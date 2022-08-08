Read full article on original website
Related
Speed skating-Olympic medallist gets 18-month competition ban for post-party car prang
Aug 9 (Reuters) - Olympic speed skater Kim Min-seok has been handed a lengthy ban from competition by the Korea Skating Union (KSU) after pranging his car after a party at the national training centre south of Seoul.
SkySports
Commonwealth Games: Jamaica's rise, England's path forwards and a look ahead to Netball World Cup 2023
The fact that a World Cup is situated so soon after the Commonwealth Games is always a fascinating feature of netball's calendar. Next year's competition starts on July 28 and while 11 months might seem like a long time in terms of the amount of individual training hours, when you look at it more closely there's perhaps room for two, or at a push three, Test series only.
Commonwealth Games: England end badminton in Birmingham with three final defeats
England suffered triple disappointment on the final day of Commonwealth Games badminton action.Three pairs had made it through to their respective finals, but they ultimately fell short against quality opposition.England’s Marcus Ellis and Lauren Smith were beaten 21-16 21-15 in the mixed doubles gold medal match by Singapore pair Terry Hee and Jessica Tan.Ellis and Smith also won silver in the event at the 2018 Gold Coast Games.Ben Lane and Sean Vendy were next up in the men’s doubles final, but they too lost as Indian pair Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty claimed a 21-15 21-13 victory.Malaysia’s Pearly Tan and Muralitharan Thinaah beat Chloe Birch and Smith 21-5 21-8 in a women’s doubles final that lasted just 33 minutes. Read More Emotional Eilish Eilish McColgan ‘over the moon’ after winning gold at Commonwealth GamesUFC 2022 schedule: Every fight happening this yearHaaland, Salah and Gross lead Fantasy Premier League GW1 top scorers
BBC
Commonwealth Games: Inside NI's historic performance at Birmingham 2022
The clues that it was going to be a record-breaking Commonwealth Games for Northern Ireland came early. The beauty and the curse of the multi-sport event is that you have different sports happening in different venues at the same time. A glorious melting pot of sport and its unrivalled ability...
IN THIS ARTICLE
ESPN
Serena Williams advances to second round in Toronto in straight sets
TORONTO -- Serena Williams hadn't won in so long, she said she couldn't even remember the feeling. She picked up her first victory since the 2021 French Open on Monday, beating Nuria Parrizas-Diaz 6-3, 6-4 at the women's National Bank Open. "I'm just happy to get a win. It's been...
BBC
Commonwealth Games: England secure record haul of 176 medals at Birmingham 2022
England are celebrating a record haul of 176 medals at the 2022 Commonwealth Games. It passed the mark of 174 from Glasgow 2014, with 57 golds in Birmingham one behind the tally from eight years ago. Team England chef de mission Mark England said Birmingham people had "come out in...
Charlotte Fry crowned dressage world champion in Denmark
Great Britain’s Charlotte Fry has been crowned dressage world champion in the individual grand prix special event.Barely 24 hours after spearheading the British team’s second-place finish, Fry produced another majestic performance with 11-year-old stallion Glamourdale.Fry is flying high! 🔝 It was an evening of Dressage delight as the best of the best did battle as the Danish daylight went down. 👏Brit Charlotte Fry & Glamourdale brought their A game, dancing & prancing to FEI Dressage World Championship Grand Prix Special GOLD! 🥇 pic.twitter.com/r91N4CPNPd— The FEI (@FEI_Global) August 8, 2022Scarborough-born Fry, who is based in the Netherlands with five-time Olympian Anne...
BBC
Commonwealth Games: England's James Willstrop and Declan James win men's doubles squash gold
James Willstrop and Declan James beat fellow England pair Daryl Selby and Adrian Waller to win Commonwealth Games gold in the final of the men's squash doubles. World doubles champions Willstrop and James won 11-3 7-11 11-9 at the University of Birmingham squash centre. They bettered the bronze medal they...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Eve Muirhead retires: Olympic champion curler announces ‘hardest decision of my life’
Eve Muirhead, Great Britain’s curling captain who led Team GB’s women to Olympic gold in Beijing earlier this year, has announced her retirement from the sport. The 32-year-old brings to an end a glittering career which saw her win European and world titles before that elusive Olympic crown in February.In a statement, Muirhead said: “After 15 years of international curling and 21 international titles I have made the hardest decision of my life to hang up my curling shoes and retire. Throughout my career and like most athletes, I have experienced both the highest of the highs (becoming an Olympic...
Athletics-London Stadium to host Diamond League meeting in 2023
LONDON, Aug 8 (Reuters) - The London Stadium will host a Diamond League meeting in 2023 after a three-year gap, UK Athletics (UKA) said on Monday. The 2020 meet in London was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic while the 2021 edition was shifted out of the city as the cost required to convert the stadium from a soccer to an athletics venue and back was too much.
ESPN
First taste of success for Women's Hundred leaves players wanting more
"Bigger and Better" is what Dane van Niekerk is expecting from the second year of the Women's Hundred after a hugely successful beginning. Playing televised matches in front of big crowds - averaging between 7000-8000 with a record 17,116 watching the final at Lord's - and alongside some of the world's best, has been repeatedly referenced by international players as helping to launch fledgling careers.
ESPN
Serena Williams loses 2nd-round match in Toronto after indicating playing career is winding down
TORONTO -- Serena Williams wore her game face when she stepped out into the stadium for her first match since telling the world she is ready to leave professional tennis. Greeted by a standing ovation, the 23-time Grand Slam champion didn't smile. She didn't wave. She took a sip from a plastic bottle as she walked in. Some folks in the crowd captured the moment with the cameras on their cellphones. Others held aloft hand-drawn signs -- oh, so many signs -- with messages such as "Queen'' or "Thank you.''
SkySports
Australia captain Meg Lanning to take break from cricket for personal reasons
The 30-year-old will step away from the game with immediate effect and miss the upcoming edition of The Hundred, in which she had been due to represent Trent Rockets. The Hundred - upcoming fixtures | The Hundred - latest standings. Lanning led her country to ICC World Cup glory in...
Ten Commonwealth Games stars set to shine at Paris 2024 Olympics
Commonwealth success is not always the most reliable indicator of Olympic glory but there have been many examples where it has served as the springboard.Back in 2006, Jess Ennis-Hill won bronze in Melbourne at just 19, and used that as the launchpad for a career that brought her an Olympic gold in London six years later.So, after 11 thrilling days of competition at Birmingham 2022, now we have the opportunity to see who might follow in Ennis-Hill’s footsteps and convert Commonwealth silverware into an Olympic medal, with Paris now just two years away.Delicious Orie (Boxing)The superheavyweight from nearby Wolverhampton showed...
BBC
Commonwealth Games: Ese Brume thinks Nigerian gold rush can inspire young girls
Ese Brume hopes a gold rush by Nigeria's women on the penultimate day of the Commonwealth Games will inspire girls in the country to take up sport. The 26-year-old reclaimed her long jump title on a day when Tobi Amusan won 100m hurdles gold and they also triumphed in the women's 4x100m relay.
swimswam.com
2022 European Championships: All the Links You Need
LCM (50m) The 2022 European Championships are set to kick off in just 12 hours. Use this post for all the links you need as we head into the meet, including the event schedule, start times, results links, and the live stream link. Please note that if you’re planning to watch the meet live and you’re not located in Europe, you will likely need a VPN to access the feed.
Comments / 0