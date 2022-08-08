Commonwealth success is not always the most reliable indicator of Olympic glory but there have been many examples where it has served as the springboard.Back in 2006, Jess Ennis-Hill won bronze in Melbourne at just 19, and used that as the launchpad for a career that brought her an Olympic gold in London six years later.So, after 11 thrilling days of competition at Birmingham 2022, now we have the opportunity to see who might follow in Ennis-Hill’s footsteps and convert Commonwealth silverware into an Olympic medal, with Paris now just two years away.Delicious Orie (Boxing)The superheavyweight from nearby Wolverhampton showed...

SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO