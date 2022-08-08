Read full article on original website
Body found in Coffin Butte Landfill; suspect charged with homicide
CORVALLIS, Ore. -- A man is facing charges of murder and abuse of a corpse after a body was found in a landfill near Corvallis, the Washington County Sheriff's Office said. The WCSO says they received a tip on August 7 that Kaylee Birdzell, 27 had been murdered and the body put into a local apartment complex's trash. Deputies say their detectives also suspected murder, and coordinated a search of the complex's garbage at Coffin Butte Landfill in Benton County. Officials say Birdzell's body was found on August 9, and an autopsy conducted on August 10 confirmed the death was the result of a homicide.
Hwy. 138W Fatal, Douglas Co., Aug. 10
On Monday August 8, 2022, at about 2:30 PM, Oregon State Police (OSP) Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on Highway 138W near milepost 17A. Preliminary investigation revealed that a Honda Civic operated by, a female juvenile, age 17, from Oakland, was eastbound and failed to negotiate a curve. The Honda Civic left the roadway and crashed into a tree. The female juvenile operator was pronounced deceased at the scene by emergency personnel. OSP was assisted by Sutherlin Police Department, Kellogg Fire Department, Umpqua Valley Ambulance, Douglas County Sheriff’s Office Medical Examiner and ODOT.
Suspect still at large after multi-agency search
NOTI, Ore. -- A suspect remains unapprehended after several law enforcement agencies carried out a search on Highway 126 West on Monday morning. According to the Oregon State Police, a trooper attempted to stop a red Suzuki Aerio for speeding and reckless driving on Highway 126 West near Noti Lane at about 8:40 a.m. on August 8. OSP says the driver, who remains unidentified, stopped the car, got out and ran away on foot. Officials say OSP troopers and personnel from several other law enforcement agencies carried out an exhaustive search of the area that included police dog units from the Lane County Sheriff’s Office, but were unable to locate the suspect.
Douglas County deputies searching for missing woman and her cousin
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. -- The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Delmagene Elvira Smith, 20, also known as “Dallas.”. The DCSO says Smith was last seen leaving her residence in the evening of August 7. Officials say her vehicle was found abandoned on Cow Creek Road on August 8. Deputies add that Smith could be with her cousin, Charlize Gibson, 15, who is the subject of a runaway juvenile case with the Roseburg Police Department.
Benton County deputies seeking evidence in mysterious shooting
CORVALLIS, Ore. -- The Benton County Sheriff’s Office is looking for information related to a mysterious shooting that left one man injured early on Sunday morning. According to the BCSO, a 44-year-old man called 911 at about 1:20 a.m. on August 7 to say he was bleeding from his shoulder. Deputies say the man suspected a gunshot, but wasn’t sure because no windows in his studio apartment were broken. The Corvallis Fire Department responded to transport the man to the hospital, where it was found that his non-life-threatening injury was indeed a gunshot wound.
MAN JAILED FOR TRESPASS AFTER TUESDAY FIRES
A Roseburg man was charged with criminal trespass in the second degree, following fires east of Gaddis Park Tuesday morning. A Roseburg Police report said the 40-year old was contacted as he walked away from the two fires along the railroad tracks east of the 800 block of Northwest Highland Avenue at about 6:00 a.m. The suspect denied any involvement in starting the fires but was on the railroad tracks near them. He also had a warrant for his arrest.
Teenage girl dead after car crash, OSP says
SUTHERLIN, Ore. -- Oregon State Police say a 17-year-old girl is dead after her car wrecked on Highway 138 West on Monday. According to OSP, they responded to the scene of the crash at about 2:30 p.m. on August 8. They say an investigation revealed a 17-year-old girl from Oakland was driving eastbound on Highway 138 West. OSP said when she unsuccessfully attempted to negotiate a curve near milepost 17, her vehicle left the roadway and crashed into a tree. Emergency personnel pronounced the girl deceased at the scene.
Teen dies after crashing into tree in Douglas County
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A teenager died Monday following a crash on Highway 138W in Douglas County, according to Oregon State Police. The crash happened at about 2:30 p.m. near milepost 17A. OSP said an investigation revealed that a Honda Civic was eastbound when it failed to negotiate a curve. The car left the roadway and crashed into a tree.
Bullet pierces Corvallis apartment, wounds man in shoulder
A Corvallis man was hospitalized after a bullet pierced through his apartment and struck him in the shoulder on Sunday, according to the Benton County Sheriff's Office.
OAKLAND TEEN DIES IN HIGHWAY CRASH
An Oakland teen died in a crash on Highway 138W, seven miles west of Sutherlin, on Monday afternoon. An Oregon State Police report said at about 2:30 p.m. troopers and emergency personnel responded to the single vehicle crash near milepost 17a. A preliminary investigation revealed that a sedan operated by a 17-year old female, was eastbound when it failed to negotiate a curve. The sedan left the roadway and crashed into a tree.
Fatal Accident, Douglas Co., Aug. 8
IDLEYLD PARK, Ore. – A single vehicle crash on Rock Creek Road in Idleyld Park resulted in the death of a Roseburg man Thursday evening. On Thursday, August 4, 2022, at 4:30 pm, 911 dispatchers received a report of a single vehicle crash in the 6000-block of Rock Creek Road. The Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene along with Glide Fire Department, Umpqua Valley Ambulance and a law enforcement officer from the United States Forest Service. Deputies determined 81-year-old Leonard Lemings of Roseburg had been traveling south on Rock Creek Road in his 1999 Subaru Legacy when the vehicle struck the end of a bridge and rolled. Lemings was not wearing his safety belt and was ejected from the vehicle. He was pronounced deceased at the scene. The Douglas County Medical Examiner’s Office responded and is investigating the death. Next of kin has been notified. Anyone who witnessed Lemings driving immediately prior the crash is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at (541) 440-4471 referencing case #22-3253.
RPD WITH TRAFFIC ENFORCEMENT PATROLS
Through September, the Roseburg Police Department has extra patrols working traffic enforcement, with a specific focus on safety belt use, distracted driving and speeding. Sergeant Daniel Allen said in 2017 alone, seat belts saved an estimated 14,955 lives and could have saved an additional 2,549 people if they had been wearing seat belts. Allen said seat belts have been proven to be one of the best ways to save a life in a crash.
Traffic Enforcement Increases in Roseburg, Aug. 9
During July through September the Roseburg Police Department will have some extra patrols out working traffic enforcement, with a specific focus on safety belt use, distracted driving and speeding. These focused patrols are made available due to grants received from Oregon Impact and the Oregon Department of Transportation. In 2017 alone, seat belts saved an estimated 14,955 lives and could have saved an additional 2,549 people if they had been wearing seat belts. Seat belts have been proven to be one of the best ways to save your life in a crash. Yet many still don’t buckle up. Worse still, not wearing a seat belt is a habit that will pass on to impressionable youth, who in turn will think it’s safe to not buckle up. Distracted driving is one of the fastest growing safety issues on the roads today. Distracted drivers aren’t just a threat to themselves: they’re a danger to everyone else on the road. The national distracted driving effort focuses on ways to change the behavior of drivers through legislation, enforcement, public awareness, and education.
ROSEBURG POLICE JAIL MAN AFTER REPORTED ASSAULT INCIDENT
Roseburg Police jailed a man after a reported assault incident early Saturday. An RPD report said shortly after 12:00 a.m. the suspect and the victim were involved in a physical altercation that started at the duck pond and ended up in the parking lot of Fred Meyer on Northwest Garden Valley Boulevard. The 26-year old allegedly swung a machete at the victim which severed a finger, before running from the scene.
ROSEBURG POLICE JAIL WOMAN AFTER ALLEGED TRESPASS
Roseburg Police jailed a woman after alleged trespass incidents on Saturday. An RPD report said just after 1:30 p.m. officers responded to the area of West Oriole Drive, West Kildeer Street and West Broccoli Street for a report that 30-year old Marlene Hickey was trespassing on numerous properties. She allegedly entered a garage on Oriole, attempted to enter a residence on Kildeer, and was on the front porch looking through a window on Broccoli.
DISTRICT IDENTIFIES ACCIDENT VICTIM, MEMORIAL SCHOLARSHIP STARTED
Officials with the Elkton School District have identified the victim in a single-vehicle accident Monday, as a student. Superintendent Andy Boe released a statement on the district website that said, “It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of Rachael Moss”. Boe said, “Rachael was a member of the EHS class of 2023. Our hearts go out to her family and loved ones as they deal with this loss”.
Linn Sheriff investigates child exploitation case
Linn County Sheriff Michelle Duncan reported that on Aug. 8, 2022, John Anthony DiMolfetto, 39, of Gates, Ore. was sentenced to 1,027 months in prison related to an online child exploitation investigation which was reported to the Linn County Sheriff’s Office in April of 2020. The investigation revealed DiMolfetto...
MAN JAILED FOLLOWING ALLEGED DISORDERLY CONDUCT
A Roseburg man was jailed following an alleged disorderly conduct incident on Saturday. A Roseburg Police report said at 10:30 a.m. 42-year old Joshua Wood allegedly threw a bicycle into the street, in the 2800 block of West Sanders Avenue. Wood also reportedly knocked over a trash can, and broke a chair and a large ashtray in the victim’s front yard. The suspect did not live at the victim’s house, but was known to the victim. Several neighbors witnessed the suspect’s behavior.
Linn County man sentenced in child exploitation case
GATES, Ore. -- A man has been sentenced to 35 years in prison for exploiting numerous children over the internet for over a decade, the Linn County Sheriff’s Office said. The LCSO reports that John DiMolfetto, 39, of Gates, used numerous social media accounts to manipulate and exploit children as young as 7 years old. Officials said the suspect was arrested in May of 2020 after they received reports of child exploitation in April of that year.
'We owe a big thanks to our firefighters for their prompt and efficient response'
ROSEBURG, Ore. — Local Forest Service firefighting resources were well prepared for the late July 2022 lightning event, thanks to quick action from fire management leadership across the U.S. Forest Service, officials with the agency said. The hot and dry weather combined with a lightning prediction by the National...
