Spanish outlet Sport reports Chelsea are also closing in on a deal with Barca of around £68m for De Jong. The Times adds that De Jong would prefer Chelsea...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

‘Firmino Can’t Be Starting Games’ - Ex-Premier League Striker Slams Jurgen Klopp for Not Starting Darwin Nunez

Liverpool could only salvage a point on the opening weekend against newly promoted Championship winners Fulham at Craven Cottage. Former Aston Villa frontman Gabby Agbonlahor has slammed the Liverpool manager's decision to start Firmino ahead of new signing Darwin Nunez. Nunez replaced Firmino in the 50th minute, and eventually went...
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy